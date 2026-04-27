The AI Philosopher

The AI Philosopher

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Michael Ashley's avatar
Michael Ashley
2d

Sure, I understand how people can look back at their childhoods with fond memories. That may be part of what is going on here. But I don't think that's the full story. Just look at the data that has come out of books like "The Anxious Generation" showing that teen suicides are through the roof. Not only that, but it's clear to anyone who knows a screen addict that they are not happy. In my mind, AI only worsens these issues, leading to what I espouse in this article.

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Barney Lerten's avatar
Barney Lerten
2d

Definitely an interesting take. I am not a parent but I sometimes do believe we always think our childhood years were better than the current ones. No doubt there are mega trade-offs to the world of social media and AI. But at some point they have to learn with help from humans, had to balance the advantages and the disadvantages of any technology.

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