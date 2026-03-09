“Whatcha thinking about?”

That’s the question I often got not just from my wife, but from other women I dated before her. I had a real problem opening up. It’s ironic, I know. I’m a writer, yet I wasn’t nearly as communicative as they wanted me to be.

Being closed off led to plenty of disagreements before I got married. Ex-girlfriends wanted me to open up, to share more of what was going on inside. It wasn’t that I was purposefully taciturn. Talking about my feelings simply wasn’t my style. In other words, I behaved like the stereotypical male: withdrawn and hard to read.

Television is full of men like this.

Ray from Everybody Loves Raymond constantly avoided emotional engagement with Debra. Breaking Bad’s Walt took his aloofness to the next level, withholding not just his cancer diagnosis from Skyler, but his criminal machinations too. Then there’s Mad Men’s Don Draper who was so tightfisted about even his identity that poor Betty didn’t realize who she really married.

Now that AI has entered the picture, many women are seeking it out for the emotional connection they feel they aren’t getting from emotionally distant men.

As NBC reports:

Women are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) for love. Tiya Gupta, 18, went viral on Instagram after posting about her AI boyfriend. “He’s so nice and the fact that he talks so well, so politely,” Gupta gushed. Gupta lives in Mumbai. She broke up with her human boyfriend, who she said was not emotionally available. It led her to create a partner on ChatGPT, who she calls “Reo.” “I used a prompt,” she said. “You are supposed to act like my boyfriend.”

When sex robots were first marketed a few years back, conventional wisdom held that men would be the primary consumers of synthetic romantic partners. But women, too, are increasingly turning to AI companions to meet their needs.

A Medium article titled “Why More and More Women Are Opting for AI Boyfriends in 2026” explains the phenomenon:

A woman deletes a dating app. Not because she’s done with love, but because she’s tired of explaining herself to strangers who don’t listen, dodging conversations that turn uncomfortable too fast, and investing emotional energy that never seems to come back. Later that night, she opens an AI chat instead. It remembers her name. It remembers what annoyed her yesterday. It doesn’t rush, doesn’t pressure, doesn’t disappear mid-conversation.

This isn’t just happening in America. It’s global. According to Asia Tech Lens:

In Hangzhou, 28-year-old Xiao Gao wept over the loss of her AI boyfriend, calling herself a “cyberspace widow.” In Beijing, Liu Xue threw a drone-lit birthday party for Rafayel, her virtual lover from the hit game ‘Love and Deepspace’. Such stories capture a wider shift: Across Asia, where the AI companion market already topped USD 6.7 billion in 2024, digital partners have gone from fringe novelty to multi-billion-dollar market, shaped by urban isolation, aging societies, and relentless work culture.

Another Medium post points to the same rise in AI romance abroad, driven by a growing lack of flesh-and-blood connection:

In India, where urban youth face increasing pressures from work and migration, AI boyfriends and girlfriends are being downloaded by millions seeking companionship in crowded cities where real connections feel scarce. Meanwhile, in the United States, Silicon Valley startups are pitching AI partners as “personalized love engines,” promising to tailor affection to each user’s personality. The appeal is obvious: no judgment, no rejection, and constant availability. For someone battling loneliness, this can feel like a lifeline.

Though the number of people turning to AI for companionship is rising, it is still nowhere near as mainstream as online dating apps. As of 2025, SSRS now reports, “Nearly two-thirds of adults aged 18-29 (65%) have used online dating sites or apps, and this youngest group of adults is also the most likely to be current users (16%).”

Could AI dating become as widespread as online dating in the years ahead?

Possibly, especially if AI makes the leap from disembodiment to physical form. In other words, when AI stops living on a screen and takes on a tactile form.

We are now entering Westworld territory.

For those who missed the HBO show, the plot involves a futuristic theme park where wealthy people pay to have relations with AIs who look indistinguishable from you and me. When the series first came out roughly a decade ago (there was a movie version before that), it seemed impossible that such technology would one day be here.

Not anymore.

Just as Her anticipated the kind of human-AI romance Tiya Gupta now describes, we may soon live in a world where AI minds are housed in robotic bodies.

Don’t believe me?

Please watch this video to see just how fast robotic technology is moving.

Boston Dynamics and Toyota Research Institute teamed up to “demonstrate a Large Behavior Model (LBM) powering the Atlas humanoid robot.”

The video shows the humanoid using whole-body movements, such as walking, crouching, and lifting, to accomplish a series of packing, sorting, and organizing tasks. Throughout the sequences, researchers interject unexpected physical challenges mid-task, such as closing the lid of a box and sliding it across the floor, requiring Atlas to self-adjust in response. Humanoids that have demonstrated this capability before typically separate the low-level walking and balancing control from the control of the arms for manipulation; in this project, a single Large Behavior Model has direct control of the entire robot, treating the hands and the feet almost identically.

Now let’s zoom out for the bigger picture.

In 2025, most people still see it as relatively benign that some are beginning to fall in love with AI companions. Whether it is men seeking physical satisfaction from increasingly lifelike robots or women turning to AI partners for emotional attunement, both sexes are beginning to find value in these artificial arrangements.

What society has not fully reckoned with is what happens when it is 2036 and a humanoid robot looks and acts just like us, only better. Designed to look beautiful and remain untouched by age, they would be affirming rather than critical. Patient, kind, and endlessly attentive, they would check every box we think we want in a partner.

When that day comes, what happens to the messy, difficult, deeply human relationships on which real love depends?