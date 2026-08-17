The AI Philosopher

The AI Philosopher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Ashley's avatar
Michael Ashley
6h

Yes. :)

Reply
Share
Michael Ashley's avatar
Michael Ashley
6h

Shh... Don't upset the machine. It's listening. And recording.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The AI Philosopher · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture