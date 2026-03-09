The AI Philosopher

Michael Ashley
12h

100%. And the more sophisticated AI becomes the more it will seem like we are interacting with a real person. Now think about the generations to come who will grow up in a world in which AI is just part of the fabric of reality. It will be their baseline of understanding.

Michael Ashley
12h

Yes. I think they say something just like that in the movie, "The Big Lebowski." Either way, I agree with you. The issue is actually human, not AI. We need to find better ways to connect with one another, not just rely on AI substitutes.

