“Do you let your kids use AI?”

That’s a question I received at a recent AI talk.

I told them no. “I’m keeping my kids away from artificial intelligence.”

I know that might sound odd coming from someone who has cowritten seven books on AI and produces this weekly column. But I have my reasons.

Topping the list: I want my kids to enjoy an analog childhood. That’s a tall order in our increasingly digital world but I’m sticking to it. Even though I still remember getting a Nintendo for Christmas when I was six, even though there was a computer club at my elementary school, things in the late 1980s weren’t like they are today.

At Computer Club (man, that’s a nerdy way to start a sentence), we played primitive games like Oregon Trail and Logo. In the latter you moved a small turtle in different directions to make shapes. None of my friends were texting nude selfies or canceling each other online.

Yes, screens played a role in my life then, but they were on the periphery. My buddies and I would watch an awesome movie like The Goonies or Ghostbusters and then play out the scene with our action figures. Or take our playing outside, reenacting scenes from Star Wars as we roamed the neighborhood.

In other words, life was mostly analog with a smattering of digital thrown in. Things have shifted dramatically since then.

Though he’s only in the 5th grade, my oldest has told me more than half of the kids in his class have smartphones. They watch brainrot content that has no redeeming value. (Say what you want about Dr. Vankman, but he was charming and witty, especially when he was vanquishing ghosts and seducing Sigourney Weaver’s character.)

As for brainrot?

It’s “used to describe content that has little to no artistic, educational or substantive value, painting it as having a negative impact on the viewer and thus leading to the degradation and ‘rot’ of their brain,” according to Knowyourmeme.com.

The next important consideration also pertains to kids’ mental faculties. Studies have shown the importance of flow states for our bodies and minds.

Here’s how Cortex explains the phenomenon:

Have you ever been so focused on a task that you stopped noticing what was going on around you? Were you exercising, playing an instrument or working and felt that it took less effort than usual, or that time flew by? If so, then you have experienced what Csikszentmihalyi (1975) called “flow state”, a subjective experience in which the person is absorbed in the task and action seems to occur smoothly and automatically.

Being “in the zone” is analogous to this state of being. Playing baseball for hours with your best buddies at the neighborhood diamond isn’t just the premise for an excellent movie—Sandlot. It was once the way childhoods unfolded.

I experienced something similar with my friends. We’d play pick up football after school until someone said it was time to go home. No one was distracted by social posts. No one was videoing the event to later put it online to gather likes and shares. We were just in it. That’s what made it so magical.

Sadly, this experience is now the exception, not the norm for most kids in 2026. All those pings, beeps and buzzes rob them of their attention. They make kids anxious and unhappy. Worst of all they lead to a life filled with envy.

And as Theodore Roosevelt once said, “Comparison is the thief of joy.”

As I wrote for Substack a few months ago, I’d prefer my kids be bored than overstimulated. Boredom leads to breakthroughs. Do you think comedians like Richard Pryor or Steve Martin would have mastered their craft if they had phones to scroll on all day? Of course not. And yet, many well-meaning parents are dooming their kids to mediocrity if not melancholy by giving them a phone and access to AI early on.

Beyond these considerations, it’s important to note what tech insiders say and do on this subject. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg recently told us his “grand vision: most of your friends will be AI.”

That’s ironic since his platform is responsible for much of the societal atomization that’s produced our loneliness epidemic. Worse, he has reportedly banned his own kids from using such technology.

As Irish Independent reports:

This kind of behavior is becoming increasingly common as many of the tech world’s leading lights, whose products have been used by millions of children the world over, are now intent on curbing their own offspring’s screen time. Not content with banning their children’s devices, they are now legally stipulating that staff do the same. A report last weekend documented the rise in nanny contracts requiring that Silicon Valley sprogs not only be kept away from their own screens, but that those tasked with looking after them don’t use their phones in front of the children, either.

In other words, Zuckerberg and his cadre know the risks of their products and won’ let their kids use them. This brings me to my own stance on AI. I created this Substack because of my children. As their dad and protector, it’s my duty to understand this technology before it shapes their lives.

Years ago when I was first writing about AI-enabled brain-to-computer interfaces and robots that would one day require citizenship, I vowed to not put my head in the sand. There are wonderful aspects to this technology, sure. But there are also terrifying dangers and tremendous risks to our kids.

As an adult I have a sense of obligation to give my kids and others the head start I was lucky enough to enjoy growing up when I did.

AI is here for the long-term. Childhood is not.

It’s precious and we should protect it with everything we have.