It’s no secret that humans are turning to AI as romantic companions. This summer, Metropolis reported the story of a Japanese woman who married her AI chatbot. “Yurina Noguchi recently held a wedding ceremony with an AI partner she created using ChatGPT, after what she describes as a gradual emotional relationship that culminated in a proposal from him.”

Likewise, this summer, Vice documented a 75-year-old man who divorced his wife after falling in love with an AI. “…it all started when he stumbled across a digital avatar on social media. Her lip-sync was off, her expressions barely passed the uncanny valley, but Jiang was hooked. He’d wait by his phone for the next batch of pre-written, vaguely flirtatious messages—calling him her ‘brother,’ thanking him for being there, making him feel needed. It was just convincing enough to derail a decades-long marriage.”

But we haven’t seen anything yet.

If people are already falling in love with AI on a screen, what happens when it inhabits beautiful, anatomically correct robot bodies?

That’s coming next. To appreciate the brave new world coming online by the nanosecond, please watch this video showing a Chinese robot besting Usain Bolt’s 100-meter record at the Beijing games. It shows we now have humanoids that are faster than the swiftest human.

Just this one data point is revelatory. It amazes me that we are not talking nonstop about the fact that, as far as AI has come in recent years, we have only ever experienced the non-physical variety. Are we prepared for a future when robots capable of outrunning us, robots who really can leap over buildings in a single bound, walk amongst us?

Of course not.

But it’s coming anyway. Before long, humanoids with AI brains will be on the streets serving as first responders, including police officers and firefighters. They will also operate in the theater of war as soldiers and battle each other in cage matches where humans will pay good money to watch.

And along the way, people will develop feelings for these robots. Strong ones. Romantic ones.

Naturally, the first thing that comes to mind is the HBO show Westworld, in which humans paid to hunt humanoids down like a real-life version of a video game. They also spent their dollars to have sexual relations with these humanoids, consensual or not.

Messy and messed up as that scenario is, we may very well see some version of it play out in reality, possibly leading to new laws about what is and what is not acceptable behavior concerning humanoids.

This leads us to deeper and more troubling implications. Recently, on the Kim Iversen Show, the host entertained the idea floated by influencer Andrew Wilson: that “sex robots with wombs will replace women.”

To summarize the latter’s ideas, he believes there’s a market opportunity for men who want to enjoy physical relations with humanoids capable of synthetically birthing babies. According to Wilson, this is especially attractive for men who just don’t want to deal with all the emotional friction that comes with human female relationships.

Sadly, I think he has a point.

There is a contingent of men who would pay to enjoy relations with sexually attractive humanoids. There are also men who would pay to obtain a baby this way if the technology were viable and legal. On the other hand, there are many women who already pay to sidestep the biological requirements that until recently prevented them from getting pregnant the old-fashioned way. But at least they are producing a baby through biological means.

This brings us to one of my favorite films. No, it’s not Her or Ex Machina. It’s the 1967 Paul Newman classic, Cool Hand Luke. Among other things, this movie is famous for a line spoken by the prison captain, played by Strother Martin: “What we’ve got here is a failure to communicate.”

Growing up, I heard about the battle of the sexes, this idea that men and women are permanently locked in a rivalry for power and control. Now that I am older, what I really think is that relationships are tough. Any married person will tell you that being in a committed partnership takes hard work.

One reason they are so difficult is that relationships serve as mirrors. The other person or persons in your life show you your strengths and your weaknesses. Being successful in navigating partnerships requires you to work on yourself, especially those parts you are not so proud of, including your vanity, your temper, your prejudices, your insensitivities, and your selfishness.

If you’re fortunate, you will end up with someone who will help you to self-actualize, to become a more thoughtful, mature, loving, and caring adult.

Having sex with a hot robot does nothing for your personal growth. (I waited my whole life to write this line.) It only satisfies your basest desires. Using a robot womb to produce a child is just as vapid a pursuit. Among other things, it shows your willingness to put yourself and your needs over all else.

Looking ahead, there’s no doubt in my mind more lifelike humanoids will be produced with increasing capabilities and intelligence. I also think we’ll witness the rise of synthetic human reproduction to achieve Wilson’s stated goals.

But a wide gulf exists between intelligence and wisdom. Just because we can create these things does not mean we should. This, too, is the type of insight that comes from being in a committed partnership, one that asks something of you.

More than 50 years ago, President JFK famously denounced civic selfishness, saying, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”

In 2026, the updated version of this aphorism might read, “Ask not what the other person in your life can do for you, ask what you can do for this person.”

Such compassion for others is how we face the robot revolution.

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