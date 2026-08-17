Back in 2016, Black Mirror aired a disturbing episode titled “Nosedive.”

Shot with beautiful high-key lighting, it offered a horrific vision. A young woman named Lacie lives in a reality where anyone can rank her social profile based on what she says and does. If your score drops too low you can be locked out of society with no access to housing, transportation, or work opportunities.

Business owners know the dangers of such rankings.

Imagine you own a restaurant. Someone could claim they got food poisoning at your place and post a bad review on Yelp.

It doesn’t matter if it’s true or not; the damage will be done. Until the review disappears, something that’s unlikely to happen, anyone who visits your page can see it and is likely to believe the accusation. And not patronize your place.

Thank God we don’t live in a world where people get ranked like businesses or like Lacie.

Except we do.

It’s been around in China for years and it’s called the Social Credit System.

As Human Rights Watch explains:

By rating citizens on a range of behaviors from shopping habits to online speech, the government intends to manufacture a problem-free society. Those with low scores will face obstacles in everything from getting government jobs to placing their children in desired schools…. As part of this scheme, the Supreme People’s Court has published lists of people who have failed to carry out local court orders since 2013. These untrustworthy “chronic cheats” are named, shamed and barred from flights and fast trains. Some local governments even put their pictures, full names and addresses on billboards.

I have known about China’s social credit system for years. I even observed it in person back in 2019 when I visited the country to cowrite my first book on artificial intelligence: Own the AI Revolution.

All this time I worried how such a dystopian form of tyranny could be foisted upon freedom-loving Americans.

AI-enabled Flock cameras give us a clue.

A few weeks ago, I covered this for Substack, leading to strong opinions on both sides of the issue. But this is such an important matter that it deserves further attention.

To appreciate the dangers this technology poses for everyday Americans, allow me to tell you the real-life story of Edward Abrams-Phillips.

As 404 Media reports:

Police in Wisconsin used Flock to determine that a man “travels to Michigan frequently,” where marijuana is legal, then back to Wisconsin, where it is illegal. They then used his travel across state lines as tracked by Flock as part of the probable cause justification to search his car for weed; he was eventually arrested on marijuana possession charges, according to court records reviewed by 404 Media.

Critics could contend Abrams-Phillips was the one in the wrong. He shouldn’t have been buying marijuana. They may even point out that, as 404 Media reports, “The searches came to light in a Wisconsin criminal complaint against Edward Abrams-Phillips, who was wanted for bail jumping on domestic violence charges.”

These are valid concerns.

However you feel about Abrams-Phillips’ choices, I would ask you to put yourself in his shoes. Do we really want to live in a world in which 24/7 Panopticon-style, eye-in-the-sky video surveillance tracks every movement for the police to arrest us? More, I want you to imagine a reality in which the police not only arrest you for driving to another state to purchase marijuana but also use video footage to give you a social credit score.

This is entirely feasible because the Trump administration is now working hand-in-hand with the company Palantir to create an exhaustive database to track citizens.

As The New York Times reports:

Creating detailed portraits of Americans based on government data is not just a pipe dream. The Trump administration has already sought access to hundreds of data points on citizens and others through government databases, including their bank account numbers, the amount of their student debt, their medical claims and any disability status.

That’s not all.

As the Times notes, “Mr. Trump could potentially use such information to advance his political agenda by policing immigrants and punishing critics, Democratic lawmakers and critics have said.”

Critics could rightfully push back on this framing, pointing out that the reporting appears one-sided, denigrating one party over another. That’s true.

But it’s not the whole story.

Right now, the Trump administration is the beneficiary of such extraordinary technological powers. Presumably, the next administration will possess even more, as we all know AI is improving by the second.

No matter your personal politics, we should all be concerned about so much power in the hands of any person or organization.

To see why, allow me to point you to the Washington Post that recently reported on how police departments are using Flock technology, not to protect us from bad guys or even track down people buying weed, but instead, for their own personal and, I would add, petty reasons:

Backed by some of Silicon Valley’s top investors, Flock has rapidly grown into a colossus of American technological surveillance. A leader of the surging industry for license-plate readers, the company told The Post that its more than 120,000 shoebox-size cameras now scan the roads of more than 6,000 communities and record 20 billion plate scans a month. But bad actors have used this massive camera network as a powerful weapon for intimate surveillance. Authorities have charged or accused at least 50 law-enforcement officers of using license-plate readers for unauthorized purposes, including to stalk women without their knowledge or consent, a Post analysis of police and court records found. In 26 of these cases, police investigators and prosecutors said the officers used the technology to spy on their wives, their girlfriends, their exes, their exes’ new partners or women they wanted to meet. In other cases, police or prosecutors have not specified the alleged surveillance targets. Flock’s system was used in 46 of the cases analyzed by The Post, while the other cases involved competing products.

When I contemplate such egregious misuses of power, I cannot help but think that our Founding Fathers would be horrified by the ways in which technology is being used against citizens, a blatant betrayal of our 4th Amendment.

Moreover, I am reminded of the prescient words of none other than Lord Acton, who saw this danger centuries ago:

Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority, still more when you superadd the tendency or the certainty of corruption by authority.

Were truer words ever spoken?