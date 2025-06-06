How to Raise Kids in an AI World (Without Losing Their Souls)

Remember when the biggest threat to your kid’s attention span was cable TV?

Now we’ve got ChatGPT doing their homework, dating bots whispering sweet nothings, and AI friends who never argue and always text back.

Welcome to parenting in the Age of the Algorithm.

I recently sat down with Neil Sahota, one of the original IBM Watson minds and a UN advisor on emerging tech. Our conversation veered from job markets to love lives, but one theme kept surfacing: How do we raise children who remain fully human when artificial everything is just a download away?

Let’s break it down.

1. Rejection Is a Feature, Not a Bug

Kids today can design the perfect partner—no awkward silences, no heartbreak, no ghosting. It sounds like a dream. It’s not. As Sahota puts it, “We learn from pain.” If our children never hear “no,” never feel the sting of embarrassment or the ache of a breakup, they don’t develop resilience. They don’t grow.

Think of it this way: AI relationships are like padded playgrounds. Safe? Yes. But no scraped knees means no lessons learned.

2. Books Are Not Optional

Forget the doom and gloom about coding bootcamps and the STEM obsession. Sahota argues what the future truly demands is thinking. Creative, critical, independent thinking.

And you don’t build that skillset by scrolling TikTok. You build it by wrestling with Dostoevsky, wondering why Hamlet delays, and asking why the kids in Lord of the Flies went feral so fast.

So yes, make your kids read literature. Even better—read it with them.

3. Tech is the Tool, Not the Teacher

Here’s the dirty little secret: AI isn’t taking jobs. People using AI are taking jobs.

That means our kids shouldn’t just be warned about ChatGPT—they should be trained to collaborate with it. In the classroom, this might look like presentations over papers. In the workplace, it might mean strategizing with AI instead of fearing it.

Hybrid intelligence—the blend of human creativity and machine precision—isn’t science fiction. It’s the next SAT section.

4. The Human Advantage is Emotional

AI can mimic empathy. It can spit out motivational quotes. It might even remember your birthday.

But it doesn’t care.

Sahota makes a strong case that human relationships—the messy, emotional, unpredictable kind—are vital to our development. Parents need to start young. Encourage face-to-face time. Dinners without screens. Actual phone calls (yes, talking!). If your kids are texting each other while sitting side-by-side, it’s time for an intervention.

5. College Isn’t Dead, But It’s Mutating

The traditional “go to college, get a job” path is being debugged in real time. Many companies no longer care about degrees. What they want? Communicators. Collaborators. Problem solvers. Philosophers.

Yes, philosophers.

Because in a world where AI can do almost anything, the competitive edge is how we think, not just what we know.