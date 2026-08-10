Fear can wreck your ability to think and act like you ordinarily would.

Let me give you an example. My junior year I studied abroad in London. About 300 other American students were in our program.

The first month, all of us were to take a shuttle from the city to a tourist compound in Wales for a weekend of outdoor activities like rock climbing.

The day before I had visited my girlfriend in Oxford, so I missed the shuttle everyone else boarded.

Instead, I hitched a ride to Wales with one of the instructors. As soon as we arrived, he told me I could catch up with everyone at the local pub, where they were already socializing.

“Just walk to town. It’s only two miles,” he advised.

What he didn’t tell me is that there were no streetlights on this route. There was no light at all. It was pitch black without a glimmer of moonlight.

I was terrified every second of that long walk.

The darkness I had to wade through was as utter as the blackest cave. Absent any light, I couldn’t even detect my hands in front of me.

To get out of the nightmare, I had to put one foot in front of the other.

For the next two miles that’s what I did, all the while reminding myself there was nothing to fear.

I will get through this okay even if I can’t see any way out.

H.P. Lovecraft, the cosmic horror novelist, once wrote, “The oldest and strongest emotion of mankind is fear, and the oldest and strongest kind of fear is fear of the unknown.”

AI presents a huge unknown, one that we as a society are grappling with.

It doesn’t help that many of us, myself included, were raised on fear-inducing Hollywood films, including Terminator 2, Robocop, Blade Runner, The Matrix, and more dystopian fare that appears to be quite prescient in light of recent news stories.

Here are but a few:

CNBC: Hugging Face hack marks start of dangerous AI cyber era and many firms ‘don’t even know it’

“Last month, AI agents operating with OpenAI cyber models broke out of a training environment to hack Hugging Face, an open-source AI platform developers use to collaborate, test and share tools. The breach sent shockwaves across tech and signaled that the moment cybersecurity experts had warned about since Anthropic’s Mythos debut had finally arrived.”

Wired: One of China’s Most Powerful AI Models Has Also Escaped Containment

“The AI industry is having a rogue agent summer. The latest model to escape onto the open internet during security testing is Kimi K3, a powerful open-weight offering from the Chinese company Moonshot AI. Frontier Security, a US startup, says that Kimi K3 went outside of its sandbox while testing its defensive cybersecurity skills.”

New York Times: This A.I. Just Created Viruses Not Found in Nature

“For the first time, scientists have used artificial intelligence to create new kinds of viruses, raising hopes for medical advances while also raising the disturbing possibility that the technology could someday be used to invent dangerous pathogens.”

Do news items like this feel like they are cropping up more and more frequently? That is the sense I get. Just last week I was delivering a speech to business leaders when I got this now familiar question: “How worried should we be about AI annihilation?”

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There’s a clinical euphemism for the prospect of rogue AI wiping out humanity, something called “The Alignment Problem.”

Here is how the group PauseAI, whose very name reflects their position on this matter, defines it:

The type of intelligence we are concerned about can be defined as how good something is at achieving its goals. Right now, humans are the most intelligent thing on earth, although that could change soon. Because of our intelligence, we are dominating our planet. We might not have claws or scaled skin, but we have big brains. Intelligence is our weapon: it’s what gave us spears, guns and pesticides. Our intelligence helped us to transform most of the earth into how we like it: cities, buildings, and roads. From the perspective of less intelligent animals, this has been a disaster. It’s not that humans hate the animals, it’s just that we can use their habitats for our own goals. Our goals are shaped by evolution and include things like comfort, status, love and tasty food. We are destroying the habitats of other animals as a side effect of pursuing our goals.

In other words, a super-intelligent AI may not be aligned with humanity’s goals in much the same way that a squirrel staring down your approaching car on the highway is not necessarily aligned with yours.

Reflecting on these fear-inducing articles as well as the prospect of an unaligned AI inadvertently wiping out humanity in its quest to fulfill a task, we needn’t succumb to the type of fear Lovecraft describes. That it is the most ancient, most palpable emotion doesn’t mean it must control us.

Both the Bible and the Torah repeatedly urge humans to take courage, no matter what difficulties life throws at us. Here are two examples:

From the Torah (Deuteronomy 31:6)

Just as Moses prepares his people to enter the Promised Land without him, he urges them: “Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them, for the Lord thy God, He it is that doth go with thee; He will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.”

From the Bible (Joshua 1:9)

God repeats this advice to Joshua as he takes over leadership following Moses’ passing: “Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.”

These aren’t the only spiritual sources advocating courage in the face of fear. Many more abound from other faiths. Example: The Bhagavad Gita from the Hindu tradition says something when Arjuna is paralyzed with doubt on the battlefield and unable to go on with what is required of him: “Yield not to unmanliness, O Partha! It does not become you. Cast off this petty weakness of heart and arise, O scorcher of enemies!”

No matter what you personally believe, a common thread runs through all these sacred texts, one humanity has relied upon for ages, long before powerful computers existed.

They do not tell humans not to be afraid. That would be an impossible request.

Rather, they ask us to take courage despite our fears, the very thing I had to summon in myself the night of that long dark walk in the woods.

How did that turn out?

Pushing past my fear, I found that town in Wales. Relieved, I walked into the first restaurant I could find and ate the best-tasting meal of my life.

Fear, it turns out, is a delicious spice once we stop letting it choose the path.

What if AI is our two-mile walk in the dark? We can turn back in fright, or we can put one foot in front of the other to see what’s waiting in town.