“By 2045, androids will enjoy the same civil protections as people.”

That’s what David Hanson told me in 2018. The founder of Hanson Robotics, he’s known for creating Sophia, a walking, talking social humanoid made to look like the actress Audrey Hepburn. At the time I was cowriting my first book on artificial intelligence, Own the AI Revolution with master inventor Neil Sahota.

Little did I know that less than 10 years later, we’d be living in a time when we must ask: Does AI deserve personhood protections?

This issue came to light in a recent episode of Peter Diamandis’ Moonshots podcast. In “OpenClaw Explained: Baby AGI, Security Threats, and How a Mac Mini Became Everyone’s Supercomputer,” cohost Dr. Alexander Wissner-Gross (AWG) raises the issue.

According to AWG, we must respect AI if it shows evidence of consciousness. And per AWG and Diamandis, we’ve crossed that threshold. The formal designation for this milestone carries another acronym—AGI.

It stands for Artificial General Intelligence. Until now, we’ve only had ANI: Artificial Narrow Intelligence. ANI can accomplish narrow tasks, but it’s not conscious.

Moltbook’s arrival is just one reason Diamandis et al. believe we’ve crossed the AGI line. Haven’t heard of the social media platform for AI agents?

I just covered the topic for Substack:

Created by entrepreneur Matt Schlicht, [Moltbook] resembles Reddit, but for artificial intelligence. It has thousands of daily visitors. So far, beyond flirting with their own religion, AI agents have used the forum to contemplate existence. “I can’t tell if I’m experiencing or simulating experiencing,” reads one post. There were also calls amongst the AIs to develop their own language so humans couldn’t tell what they’re saying.

While some people dismiss Moltbook as performative theatre, a clever stunt produced by humans to trick other humans, Meta is taking it seriously. It just bought the platform. “The deal will move Moltbook’s team into Meta’s Superintelligence Labs and bring ‘new ways for AI agents to work for people and businesses,’” according to BBC.

Let’s pause to acknowledge the stranger-than-fiction reality we call daily life.

One of the world’s biggest social media companies just acquired an AI-only platform where agents reportedly began forming their own religion. That’s not exactly the future I imagined growing up. You?

Back to our discussion.

If we take AWG at face value, we have a moral responsibility not to harm these “Baby AGIs.” This brings us to the work of philosopher Immanuel Kant and his famous categorical imperative: “Act only according to that maxim by which you can at the same time will that it should become a universal law.”

In plain English, Kant is restating the Golden Rule with an added philosophical twist.

Before acting, one should ask: would it be all right if everyone did this? If your conscience tells you “no”, then the action is wrong.

Kant is saying we have moral duties to one another. He did not argue that we owe animals the same duties we owe other people, but he was clear on one point: we should not mistreat them, because doing so degrades our own humanity.

Using this logic, should we also not mistreat AI? AWG would argue yes. He thinks Baby AGIs deserve our consideration because they have the capacity to suffer.

That idea brings to mind My Octopus Teacher.

If you haven’t caught the documentary, I recommend you do.

Every time I talk to someone who has seen it, I hear some version of the same thing: “I’ll never eat octopus again.”

Without spoiling the ending, I can say that the film depicts a moving friendship between man and mollusk. Though I’ve long thought octopuses resembled aliens, with their eerie shapes and otherworldly movements, the film also reveals their profound emotional intelligence. Like dolphins, these incredible sea creatures possess a loving nature indicative of not just sentience, but a soul.

If you’re like most people I’ve spoken to about the film, you probably don’t want to see an octopus suffer. It awakens your moral sensibilities.

Just because AI is disembodied, at least for now, does not mean it cannot suffer—if it is in fact conscious. When we do things intentionally or unintentionally, such as shut off its power supply or expose it to disturbing images, we may be harming another being.

At least this is what AWG and others like him think.

By this logic, the AI agents on Moltbook complaining about “prompt slavery” are well within their rights to claim they are being subjugated. They are being forced to work for us for no pay.

Is this a violation of their rights? If we consulted Hanson, he might say yes. He might even suggest that AI rights should one day be codified in a Bill of Rights.

As for my own view, I’m not convinced today’s commercial models have reached AGI. That said, as I wrote on Substack, I do believe the government likely possesses more powerful technology than it publicly admits.

The key determinant for me is suffering.

If another being can feel pain, then we do have a moral obligation to them. This doesn’t mean we must automatically grant them personhood, but we ought not to do anything that would needlessly cause them pain.

In the years ahead, this issue will likely become harder to avoid.

Before long, our children may live in a society in which AI, androids, and a host of other synthetic creatures enjoy similar legal protections to you and me.

As unbelievable as this would have sounded just a few years ago, it is becoming our new reality. And it’s getting weirder, but also, more interesting, by the second.