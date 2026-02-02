Do we live heroic lives anymore?

This is the question I found myself asking the other day. I was at one of those bouncy places where you drop $35 so your child can get their sillies out hopping on endless trampolines into foamed rubber.

Looking around, I noticed most parents weren’t jumping and clearly had no intention of doing so. Instead, they sat in pleather chairs, glued to their phones.

As I barreled through an obstacle course with my 7-year-old, I wondered what my childhood self would think of life in 2026. Growing up, I believed in the idea of a heroic life. My heroes were adventurers like Captain James T. Kirk and Luke Skywalker. I played with G.I. Joe action figures and ran down neighborhood streets firing pretend guns with my buddies, playacting dramatic storylines we’d invented.

Back then, it never would have occurred to me that I’d live in a world mediated by screens, where the most exciting thing you can do on a Saturday night is passively watch a film like One Battle After Another.

And yet here we are.

AI isn’t to blame for this cultural shift. Like screens and the games we play on them, it’s only a part of reality’s scaffolding. Our gadgets are profoundly satisfying. And addictive. Like so many analog books before them, these digital tools give us abilities. They enable us to travel to far-off lands and engage with pretend creatures in fictional storylines we’d otherwise never experience on Earth.

None of this is to deny the obvious: many people live with tremendous risk right now involving pain and violence. All around the world, wars, not to mention civil unrest, terrorism, and other conflicts are brewing. People are living desperate lives filled with danger I can scarcely imagine. My heart goes out to those suffering. I’m fortunate that neither my children nor I have experienced that kind of devastation, and I should be more diligent about expressing my gratitude for all that has been given to me in this life.

The point of this strange modern dichotomy is that some people—myself included—do not have to face the conditions that once defined human life. Historical novels like Pachinko, which depicts the nightmare that so many Korean people faced in the 20th century, or Life Without End, about the plague that ravaged Europe in the Middle Ages are reminders of how good we have it in 21st-century America. Blanket statements like this may rile some people and they would be well within their rights to tell me how hard life really is.

I don’t disagree with that. Life is hard, and at any point you may meet someone whose heart is breaking.

My point is that much of the adventure I grew up craving is not the content of middle-class lives in America. Instead, as adults, we vicariously attain it through screens. Rather than navigating the seas through treacherous swells, we increasingly get our kicks playing hyper-realistic video games on virtual reality headsets. Instead of taking sexual risks there are some people who wear haptic suits to satisfy their erotic urges through cybersex.

Now that AI can supercharge these activities, creating ever more realistic creatures, scenarios, even novel worlds to rival our own, it seems we are headed to a future not unlike Ready Player One where people jack into the Metaverse to enjoy thrills they could never experience in their regular lives.

There’s precedent for this prediction. The visuals and graphics on display in today’s video games dwarf the crudeness of the Nintendo fare I grew up playing. Thanks to AI and other technological developments, we can expect the gaming industry to offer ever more advanced simulations, giving players adrenaline jolts unlike anything they might feel in their daily lives.

This is a mixed blessing.

As the dad of two young boys, I am torn. I want my sons to experience more of the so-called free-range childhood I did. It wasn’t so safe, but it sure was fun. More than that, encountering such difficulties and risks developed a resilience that I hope to pass on to them.

At the same time, I look at the simulated realities and personalities created through AI and wonder just how safe they really are. Is it such a good idea to let our young ones develop friendships with AI, especially now that we’ve heard horror stories about AI-assisted suicides? Maybe that bubble-wrapped world of pixels and prompts is its own kind of danger, one parents should be just as wary of, only for different reasons.

Returning to my original question, most of us want to think of ourselves as the hero in our story. We want to believe we are living some grand adventure with high stakes and heart-pounding danger.

Yet when we look around us at the traffic light and see everyone stopped and waiting, we have to pinch ourselves. It’s in those real trying moments when we must confront the abyss, when we have to ask ourselves, “Is there more?”