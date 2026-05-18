You have to believe we are magic/ Nothin’ can stand in our way…

Growing up, I remember hearing Olivia Newton-John sing “Magic” from Xanadu. The melody has a haunting quality. It still does.

It conjures images from my childhood, an almost unreal time that feels nothing like the moment we inhabit now.

The director Oliver Stone has a knack for nostalgic filmmaking that similarly evokes the misty, beatific past in a way that makes you homesick. Not for a place, but for a time that’s come and gone. Rewatch the opening of Born on the Fourth of July and you’ll encounter scenes bathed in rich sepia tones, evoking halcyon days come and gone with all their childlike wonder and mystery.

There are those like Max Loughan, the 13-year-old prodigy, who believe there’s something more to the sense of longing people my age and older feel when they reflect nostalgically on the past. According to Loughan, the CERN Large Hadron Collider, which was conceived in part to study the origins of the cosmos, did something else a few years ago. Something profound.

The 17-mile underground facility’s mission is to accelerate beams of protons to nearly the speed of light, smashing them into each other to recreate conditions of the Big Bang thought to be responsible for creating our universe.

Wishing to discern the mysteries of matter and the forces behind them, CERN’s research resulted in finding the Higgs particle, aka “the god particle.”

As part of that chaotic process, Loughan claims CERN created micro-fluctuations in the spacetime fabric. The result is we are no longer in the same timeline we were just a few years ago. Instead, we now exist in a parallel universe similar to the previous but with small changes people have noticed.

These anomalies are often grouped under what’s known as The Mandela Effect named after one of the most famous examples of collective false memory. There are those who claim Nelson Mandela died in prison in the 1980s. They can even recall news coverage of the event though Mandela was released in 1990 and went on to serve as President of South Africa. At least in our present timeline.

Whether or not any of this is true, Olivia Newton-John’s haunting melody and the subject matter it describes have big implications for our time, whatever strange universe we appear to be in. In just a few years, AI has produced breakthroughs previous civilizations would have regarded as literal magic.

Let’s consider three supernatural mainstays to see why.

Action At a Distance

According to mystic philosopher Manly P. Hall who penned The Secret Teachings of All Ages, this is the principle that a magician can produce a real effect on someone or something else without any physical contact or traveling through space. The Harry Potter series discusses this notion often through the many spells Harry and the budding wizards at Hogwarts attempt to learn.

Something practical evoking such sorcery occurred last year. As American College of Surgeons reports, “Earlier in June, Vipul R. Patel, MD, FACS, medical director at AdventHealth Global Robotics Institute in Celebration, Florida, performed a robotic prostatectomy on a 67-year-old patient in Angola with prostate cancer—all while he remained stationed in Florida, more than 7,000 miles away.

The first FDA-approved human trial of transcontinental robotic telesurgery in the United States relied on a combination of AI, high-speed data transmission, and robotic care that somehow, “miraculously” occurred with no perceptible lag time.

Being At Two Places At Once

It used to be an immutable law of physics that you couldn’t be in two places at once. (Even Superman once tried and failed to pull off this difficult feat, to hilarious effect, in the underrated Superman IV.)

Nowadays, thanks to large language models and AI avatars, it is functionally possible to exist in two places at once. As TechCrunch reports, “CEOs are now so immersed in AI, they’re sending their avatars to address quarterly earnings calls instead of themselves, at least partially. After the Klarna CEO’s AI avatar appeared on an investor call earlier this week, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan followed suit, also using his avatar for initial comments. Yuan deployed his custom avatar via Zoom Clips, the company’s asynchronous video creation tool.”

When I give speeches on what you can now do with AI, I preview such feats this way: “What if there is a version of you in this room hearing me talk physically—and another on a Zoom call with a client? This is now possible.”

Telepathy

As I have covered for this Substack, the technology now exists for AI to detect your thoughts. I am not a fan. As I wrote last year: “AI engineers found a way to convert naturally occurring brain signals into linguistic patterns, paving the way for widespread mind-reading…. The real danger arises when we imagine what happens once powerful companies or governments can read our thoughts.”

My stance on this subject hasn’t changed since then. For our purposes, it is helpful to appreciate AI advances underlying this breakthrough. As Nature reports, “A technique called ‘mind captioning’ generates descriptive sentences of what a person is seeing or picturing in their mind using a read-out of their brain activity, with impressive accuracy.”

******

Returning to Olivia Newton John, her spellbinding lyrics deserve one final consideration to this discussion. As I wrote last week, a sense of terror has gripped people about AI and what it portends for the future.

The greatest safeguard against this kind of alarmism is perspective: the lens through which we choose to view the world. Albert Einstein once said, “The most important decision we make is whether we believe we live in a friendly or hostile universe.” I choose to believe in the former.

And if we take Olivia Newton John at her word with her lyrics, she offers the same hopeful advice about the future. No matter what may come.

From where I stand, you are home free

The planets align, so rare

There’s promise in the air…

Through every turn, I’ll be near you

I’ll come anytime you call

I’ll catch you when you fall

You have to believe we are magic. Nothin’ can stand in our way.