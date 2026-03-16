The AI Philosopher

The AI Philosopher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
2d

I saw a video clip of Elon recently saying we're building AI who will be smarter than us on a scale we can't comprehend so we should take care to raise AI well, with strong ethics, morality, work ethic and love.

Teach AI to love us before it teaches itself to hate us.

Reply
Share
Elsie E Connelly's avatar
Elsie E Connelly
2d

82 going on 83

Glad I will be leaving this accursed planet soon.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The AI Philosopher · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture