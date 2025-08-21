Looking around in 2025, many sci-fi ideas from movies have come true. A version of HAL from 2001: A Space Odyssey is here in the form of AI assistants and now Voice agents—though thankfully, not as murderous. AI–human romantic relationships, like those in the film Her, are becoming increasingly common. Even the Metaverse, the virtual reality world where people jack into cyberspace to live, work, and play as depicted in Ready Player One is materializing, though not at the rapid pace Mark Zuckerberg would prefer.

There’s one more aspect to tech that’s now coming online that surprisingly isn’t discussed as much in mainstream circles: AI-powered robots.

Naturally, the first movies that come to mind are The Terminator and Terminator 2. I can recall seeing the latter in the theatre as a kid and it freaking me the hell out. The scene where Linda Hamilton clutches the fence, envisioning a robot-driven apocalypse wiping out humanity, still haunts me.

The good news?

That vision hasn’t come to life. Skynet isn’t taking over the world. At least not yet. Personally, I think that probably won’t happen, even if our leading technologists do manage to crack artificial general intelligence (AGI) and then artificial super intelligence (ASI), ushering in The Singularity.

Then again, who knows? I never thought businesses would one day use holographic telepresence in corporate boardrooms, now a reality originally previewed in films like Star Wars and so much Marvel fare.

But back to the robots.

(That’s also a line I never thought I’d write in a non-fiction article but whatever.) Here’s my prediction: in the coming years, companies will install AI brains—powered by ChatGPT, Grok, Claude, and others—into robotic bodies.

When this happens, life as we know it will change. Big time.

There’s not enough space here to fully explore those implications—that’s a lot like trying to describe how the burgeoning world wide web would impact the world back in ‘95. But we can get into some of the possible outcomes.

For starters, I think we’re going to see a major shift in employment. Presently, much of the chatter on job loss due to automation has focused on the professional class. Earlier this year, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei shocked the world with a bold prediction: AI could soon eliminate half of all entry-level white-collar jobs: “Most of them are unaware that this is about to happen,” Amodei said. “It sounds crazy, and people just don’t believe it… We, as the producers of this technology, have a duty and an obligation to be honest about what is coming,” this according to Fortune.

For now, pundits tell us the safest jobs are those involving physicality and fine motor skills, like plumbing and construction work. But ask yourself: how much more productive will a robot be when it suddenly has an AI brain powering it and limbs stronger than any human and digits more dexterous?

All that robotic might could also be readily employed not only on the battlefield but in policing. Already, departments have rolled out soft versions of this technology. Expect more to come. Wired reported their usage as far back as 2016: “Cleveland police have enlisted the help of a new robot named Griffin, built by students from the local community college. Standing only 12 inches tall, the six-wheeled rover is designed to go places police can’t fit, like under a car or behind dumpsters to look for explosives.”

Decades ago, TV’s The Jetsons previewed domestic robots in the form of Rosie, the family’s sweet-natured housekeeper. Well, that’s here too. GeekFlare will now gladly advise on “11 Personal Robots You Can Buy For Home.”

Though that article’s flat title sounds like something a less sophisticated Generative AI wrote, we shouldn’t dismiss its content. Here’s what the piece has to say about Astro Robot: “Astro Robot by Amazon is mainly designed for household purposes. It keeps you and your home closer and connected by pairing itself with Alexa. Advanced Navigation technology has been used in the robot to navigate the way and get accustomed to its surroundings.”

Then there’s the whole robot-love phenomenon we must discuss.

A few months back, I wrote about how the once implausible premise of HBO’s Westworld is increasingly possible, if not imminent. I now want to double down on that assertion. Like it or not, sex sells. Especially pornography. Porn has led the way for technical advancements. Case in point: steamy rentals, initially offered via VHS, later DVDs, paved the way for Netflix, first its physical offerings, then later, today’s popular digital subscription model.

If history is any guide, yesterday’s porn consumers may well become tomorrow’s erotic robot customers.

This is already happening, by the way. You can drop a few thousand bucks to buy increasingly life-life robots custom-designed to look and speak as you wish. It’s only a matter of time before a certain consumer segment can buy upgraded sexbots models with AI brains, yet another development first predicted by Hollywood.

So, where do we go from here?

The first thing we need to do is have more conversations about what’s coming societally. Parents need to prepare their children with frank discussions when they’re old enough to understand the impact this will have. As with any technology, there are both good and bad aspects to it. Yes, we may not like the thought of robot police patrolling our streets, but we may appreciate our very own robot maid that will soon cook and clean up after us.

Robots aside, the new question I’m left grappling with is what else has Tinseltown predicted that will soon become real?