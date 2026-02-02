The AI Philosopher

UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
9h

As an early GenX who was raised rural, my formative years were spent semi-feral. One of the few civilized activities my parents insisted on was going to church every Sunday. As a child, i didn’t question; as a teenager I resented. As an adult, I abandoned the church so as a parent, I didn’t insist.

We did give the kids an active adventurous; screens became part of their lives in their teen years.

I’ve always believed in God but my ex-wife was actively against religion so my kids ended up without that faith structure. As they’re adults, I watch them grow & struggle, I feel like I disadvantaged them.

After Charlie Kirk was assassinated, wife #2 and I started going to church. We didn’t follow Kirk’s work closely but had enough familiarity to feel the shock and horror of watching a young father being killed in 4K for his faith.

