The AI Philosopher
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Matrix's VFX Designer John Gaeta Thinks Hollywood's Next Golden Age Is Here
A stunning interview with the Academy Award Winner
1 hr ago
•
Michael Ashley
Share this post
The AI Philosopher
The Matrix's VFX Designer John Gaeta Thinks Hollywood's Next Golden Age Is Here
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
45:53
Why We Need an AI Philosopher
Mar 10
•
Michael Ashley
2
Share this post
The AI Philosopher
Why We Need an AI Philosopher
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2:00
From The Great Wakeup to The AI Philosopher
A New Chapter Starts Now
Mar 7
•
Michael Ashley
2
Share this post
The AI Philosopher
From The Great Wakeup to The AI Philosopher
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
February 2025
Don’t Let AI Dumb Down Our Kids
By Michael Ashley
Feb 24
•
Michael Ashley
3
Share this post
The AI Philosopher
Don’t Let AI Dumb Down Our Kids
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
The Trump Effect Meets the Musk Factor: Liberation or Trap?
By Michael Ashley
Feb 17
•
Michael Ashley
5
Share this post
The AI Philosopher
The Trump Effect Meets the Musk Factor: Liberation or Trap?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
January 2025
Are Humans Really At the Top of the Food Chain? Or Something Else?
By Michael Ashley
Jan 13
•
Michael Ashley
5
Share this post
The AI Philosopher
Are Humans Really At the Top of the Food Chain? Or Something Else?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
December 2024
Where Is Help for All the Businesses COVID Crushed?
By Michael Ashley
Dec 19, 2024
•
Michael Ashley
8
Share this post
The AI Philosopher
Where Is Help for All the Businesses COVID Crushed?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Are You an Avatar in a Virtual Reality Simulation?
By Michael Ashley
Dec 16, 2024
•
Michael Ashley
1
Share this post
The AI Philosopher
Are You an Avatar in a Virtual Reality Simulation?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Debunking the Religion of Scientism
By Michael Ashley
Dec 13, 2024
•
Michael Ashley
14
Share this post
The AI Philosopher
Debunking the Religion of Scientism
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
November 2024
Is ESG the Chinese Social Credit System in Disguise?
By Michael Ashley
Nov 26, 2024
•
Michael Ashley
3
Share this post
The AI Philosopher
Is ESG the Chinese Social Credit System in Disguise?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
How to Understand—and Resist Evil—with Mark Gober
By Michael Ashley
Nov 4, 2024
•
Michael Ashley
3
Share this post
The AI Philosopher
How to Understand—and Resist Evil—with Mark Gober
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Case for Class
Dressing Well in an Age of Aesthetic Decline
Nov 3, 2024
•
Michael Ashley
9
Share this post
The AI Philosopher
The Case for Class
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
2:10
© 2025 The Great Wakeup
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts