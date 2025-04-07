Playback speed
Share post
1

Can AI and Creativity Coexist?

An Interview with Peter Csathy, Creator of The Story Behind the Song
Michael Ashley
and
Peter Csathy
Apr 07, 2025
1
Transcript

Might AI might be dulling our creative edge like a butter knife at a steakhouse? We definitely don’t want AI to dumb down our kids. Or society.

Is AI making us better creatives—or just really efficient copycats? That’s the question I sat down to explore with Peter Csathy, one of the leading experts and most influential voices in the worlds of media, entertainment, AI and tech.

These are the types of questions we pursue on The AI Philosopher, a thought-provoking Substack that explores the intersection of artificial intelligence, ethics, and the human experience.

Today’s topic? Whether generative AI is helping artists—or hollowing out their souls.

So where do we land? AI isn’t the enemy. But laziness is. If we let machines do our feeling for us, we lose the reason we create in the first place. And if we let AI steal from artists in the name of convenience, we’re complicit.

Bottom line: Support the musicians you love. Go to the shows. Buy the album. Choose soul over speed. Or convenience.

Discussion about this video

