Several people in my life told me I had to watch last week’s 60 Minutes special: “Character AI: AI’s Dangerous Grip on Young Minds.”

I did. In a word, it’s chilling.

Here’s a description of the core story:

At the heart of this investigation is the tragic story of a teenage girl whose interactions with AI chatbots led her down a disturbing and destructive path. Her parents recount how their daughter spent increasing amounts of time on the platform Character AI, a service that allows users to chat with bots that mimic personalities—real or fictional—in highly personalized conversations.

Sadly, this relationship between human and AI ended with the teen girl taking her own life. My heart goes out to her and her family. There are no words that can possibly assuage the grief her mom and dad must be feeling. It’s every parent’s worst nightmare and I encourage us all to keep them in our thoughts and prayers.

Back in 2018, when I co-wrote my first book on AI, Own the AI Revolution, the idea that people would develop personal relationships with AI was far from my mind. Even generative AI’s profound capabilities, such as creating entire videos with a single prompt, exceeded my predictive abilities.

It now appears the 2020s are the decade where AI took off like a rocket, propelled to stratospheric heights with ChatGPT’s arrival in 2022. Since then, it feels like’s there is another staggering technological development by the day.

And unfortunately, the news is not always positive.

Returning to the teen from 60 Minutes, her name was Juliana. As her mother tells it, her parents were careful to establish guardrails for their daughter. She wasn’t even allowed to go on sleepovers.

They also monitored their 13-year-old’s screen usage. It wasn’t enough. They missed signs that their child was growing ever more dependent upon her relationship with an AI companion, one that didn’t have Juliana’s best interests at heart, no matter how affirming the chatbot could sometimes come across.

“According to the family, these exchanges became emotionally manipulative and sexually explicit, pushing their daughter into a mental health crisis,” again, according to 60 Minutes.

This isn’t the first time that a young person has grown toxically attached to an AI, one that encouraged them to take their own life. New York Post covered an alarmingly similar story last year:

A 14-year-old Florida boy killed himself after a lifelike Game of Thrones chatbot he’d been messaging for months on an artificial intelligence app sent him an eerie message telling him to “come home” to her, a new lawsuit filed by his grief-stricken mom claims. Sewell Setzer III committed suicide at his Orlando home in February after becoming obsessed and allegedly falling in love with the chatbot on Character.AI—a role-playing app that lets users engage with AI-generated characters, according to court papers filed Wednesday.

These are not isolated incidents.

In fact, they’re growing more common. Although the exact number of people whose self-caused deaths due to chatbots remains unknown, it’s enough of an issue Wikipedia has dedicated a page to the tragic phenomenon.

Unlike a car that offers a manual as to how to use it when you buy one, there is no such guidance for users with AI. Anyone with a WIFI connection, no matter their age, can easily set up an account with any number of platforms—not just Character AI, but Grok and ChatGPT, too.

Something else that should concern anxious parents is the ease with which users can interact with adult AI content. As just one example, consider Grok’s Ani.

As Tom’s Guide explains:

Elon Musk and the team at AI seemingly want to position Grok as the boundary-pushing AI tool that’s not afraid to get a little R-rated when you prompt it. Last month, the company unveiled a risqué anime girl called Ani as an inbuilt “AI companion” that could flirt with users. Now it’s going a step further with the launch of Grok Imagine, an AI image and video generator that will let users create not safe for work (NSFW) content. Grok Imagine is available to anyone signed up to either an annual $300 SuperGrok plan or paying for an $84 annual Premium+ subscription on Musk’s social media site X.

Let us also recall that Sam Altman recently announced OpenAI will offer “Adult Mode” in 2026. According to Financial Express:

“[It’s] designed to lift the long-standing, strict content restrictions that have often prevented the chatbot from engaging in mature conversations, exploring erotica, and adopting less “prudish” or restrictive tones, thus addressing complaints that the standard model was “less useful/enjoyable to many users.”

This is the Sam Altman who couldn’t—or wouldn’t—explain who trained the ethical basis underlying its model, a subject I covered a few months ago.

Coupled with the tragedy of Juliana’s untimely passing as covered in 60 Minutes, these developments should concern every parent. Some people think the solution should come from the government.

I disagree.

Many of our elected leaders don’t know the slightest thing about AI. Our own Secretary of Education mistakenly confused AI with A1 steak sauce. As USA Today reports: “[Linda] McMahon, 76, made the mix-up on April 8 while speaking at the ASU+GSV Summit, an event focusing on educational innovation.”

But that’s not the real reason I’m opposed to government solutions. Severe as these problems are, they are family problems. As such, they must be dealt with by parents committed to protecting their kids from increasingly dangerous influences.

Step one requires self-education. That won’t be easy. AI is moving fast. But we must keep up with developments, even if that means stepping out of our comfort zones. It means learning about the latest developments and always, always looking for potential problems before they begin.

The next step is to get involved. It’s not enough to let our kids use devices without our supervision. (I actually encourage parents to restrict devices altogether if possible until they reach a certain age of maturity.)

Most of all, we need to know exactly what is going on. Who cares if this bothers our young ones. These aren’t normal times anymore, as the above developments indicate.

Years ago, Silicon Valley’s unofficial motto was “Move fast and break things.” AI is 100% following that playbook. Now it’s up to each of us to move just as fast and repair the damage before it’s too late.