Meet Your New Colleague: A Robot

We stand at the threshold of a new covenant between man and machine—not one defined by cold replacement, but by graceful partnership. In this next chapter of the human story, robotics offers something far deeper than convenience.

It gives us the chance to reclaim what we’ve lost in the churn of modern life: presence. Just as the industrial revolution outsourced muscle, AI and robotics now offer to outsource drudgery—freeing us to do the one thing machines cannot: connect.

In this interview you will learn how robots like ADAM and Scorpion don’t steal jobs—they return us to the heart of what service once was, and what it must become again: human attention, emotional nuance, the kind of care that turns a transaction into a memory.

Perhaps this is not the end of hospitality. Maybe it’s a renaissance. As automation assumes the routine, humans are invited to show up more fully—to become storytellers, curators of experience, artists of attention. In a world spinning faster by the day, that may be the most meaningful innovation of all.