This weekend, I happened to drive past a “No Kings” rally. Thousands lined the streets of Orange County, waving picket signs. Some cars honked in solidarity; others slowed just long enough for the driver to flip them off.

No matter your political views on this administration, we can all agree as Americans we are blessed to live in a country with freedom of speech. In fact, it’s such an important right it’s enshrined first in our Constitution.

Universal Basic Income (UBI) threatens that liberty.

Before explaining how, here are some prominent people calling for UBI.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman: “AI could generate enough value to fund a UBI of $13,500 per year to every adult in the U.S.”

Former Virgin CEO Richard Branson: “Basic income is going to be all the more important. If a lot more wealth is created by AI, the least that the country should be able to do is that a lot of that wealth that is created by AI goes back into making sure that everybody has a safety net.”

SpaceX and Telsa CEO Elon Musk: “I don’t think we’re going to have a choice…. Machines, robots are taking over. There will be fewer and fewer jobs that a robot cannot do better.”

No matter the pundit, the basic thinking goes like this: Because AI will take jobs people do, the government must step in to save us.

But as any child with an allowance knows, that’s a big problem. Why? Parents can cut off their kids’ allowance … at any time.

Didn’t clean your room? No allowance for you.

Got a C- on your report card? No allowance for you.

Crashed into your friend’s car while stupidly racing suburban streets? No allowance for you. Also, you’re gonna work off that debt, son.

The last one I personally experienced when I was 17.

Back to my point: Whoever controls your income, controls your actions. A people reliant on the government for money cannot resist whatever the government tells them to do.

Why not? They’ll starve. And so will their kids.

It’s that simple.

With this realization in mind, think about this administration or any other in recent memory. Have you ever disagreed with the government about its healthcare stance? Going to war? The legality of certain drugs? What you can and cannot do with your own body?

Again, it doesn’t matter if you’re left, if you’re right, if you’re somewhere in between, or if you’re against politics altogether, if you accept UBI, the government will have the ability to give you money. And take it away.

Critical as that point is, there’s one more huge reason to oppose UBI with every fiber in your being.

A job is not just a job.

A business is not just a business.

Both give people meaning and purpose.

Growing up, I watched my dad head out every morning to his law practice. The self-worth it gave him to provide for his family affected my brother and me. Growing up, we learned the value of taking care of your loved ones. Of being reliable, dependent, and capable.

Similarly, I looked up to my mother who worked as an educator. As librarian for multiple elementary schools, she taught us kids the importance of reading, thinking, and writing. Because of my mom and especially what she did for work, books were sacred in our home. They didn’t just entertain—they revealed the very secrets of life, if only you took the time to read them.

Now just imagine what would happen if my brother and I did not grow up with such role models? What if instead the message we received was that Mom and Dad don’t have to work or do anything else of value? That the government will always deposit central bank digital currency coins into their accounts so long as they did what they were told as “good” citizens?

There’s another name for UBI, one that should unsettle any freedom-loving American: Communism.

No matter your political views on the various wars our nation has waged to thwart its progress, we can hopefully all agree that the mass deaths in Communist countries like China (estimated to be 40-70 million) and the former Soviet Union (estimated to be 20 million), are horrific.

Capitalism is far from perfect—it has its share of flaws. But communism, with its centrally planned economy, always ends in disaster.

For now, no one knows if we really need UBI in the coming years.

My deepest hope is that all the wealth AI is creating will be enjoyed en masse. That we will not descend into techno feudalism or worse. As I have so often suggested in this column, the best economic “security” out there is to work for yourself. Yes, it’s risky to be entrepreneur but at least you get to be the one deciding your own fate—not an employer who can fire you.

This is not a pleasant topic, I know.

But it is one we adults, and especially we parents, must face. Our liberty and identity require it.