“There will be an inevitable moment when AVs [autonomous vehicles] are SOOOO much safer than human drivers, that having a human behind the wheel starts to look like drunk driving looked in the 1980s. Reckless. Unacceptable. Banned.”

These words come from futurist Peter Diamandis’ recent newsletter Metatrends.

And they should piss you off.

Diamandis and other futurists in the San Francisco Consensus, as former Google CEO Eric Schmidt calls it, are tech tastemakers. You may not regularly tune in for Moonshots, Diamandis’ podcast, but it’s very influential. He regularly brings on the likes of Ray Kurzweil, Elon Musk, Arianna Huffington, and Mo Gawdat.

These are the thought leaders shaping what comes next. And they just told you that one day, you will be forbidden to drive your car.

Why not?

You’re just a flawed human. You make mistakes. You’re therefore a danger to the utopian society they are building.

According to them, AI-powered autonomous vehicles will make you safer. Your family and children too.

Like so many power grabs, this one follows a familiar textbook: scare people enough that they actually ask for the control mechanism.

I grew up watching this “safety theatre.”

9/11 is the perfect example.

Remember the early 2000s when headline after headline told us to be frightened of bogeymen—I mean terrorists? With little public debate, our government swept in extraordinary powers in the Patriot Act. 25 years later, we are the ones being surveilled, our phone calls recorded. Our locations tracked.

Visit an airport lately?

You and your kids were likely treated like pre-criminals as you went through the TSA line. Well-meaning officers may have even confiscated your water bottle and your shampoo “to keep you safe.”

It’s all performative.

Now the masters of the universe who regularly meet in Davos to create agendas we little people are expected to follow are signaling what’s coming: the day they decree you’re unsafe to drive.

Full disclosure: I knew Peter Diamandis and personally like him. He was kind enough to grant my coauthor Neil Sahota and me a phone interview we used as the basis for a chapter in our 2018 book, Own the AI Revolution (McGraw Hill.) I also regularly listen to his podcast and enjoy his thoughts.

But this is where I draw the line.

Don’t be fooled by anyone’s appeals to protect you “for your own good.” Truth is, life is risky. Always was. Always will be. Want to know how risky? “You won’t get out alive,” motivational speaker Jim Rohn once said.

Benjamin Franklin also put it well: “Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”

Now let me explain where this is going and why you should resist Diamandis and anyone else who says only AI should be able allowed to drive.

Just a few hundred years ago, America was more open, more accessible. We could walk around through forests and unspoiled nature. That didn’t mean we were safe from predators or invulnerable to the vagaries of weather.

But we were freer.

These days, our movements are largely circumscribed to the very roads we can (for now) drive. Unless you own acres of farmland you can stroll through, you mostly interact with places you can reach via your vehicle.

In other words, the transportation system containing streets, highways, driveways, and parking lots largely determines your freedom of movement. It’s not as if you are forbidden from going most places. Instead, the invisible infrastructure of convenience pens most of us in like unwitting cattle.

Don’t believe me?

Do your own research this week. Monitor how many places you actually walk around in that you didn’t already drive to by car. Convenience itself has become an invisible cage most of us don’t realize we’re in.

Now, imagine what will happen should Diamandis’ prediction prove true. Pretend it’s 15 years from now and the government has banned human driving. Only AI can shuttle you from place to place.

How likely is it that your movements will be further curtailed?

Nowadays, motorists can largely drive where they want at any time with limited restrictions. Once we arrive at our destination, we can exit our vehicle and walk around to our heart’s content.

But times change. So do generations. Someone born 15 years from now won’t remember a time when people decided where they wanted to go and journeyed there without AI taking them. And tracking their movements.

AI-driving cars will be their normal. Just like driving is our normal—and already it has led to a shrinking of the freedom of movement we once enjoyed.

Two weeks ago, I rode in my first autonomous vehicle in Austin when I spoke at SXSW on creativity in the AI Age. I was following Jim Rohn’s other sagacious advice: “embrace every human experience.”

Except this wasn’t a human experience.

It was synthetic, dressed up in all the appeals to convenience and Safetyism Silicon Valley incessantly trumpets, the same epicenter that brought us social media apps that transform our kids into screen addicts, then turn around and lecture us for being “unsafe.”

That 20-minute Waymo ride was surreal. Watching the steering wheel move on its own reminded me of all those soulless business parks where harried humans can dally for a few seconds in their pathetic landscape median and bioswales, token displays of foliage meant to simulate nature’s lushness and wildness.

Boxed in yet regularly watered, these sad green patches are apt metaphor for who we’ll become if we take Diamandis and his cadre at their word.