Share post
The Smartest Career Move You Can Make (Hint: It Involves AI)

What Careers are AI Proof?
Michael Ashley
and
Glenn Gow
Apr 14, 2025
Transcript

Are you a student wondering what to study, a parent preparing your child for the future, or a professional trying to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving world?

This episode is for you!

I sit down with Glenn Gow, a CEO success coach and AI strategist, for a mind-blowing chat on what it takes to thrive in the age of artificial intelligence.

Imagine you're 18 and dream of becoming a bright career. What now? According to Glenn, your edge won’t come from your GPA—it’ll come from being an early adopter of AI. Those who master AI as a tool won’t just survive; they’ll lead.

The future doesn’t belong to humans vs. AI. It belongs to humans who work with AI.

We explore a fascinating shift already underway — the rise of agentic AI. Not just AI assistants, but AI bosses. Coming soon—a near future where your manager isn’t flesh and blood, but an intelligent system optimizing workflows, assigning tasks, and even coaching you based on your unique strengths.

Glenn doesn’t shy away from the psychological impact of this shift: How do we adapt when we’re no longer the smartest ones in the room?

And yet, this future isn’t bleak—it’s brimming with potential. Glenn outlines a powerful case for mentorship by machine. For the first time in history, we can learn from a mentor with an IQ of 500. One that knows our goals, our habits, our dreams who can guide us to peak performance like never before.

It's not science fiction—it's coming fast.

We also dive into billion-dollar company of one: a world where small teams (or even solo entrepreneurs) run AI-augmented enterprises with incredible scale and speed. Robotics, automation, and manufacturing get a mention too, along with the future of jobs, where we’ll be asked not just to work hard, but to think smarter.

Throughout the conversation, Glenn emphasizes embracing change over resisting it. Whether you’re choosing a college major or wondering how to sharpen your mind in the AI age, his advice is clear: Don’t fear obsolescence — train your mind with AI, stay curious, and let it make you better.

It’s a thought-provoking, hopeful, and practical episode that reframes AI not as a threat to humanity, but as an opportunity to redefine what it means to be human.

Appears in episode
Michael Ashley
Glenn Gow
