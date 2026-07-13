The first day of Kindergarten things went badly for me.

For whatever reason my bus stop wasn’t listed on the schedule. As student after student piled off the bus and still, we hadn’t gone anywhere near my house I grew worried.

Beside me, my best friend and neighbor Eddie had already lost it. He was crying: “They forgot about us!”

He and I shared the same stop. In that moment I pictured our frantic moms waiting, wondering what on earth happened to us. Why we weren’t coming home.

“Where do you kids live exactly?” the bus driver finally asked us two six-year-olds after everyone else had been dropped off.

Bawling, Eddie was inconsolable, and frankly, useless.

Although we were miles from our stop, I knew the area and was able to guide the driver back to our street. Minutes later, we returned to our grateful mothers, safe and sound. Crisis averted.

That memory came rushing back the other day when a very different kind of navigation mistake unfolded during a Zoom call. In the middle of chatting, my client received an alert that his adult son had been in a car accident. Shocked by the news, we paused our meeting until he could find out more about what actually happened.

Minutes later, he learned that the alert was a false alarm. The AI-powered tracker he wears at all times was mistaken. He was fine. Life went on.

But this episode got me thinking.

While I understand the desire to keep loved ones safe, I worry that all this constant tracking is undermining our ability to be resilient and independent.

Let me give you another example from my life to illustrate what I mean.

My freshman year of college I moved from the Saint Louis suburbs where I had lived all my life to Columbia, Missouri to attend university. I pledged a fraternity. As part of the semester-long hazing, phones weren’t allowed in our rooms.

No one I knew had cell phones back then so for the first four months of college I talked to my parents only a handful of times, usually for a few moments on a pay phone or when they drove up to visit me once or twice.

This was the first time I was officially on my own and my parents had little idea of where I was or what I was doing. Weeks went by without a word between us.

And yet I turned out okay.

In fact, I would argue that the independent problem-solving techniques I learned by being on my own set me up for success when two years later I moved to London to study for the year abroad.

I was even further away at that point and spoke to my parents even less as cell phones were more common but still prohibitively expensive for poor students like me.

During that year in London, I faced plenty of challenges, including being thrown off a train at gunpoint by Polish military police in a border town where I didn’t speak the language and didn’t have the right currency. (My fellow traveler was Canadian and lacked the visa requirement, so they kicked us all out.) I was also hospitalized for food poisoning and had to deal with the medical fallout on my own.

Those experiences weren’t unusual for students of my generation.

They simply forced me to solve problems on my own. I mention them now because we live in a time when whole families track their movements 24/7. Right now, fully 62% of Americans share their location with someone at all times, whether that be a spouse, child, parent, or sibling, per AllAboutCookies.com.

As the father of two young kids myself with parents who are nearing their eighties, I understand the concern of not knowing the whereabouts of a loved one. Even allowing my soon-to-be middle schooler to walk the half a mile to swim camp this summer was an uncomfortable experience. (And this is coming from me, someone who used to sneak out of my home at age 13 to go teepeeing with friends, something that seems impossible now in the age of Ring home surveillance.)

Obviously, I don’t want anything bad to happen to any of the people I love, especially when the technology exists that could alert me to a danger like the warning my client received on our call.

And yet, I worry that receiving alerts like these makes us more fearful. It’s like seeing the number of shootings daily on the news.

They call it the Streisand Effect: the phenomenon whereby you draw more attention to something than if you just left it alone. (It comes from a 2003 incident in which the singer sued a photographer to take down an aerial photo of her Malibu home. Before the suit, the photo had been downloaded a handful of times. Afterwards, people began viewing it en masse from the exposure the suit wrought.)

Moreover, I cannot help but think that all this bubble-wrapping of society in pursuit of an impossible standard of safety is crippling us.

Just a few decades ago, many of our ancestors boarded ships sailing to the new world.They took giant risks to pursue new lives.

Not all of those risks panned out. Some people never saw their families again. Others perished in transit or were the victims of violence and misery. Yet there is something to be said for the courage and self-reliance it took to be such resilient people, something I fear we are losing by the minute with all our safety-obsessed technology.

Is there a happy medium between risk versus reward?

I am sure there is and I hope we one day find it so that we don’t infantilize people young and old from enjoying the adventure life is meant to be.

For now, I will leave you with a quote from comedian Jerry Seinfeld reflecting on the joy of what it used to mean when you went out (and were therefore free of anyone reaching you unless you contacted them first.)

You know why we’re here? To be Out. This is Out. Out is one of the single most enjoyable experiences of life. You know how people talk about: “We should go out?” This is what they’re talking about. This whole thing. We’re all out now. No one is home. Not one person here is home. We’re all out! There are people tryin’ to find us. They don’t know where we are! “Did you reach so and so?” “I can’t find him.” “Where did he go?” “He didn’t tell me where he was going. He must have gone out.” You wanna go to sleep. You wanna get up. You wanna go out again tomorrow, right? Wherever you are in life, it’s my feeling: you gotta go.

In 2026, here’s to going Out.

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