Watching a SNL sketch this weekend, I realized something: TV used to define culture. Now the internet does.

Seeing Sarah Sherman play Chad Maxxington in a spoof of ‘the art of looksmaxxing’ on Weekend Update, it struck me just how irrelevant Saturday Night Live has become. I was fortunate to grow up in this show’s golden age. In the 1990s, household names like Adam Sandler, Phil Hartman, Chris Farley, David Spade, Molly Shannon, and Norm Macdonald brought delight to millions.

It’s hard to overstate SNL’s cultural significance back then. My friends and I would quote Wayne’s World and other sketches to each other. Before TiVo, people made their weekend plans around the show. And getting booked as the musical act meant your band had finally arrived.

By contrast, I’d never heard of Sarah Sherman, and most people over 30 don’t even know what looksmaxxing is, the internet phenomenon being lampooned. Here’s how Merriam defines it: “Looksmaxxing refers to practices, especially among young men online, to enhance their physical appearance. These practices range in intensity, from everyday skincare to cosmetic surgery.”

Of course, comedy is subjective.

What cracks someone up may leave another cold. But I highly doubt many people will remember this SNL sketch ten years from now, let alone next month. It’s not just that the jokes feel strained, the whole concept is derivative. It requires you to know meme culture just to understand the joke.

Conan O’Brien recently took his own stab at internet humor, and it fell flat at another washed-up TV institution: last week’s Academy Awards. The segment began with the once insanely popular late-night host explaining how the academy values keeping up with youth culture with this zinger: “When you’re hostmaxxing the Oscars and lowkenuinely trying to rizz up the younger demographic by going brain-rot mode, and even though you’re unc-coded with a bunch of famepilled NPCs, you’re still S-Tier level aura farming. Six-seven.”

The audience gave him some pity laughs, at which point O’Brien delivered an actually funny line: “Well, that’s a message that the young people will definitely see—watching broadcast television.”

It might not seem as though AI belongs in this cultural conversation, but it does. To see why, we need to connect a few more dots. But first, one big reason the internet dethroned TV in the war for hearts and minds is access.

Back in the ’90s, when SNL reigned supreme, people had fewer viewing options and lived more fully inside a monoculture. The public hadn’t yet cut the cord on cable, migrating online for entertainment. Instead, we all watched many of the same movies and shows. We also listened to much of the same music and vibed societally in a holistic way defying all comprehension in 2026.

It’s ironic to note that the World Wide Web—as it was dubbed in the late 90s—was initially sold to us as a tool for deeper connection. Facebook, the social media juggernaut, even framed its early promise as a “social utility that connects you with the people around you.”

Fast-forward to last year.

Mark Zuckerberg told Dwarkesh Patel on his podcast that people are now so lonely we need AI companions. “The average American has fewer than three friends… and the average person has demand for meaningfully more. I think it’s something like 15 friends or something.”

It goes without saying that Zuckerberg personally bears much responsibility for the loneliness epidemic roiling not just America, but the world. Humans are now so desperate for connection that many are turning to AI not just for platonic companionship, but for simulated romance, a topic I recently covered.

This brings us back to the internet’s displacement of TV as the leading cultural conduit. I should add that I have qualms about any form of mass media becoming too central to our lives, especially one that encourages us to turn our brains off. Written years before the internet took over daily life, Neil Postman’s excellent book Amusing Ourselves to Death diagnosed the problem with eerie precision:

We were keeping our eye on 1984. When the year came and the prophecy didn’t, thoughtful Americans sang softly in praise of themselves. The roots of liberal democracy had held. Wherever else the terror had happened, we, at least, had not been visited by Orwellian nightmares. But we had forgotten that alongside Orwell’s dark vision, there was another—slightly older, slightly less well known, equally chilling: Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World…. What Orwell feared were those who would ban books. What Huxley feared was that there would be no reason to ban a book, for there would be no one who wanted to read one. Orwell feared those who would deprive us of information. Huxley feared those who would give us so much that we would be reduced to passivity and egoism. Orwell feared that the truth would be concealed from us. Huxley feared the truth would be drowned in a sea of irrelevance.

It’s bad enough that plenty of grown adults who should know better no longer read serious books in 2026. What’s worse is that they don’t encourage their kids to either. But when television ruled social discourse, we at least shared a common language. We could talk to each other civilly and share our thoughts and ideas.

Now that the internet has shattered our monoculture and AI is fragmenting us into algorithmic silos, we’re drifting further from one another. The fact that young people don’t care about SNL or the Oscars should concern us not because these are great shows—they haven’t been for years. Instead, it’s because Boomers and Gen Xers will one day age out of the culture.

And in their place will be a cultural vacuum.

Precious little will unite future masses who can escape to their own digital enclaves with their AI companions and haptic suits enabling them to jack into the metaverse or whatever immersive virtual reality draws their interest. This is how civilizations die, the poet T.S. Eliot warned us, “not with a bang but a whimper.”

I’ll put it to you: with the internet shattering our common culture and AI fragmenting it further, what can we do to restore human connection?