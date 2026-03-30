The AI Philosopher

The AI Philosopher

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Michael Ashley's avatar
Michael Ashley
6d

That is a very interesting thought experiment. Though I can see how this development would definitely change the power dynamic it's my hope that the appeal of mating/starting a family the old fashioned way would retain its charm.

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Michael Ashley's avatar
Michael Ashley
6d

That's a very good point. It's my hope that like the personal computer, the cost for robotics will significantly decrease over time enabling more and more people to own a robot, not rent one.

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