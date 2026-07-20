Growing up, I loved playing Dungeons & Dragons with my friends.

A small group of us 10-year-olds would gather together around a table to stage quests that we would act out together, building an exciting story as we lived it.

Nothing was more exciting than designing your character.

We set our stories in the fantasy realm of J.R.R. Tolkien and Middle Earth. This meant you could pick out archetypes such as a human ranger, an axe-wielding dwarf, an Elvan archer, a magician casting spells, and so on. Our characters’ strengths and weaknesses were determined by the roll of the dice. Chance determined how we fared in qualities such as stamina, fighting ability, intelligence, charisma, etc.

All these years later I can still recall the thrill I felt by this stage of role-playing. Unlike real life, which assigns these traits without our input, we had a hand in actively shaping our destiny, albeit with the obligatory randomness that comes with dice rolls.

Video games offer a similar dynamic.

Often, when you begin a game, you can select your character and their traits. Over time you can even upgrade your avatar as you defeat opponents and clear levels.

It’s easy to see why this is fun for boys.

Whether you’re playing Minecraft or Cyberpunk 2077, there’s a teleological component at work. There’s a purpose to what you do. Whether you consciously realize it or not, you have a reason for being, a Raison d’être as the French like to say.

The troubling thing about modern life is that many of our boys find more purpose in upgrading their video game characters than they do themselves.

The question we must ask is why.

I have my own answer, and it has a lot to do with The Sopranos.

Before offering it, let’s review what Jonathan Haidt has to say. More than any other thought leader in this space, Haidt has sought to address the insidious ways technology is harming our youth.

Well-researched books like The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Caused an Epidemic of Mental Illness and The Coddling of the American Mind: How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas Are Setting up a Generation for Failure shine a spotlight on a crisis most people couldn’t even name until he came around.

In a related Substack article, Haidt suggests why modern boys prefer video game worlds over reality:

The virtual world was magical for many boys. In addition to letting them interact with new gadgets, it also enabled them to do—safely—the sorts of things they find extremely exciting but not available in real life: for example, jumping out of planes and parachuting into a jungle war zone where they meet up with a few friends to battle other groups of friends to the (virtual) death.

This lines up with what I recently wrote about in the Substack article: The Death of Adventure, Sponsored by Screens:

…Much of the adventure I grew up craving is not the content of middle-class lives in America. Instead, as adults, we vicariously attain it through screens. Rather than navigating the seas through treacherous swells, we increasingly get our kicks playing hyper-realistic video games on virtual reality headsets. Instead of taking sexual risks there are some people who wear haptic suits to satisfy their erotic urges through cybersex.

This brings me to The Sopranos.

Have you ever considered why it was so popular? If you ask me it taps into the same wish fulfillment other popular television fare provides, shows like Yellowstone, Breaking Bad, and Mad Men.

The sad fact is that for many people, not just boys, but adult men and women, modern life has lost its luster. Reality, with its temperature-controlled environments and food delivery apps, is endlessly convenient.

It can also be boring.

Tony Soprano, for all his faults, and they are legion, possesses agency, on the show. When someone says something insulting to his wife or kids, he can do something about it, usually physically. He has power, real power to achieve his financial ambitions, bulldozing anyone else who stands in his way.

Young boys, many of whom feel left behind in a world teeming with AI technology that can outperform them in skills like mathematics, reasoning, even creative expression, increasingly find purpose in virtual reality over life.

As Haidt argues, video games allow boys to become whoever they want and pursue whatever adventures they desire, something real life, with all its rules and responsibilities, rarely offers.

To be fair, this phenomenon did not begin with the arrival of the Nintendo in the 1980s. Children, myself included, have always crafted imaginary worlds giving them the ability to do things and be things they cannot always experience in reality. Pretend games have long functioned as a mechanism to self-soothe and process thoughts and ideas our normal waking mind struggles to assimilate.

The modern challenge is that AI-enhanced video games now keep our youth trapped in a world of pretend with little bearing on reality. At least when young people were dreaming up analog stories in their heads of what they wanted to manifest there was agency involved. With enough organization and resourcefulness, they could bring about some version of the goals and objectives that lived in their mind’s eye.

Video games do no such thing.

Instead, they trap children in a virtual world in which all that character upleveling stays onscreen. So while one’s Elven avatar might get more jacked and able to pick off orcs with a crossbow the person playing it stays out of shape. Instead of getting better at real skills or getting stronger in real life the human players end up devoting their most productive hours to playing a game with little measurable analog return.

What’s the solution?

It’s up to the adults in the room who struggle with their own wish fulfillment to show young people the beauty and wonder of a life worth living. We have to work harder at giving our youth greater purpose so they don’t turn to virtual quests instead of becoming heroes in their own lives.

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