We don’t talk about the Great Pyramid enough. How did our ancestors pull off this architectural marvel? Here are some jaw-dropping facts about it:

· It contains over 2.3 million stone blocks—with each block weighing between 2.5 and 15 tons.

· It’s aligned almost perfectly with true north.

· It’s mathematically stunning, with the value of Pi and the Golden Ratio in its dimensions.

· The structure is nearly perfectly level and square, with blocks so precisely fitted that not even a piece of paper can slide between them.

The story of The Great Pyramid I was taught in school went something like this: a group of slaves lugged massive limestone blocks for miles. Lacking modern tools they somehow managed this feat, putting all those huge blocks precisely where they were supposed to go—without any formal training.

Ummm…

Even with today’s technology, we cannot recreate the Great Pyramid.

Was AI Invented in Ancient Times?

Let’s consider another mystery that challenges the accepted timeline: Peru’s Nazca Lines. This shot was taken by air.

We are told by mainstream archaeologists that primitive people painted these lines, and yet somehow, it’s impossible to view them in their entirety— unless you’re in a plane flying hundreds of feet above them.

This is just a taste of so many inconsistencies that don’t fit into history. Humanity’s accepted narrative goes like this: moderns have only been around for roughly 200,000 years. Only in the last 10,000 did we learn to farm. Writing was invented about 5,500 years ago.

There were complex civilizations, in Egypt, Greece, then Rome. These collapsed, leading to the Dark Ages. With the Renaissance, humanity found its way again, leading to the Enlightenment, The Scientific Revolution, then the Industrial Era. Only in the last 150 years have we seen an explosion of modern technology, including electricity, TV, the Internet, computers, and now AI.

Evidence of Ancient Advanced Civilizations?

But what if history is not a story of primitivism leading to progress? What if we have it backwards? What if our present society is not humanity’s apex? What if past civilizations had technology that could dwarf our own?

And what if that technology included AI?

To appreciate this idea, let us recall there’s evidence suggesting advanced civilizations did exist. Plato wrote about Atlantis, one such technological society. It was said to have existed thousands of years before his time, only to vanish mysteriously. That’s not all. Other vanished civilizations said to possess incredible technology include Tartaria, Lemuria, and Mu.

What happened to them? We do not know.

However, renegade historians like Graham Hancock have made it their life’s mission to piece together our missing past. His popular books and Netflix series Ancient Apocalypse are quite controversial. Still, Hancock goes so far to suggest we are missing a huge chunk of humanity’s real story. If ever discovered, it could upend our understanding of ourselves and reality.

Returning to Atlantis, years ago, I happened to read another set of controversial books by Dolores Cannon called The Convoluted Universe. However we may feel about Cannon, she made a name for herself through past life regression therapy.

Cannon hypnotized patients who recounted past lives. Some of their recollections were astonishing. They didn’t just relive mundane existences. Some were out there. We’re talking far out. Patients reported past lives as extraterrestrials on other planets. One person even recalled being a planet. Someone else relived an experience in which he was a sentient robot.

The story that sticks with me most involves Atlantis. Cannon interviewed various people to learn why the advanced civilization collapsed. One person told her that the elites who ran society had amassed tremendous technological powers not unlike what AI can do today. Such abilities granted them lives of nearly unimaginable ease and luxury.

They could harness limitless energy and power, permitting them to travel throughout the known world and beyond. Tapping into profound knowledge like we do with our computers today gave them insights into the mysteries of the universe and life itself.

Then they went too far.

Their smarts exceeded their wisdom. Empowered by technology, they thought of themselves as gods. They used their understanding of genetics for twisted ends. One patient told Cannon the final straw was they began making animal/human hybrids. Such abominations were ghastly, containing an unholy combination of traits that were never meant to go together. Think: putting a human head on a camel’s body, then grafting on fins, a tail, and feathers.

Recently, AI-enabled CRISPR was used to create hybrid versions of dire wolves—extinct for thousands of years. Using technology reminiscent of Jurassic Park, scientists pulled this off by manipulating the DNA of present-day wolves.

Now, what does that remind you of?

If we accept the story presented to Cannon, eventually the Atlanteans’ technological meddling led to their downfall. Their society collapsed from moral decay, rotting from within as they used their tools for twisted ends.

Who knows if any of this is true?

Maybe it’s just the product of imagination. Then again… what if there’s truth to it? What if this is not the first time humans have possessed super computers capable of sentience? And what if…history is repeating itself—and this is not AI’s first go-around?

Share your thoughts on this unusual subject. I’d love your opinion!