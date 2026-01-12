It used to bug me that my junior high wouldn’t let us wear ripped jeans. We also couldn’t show up in t-shirts displaying obscenities.

That’s because our principal knew how to dress for success. He’d read studies showing that children who come to school in nice clothes perform better. As Scientific American reports, “Wearing formal business attire increased abstract thinking—an important aspect of creativity and long-term strategizing. The experiments suggest the effect is related to feelings of power.”

At the time I didn’t get this. My principal’s sartorial stance cramped my style. I wanted to look like the bad boys I saw on MTV.

Standards Matter

Years later, I now realize Dr. Fischel, principal of Ladue Junior High, had it right. Moreover, his wisdom has profound implications for the AI Age.

But first, it’s easy to go along with the dressed down look that’s invaded the zeitgeist. You see it wherever you go: grown men who dress like teenagers in backwards ball caps and shorts—to work. Adults who show up to the airport in pajamas. (This was happening long before it became a political statement.)

The lowering of dress standards, what I’ll call the “clothing casualization effect”, has seeped into our declining academic expectations. Schools have given up on policing widespread AI cheating. It’s gotten so bad that, as the New York Times reports, even professors now use AI to grade students’ papers and to write their syllabi. (This, despite the fact it’s a violation of academic policies.)

In other words, society condones taking AI shortcuts much like how we’ve relaxed clothing norms.

What does that say about the times we live in?

That we can do better. That we should do better.

What A Crime Theory Can Teach Us

To understand why I’ll die on this hill, let’s talk about an analogous application of Dr. Fischel’s clothing mandate. According to Simply Psychology:

Broken Windows Theory proposes that visible signs of disorder, such as litter, or public drinking, can create an environment that encourages even more serious crime and antisocial behavior. In short, if small problems are ignored, bigger ones tend to follow. They argued that when small signs of disorder are left unattended, they send a social signal that no one cares, and that rule-breaking will go unpunished.

Broken Windows Theory ties into what Dr. Fischel understood years ago. Clothes are not just clothes. Small things, they have a big impact on our moods, our beliefs, and ultimately, society. A nation that looks the other way about how its people dress is just as likely to look the other way about how its kids perform in school. It will give all those students (and their professors) passes about putting in the hard work it takes to actually learn.

Nothing Exists In a Vacuum

All those students who think they’re smart using ChatGPT to write their papers are harming themselves. They’re also unwittingly laying the groundwork for a know-nothing society that’s outsourced its critical thinking to machines.

To see why, pretend it’s 30 years from now. How does a country function with adults (in name only) who don’t know basic facts about history, can’t decipher the cursive the U.S. Constitution was written in, won’t read good books, and doesn’t even know how to tie their shoes. (Yes, this is now a problem.)

Despite these concerns, I have hope for the future.

One Brave Boy

There are always silver linings amongst dark clouds if you search for them. Case in point: a recent CBS News story about a child who isn’t willing to go along with the crowd. “Most 8-year-old boys don’t get dressed to the nines. But James Ramage loves to dress for third-grade success. He started wearing a suit to class a few years ago to his school in the small rural town of Chelsea, Maine, located outside Augusta. At first, the other students didn’t know what to think.”

Actually, most of James’ classmates viewed his clothing choices as weird. Not even the school faculty dressed so nicely. Yet instead of teasing him for dressing up, they began copying him. “Now, once a week, students at Chelsea Elementary put on their finest for what is known as ‘Dapper Wednesday.’ It is not a dress code; it was solely created by the students.”

Positive ripples from this courageous act spread from there:

Teacher Dean Paquette was an early adopter and is now an avid advocate of dressing up. “Being dressed up, kids are different,” Paquette said. “I think it’s a self-esteem thing. And then it carries with them all the way through the day.” The kids agree, telling CBS News they love how it feels. “It feels like I’m not a kid anymore,” said one.

This is a winning instance of a bottom-up movement. Unlike Dr. Fischel’s top-down prescriptive, one brave child impacted the behavior, not just of his class, but even his teacher. James was willing to go against the grain, doing something hard that inspired others to follow him.

This simple act is worthy of societal adoption. What might our country look like—and act like—were we to emulate an 8-year-old with vision and heart to buck a system whose values he doesn’t share?

In the struggle for his country’s independence, freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi once said, “Be the change you wish to see.” James is living that advice, showing what’s possible when one person decides to do something meaningful.

So the next time you hear about people, young or old, taking an AI shortcut to their own detriment, remember James and how his shining example show what’s possible when we commit to being change agents.