What happens when life is a permanent vacation?

There are those who think all life is struggle. And meant to be that way. They see existence as one long test. The only way to pass the exam? Persevere in the face of endless challenges.

So, what happens when AI comes along and simplifies everything?

These are the questions we ask here at The AI Philosopher, a Substack exploring tech’s impact on creativity, consciousness, and the future.

Take work.

Some leading experts think AI will soon do all our jobs, freeing people for lives of profound leisure. Universal Basic Income (UBI) issued by the government will give newly unemployed people the money the need.

I am against UBI as a societal panacea. Should UBI be disbursed because all the jobs are gone, the government would be able to give—and take away. It’s not hard to picture a scenario where your monthly stipend vanishes because you didn’t adhere to whatever user agreement stipulates your obligations.

Putting that concern aside, let’s imagine it’s 10 years from now and there really are no more jobs due to AI. In this hypothetical scenario, let’s also assume the public receives sufficient UBI payments for not just basic services like housing, healthcare, transportation, and more. Let’s go so far as to suggest advanced AI gives everyone a luxurious standard of living—including gourmet meals, lush living arrangements, and fascinating entertainment options galore.

What then? For one thing, people might turn AI into our new god.

If Universal Basic Income Were to Happen

It’s hard to fathom a reality where people never have to work again but let’s go there. What would life become once we remove all its struggles? At the outset, most of us would breathe deep relief. Freed from endless burdens, we could finally kick back on permanent vacation.

The first few days—even the first few weeks—would be pleasant. We could sleep in. We could visit all those friends and relatives we never get to see. We could get projects done. We could relax. We could party.

What about the long-term?

My prediction is things would go downhill. Fast. Ever met a child who has been given everything they ever wanted? They end up spoiled—and insufferable. On the other hand, people—no matter their age—who have overcome difficulties are typically well-adjusted. They’re often the nicest, most grounded individuals you will ever encounter. Often patient and understanding, they’ve experientially learned compassion for others.

We don’t want to end up with a spoiled society.

If AI takes away such character-forming struggle, the results will not be pretty. They will be devastating. We will witness extreme decadence—leading to unimaginable cruelty. Think: the worst excesses of Caligula’s Rome—supercharged due to technological innovation. Bored and spoiled, people will pursue novel ways to entertain themselves. We can expect murder, rape, and assault cases to skyrocket as the now idle try to fill their endless days.

What about retirees? You might retort. They don’t go on hedonistic benders. At least most don’t.

That’s true. Then again, most people who retire do so after age 60. This hypothetical envisions people retiring in their physical prime. Also, while retirees do enjoy vast amounts of free time, they’re often constrained by living on a fixed budget. This stops them from going hog wild.

The simple truth is humans require struggle to produce decent characters and personalities. Should we remove hardship, we would not enjoy some idyllic Eden. For every self-actualized person who would takes up gardening, there will be 10 more who suddenly decide they want to bring Squid Game to life.

Pain as Panacea

Recognizing pain as a necessary ingredient to life may frustrate you. It might even depress you. Maybe not if you shift your outlook. We live in a hedonistic culture emphasizing instant gratification. This is modernity. But life wasn’t always this way. Our ancestors weren’t obsessed with contrived fun like Disneyland and Escape Rooms in every city. Comfort wasn’t their highest good. They had other priorities: duty, purpose, family, God.

Hope Universal Basic Income Does Not Happen

As pundits breathlessly describe a coming Utopia free of work, be wary of such promises. An easy life isn’t more worthwhile than a hard one—nor more enjoyable. You need the good and the bad. Perhaps Tony Robbins said it best. “As humans, our biggest problem is that we don’t want problems. But problems are what makes us grow. Problems are what sculpt our souls.”

Truer words were never spoken.