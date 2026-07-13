The AI Philosopher

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Michael Ashley's avatar
Michael Ashley
2h

That sounds harsh but as they say, growth only grows in discomfort.

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Michael Ashley's avatar
Michael Ashley
2h

I can see that. I don't know if we will ever fully go back to the past way of doing things unless people get so fed up with reality that they ban certain technologies or culture shifts in such a way that people's behaviors dramatically change. Even so, as a thinking/feeling human, I am not on board with the new normal.

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