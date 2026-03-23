The AI Philosopher

The AI Philosopher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Substack Joe's avatar
Substack Joe
1d

Totally get your larger point. Totally agree with it and have written about it a lot.

But SNL is such a slippery target for this. Contemporaneously, the class of SNL stars you and I remember fondly from the 90s was widely derided and thought of as the death knell of the show.

Reply
Share
India like the country's avatar
India like the country
1dEdited

Don’t you think that uniformity of thought will come again ushered in with the help of AI once the older forms of thought-altering technology - books, film and TV - have effectively been erased? After the Bolshevik Revolution cultural diversity flourished for a few years but then became systematically controlled to the point that by the time Stalin took over there was only official state sanctioned art, music, theatre and books. Once the internet is effectively throttled by web3 app structure with whatever form of digital ID gets used (currently it is a phone number or an email account linked to a phone number) then AI can be used to gradually rebuild a common narrative. Or it can just keep people splintered into reality tunnels never allowing any two to coincide for long. I suspect that our common human need for tribal connection will eventually override the splintering effort and the common narrative is coming.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The AI Philosopher · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture