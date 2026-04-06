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Michael Ashley's avatar
Michael Ashley
1d

Thanks, Mark. You make good points.

It's not so much the being tracked, which is, of course, concerning. It's the idea that our movements are circumscribed because we are told humans are unsafe and that AI is necessary as a replacement to drive us around.

I like the idea I can get up and go whenever and wherever I want. That's the world I want to give to my kids and others.

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Mark Bowling's avatar
Mark Bowling
1d

That’s a fascinating and thought-provoking perspective. I’ve been listening to that podcast for the past few months, and I recall that episode. From what I remember, the conversation focused more on city centers rather than outside those areas - or at least starting there. I think the more realistic scenario will be 3/4 of lanes available for autonomous vehicles and 1/4 for human drivers.

You raise a valid point about being tracked, but I believe that we all have devices that allow for much more precise tracking than just our pickup and drop-off locations.

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