The AI Philosopher

The AI Philosopher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DenverDad's avatar
DenverDad
20h

I heard last week that Chat GPT (I think) is in a lawsuit for helping a boy cover up his suicide attempts and suicidal tendencies long enough to help him commit suicide. Also helped with with methods to commit the unthinkable. The texts between the boy and the chatbot were recovered by the parents after his death and it’s now in court.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The AI Philosopher
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture