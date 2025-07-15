For as long as humanity has existed, disease has threatened our species.

From the very first second we enter this world, hospitals intervene to protect our fragile immune systems. Straight out of the gate, babies born in America typically receive a Vitamin K injection, erythromycin eye ointment, and the hepatitis B vaccine.

As we proceed through life, sickness is a regular part of reality. It’s estimated that the typical “healthy” adult comes down with a cold or other similar illness about 3-4 times per year. Children experience even more sickness, especially those attending school or daycare. They succumb to the run-of-the-mill maladies roughly 6-8 times per year. Even healthy ones.

And these statistics don’t even account for more serious ailments, including chicken pox, or God forbid, pediatric cancer.

Now imagine this: What if AI made it possible to eradicate all disease? This is the moonshot goal of Isomorphic Labs, a DeepMind subsidiary. Sir Demis Hassabis, co-founder of this organization, believes this is not some pipe dream, but instead, a viable possibility.

How? It begins with the idea of something called Scientific Imagination. “While current AI models are still limited by a lack of true curiosity and intuition, Hassabis sees a not-too-distant future where machines won’t just solve scientific problems—they’ll identify them first, according to Economic Times of India. “In the next five to ten years,” he said, “we’ll have systems that are capable of coming up with new hypotheses in science on their own.”

This isn’t so far out as it may seem.

Now that Grok 4 just dropped, Elon Musk has suggested the advanced AI will soon be able to discover new technologies that currently don’t exist and even new physics.

Even if it never happens, imagining a world free of disease is a valuable thought experiment. What would that look like? There are so many ways this could shake out. To keep our discussion manageable, let’s consider just a few.

Less Fear

How many of us grew up with moms and dads who told us to put on coats and mittens so we didn’t catch a cold? Likewise, how many people have been cut down in their prime due to an illness?

Now imagine all those threats vanished overnight. It would be like that moment in the first Spiderman movie where (the once nerdy) Toby Maguire wakes up to discover he has powers beyond belief.

Similarly, we could expect people to literally jump for joy or dance in the streets knowing that they needn’t fear illness again. This type of development is so beyond our species’ understanding that it’s almost beyond our comprehension to picture such empowerment.

More Living

A population that never has to fear sickness again would be a happy one. Hopefully! Free to live on our own terms, we would see an explosion of new activities, including adventure sports and tourism as people previously prevented from traveling abroad due to contagion fears could suddenly move around with confidence.

We could also expect much, much longer life spans. It wouldn’t be uncommon for people to live well past the age of 200 or maybe even 300 provided they don’t succumb to an accident or an act of violence. This sudden re-ordering of the “natural way of things” would entirely transform civilization, upending how we view the passage of time and today’s rites of passage.

Meanwhile, traditional family timelines would shift dramatically with people starting families much, much later. It’s not unbelievable that someone could choose to be a parent at the ripe age of 60. Or 90.

The concept of "retirement" would also be utterly transformed as people worked many, many jobs over their prolonged lifetimes. It may even be the case that someone could have several parenting seasons, coupled with various careers as they lived for centuries, if not millennia. (Assuming AI also discovered ways to keep our bodies youthful as well as disease-free.)

Healthcare Reimagined

Under this new paradigm, doctors and nurses’ roles would utterly shift. So too, would the healthcare system. Entire professions (oncologists, infectious disease experts, pharmacists) would vanish overnight, along with 20% of the GDP represented by this gargantuan industry. Those remaining hospitals would most likely serve new and novel purposes: rather than treating diseases, they would largely function to help people who suffer from accidents and other acts of physical harm.

It’s also quite possible that new mental disorders would take the place of physical ailments in terms of severity. After all, a world without disease would be a tremendous shock, upending previous norms. As a result, we have to expect many people who once knew a world with disease, may struggle to exist in this wildly new reality.

Risk and Reinvention

Every creature that exists longs to extend itself and its powers, especially creatures possessing higher order intelligence, such as humans. Again, for as long as humanity has existed, we have been vulnerable to disease. Without it, perhaps the most accessible way to contemplate our new existence is to compare it to the lives of superheroes or mythic creatures.

Suddenly unencumbered by previous limitations, future humans would possess nearly magical qualities. We might see a surge of daredevils testing the limits of mortality. Likewise, we could expect a situation not unlike Grand Theft Auto where nihilistic risk-takers decide to test the bounds of what’s physically possible.

Zooming out, these are just a few of the possible implications that may come to pass if Isomorphic Labs or some other AI startup is successful in wiping out disease. Will this happen in our lifetimes? Who knows? What we can say is that we are certainly living through historic, unprecedented times. Also, a world without disease would not just change how people live—it would redefine what it means to be alive.