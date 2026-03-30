I know nothing about pruning roses.

So last week, when I trimmed back dead flowers in my yard to make way for the new, I guessed my way through. Now imagine if I did know a lot about flowers, and horticulture in general. What if I knew as much as the smartest gardener the world has ever known before I ever stepped foot into my backyard? What kind of botanical miracles would bloom?

This is the world we are entering as robotics come online. Not just any robotics, but robots powered by superintelligent AI. It’s also the conversation we haven’t been having nearly enough of.

Media outlets around the world are breathlessly gushing about the latest Claude plug-ins or the newest ChatGPT model. We are still talking about AI you interact with through a screen or voice.

As far as AI has come, especially since 2023 with the arrival of ChatGPT and the launch of the Intelligence Age, we’ve barely scratched its true potential: life when AI becomes physical. Is the world ready for that?

Apparently, one person is.

As NBC reports, “First Lady Melania Trump walked side-by-side with a sleek, black and white faceless figure Wednesday at her education summit at the White House. Despite its appearance, it wasn’t an otherworldly creature. It was a humanoid AI robot, known as Figure 03. In videos from the summit, the robot can be seen mechanically strolling next to the first lady, even welcoming all in the room in several different languages and waving its hand.”

Politics aside, moments like this are conditioning the public for an embodied AI future. A similar incident occurred when another famous female, this time, Kim Kardashian, previewed her “new friend,” a Tesla robot.

According to People: “‘You’re so cute!’” she exclaimed, when the Tesla machine blew her a kiss. The robot can also be seen mimicking running, waving, and doing the ‘Raise the Roof’ dance.”

These robotic forays into public life are not isolated incidents. They speak to a global pattern. As Newsweek reported in January:

Artificial intelligence-powered robot police officers have begun appearing on the streets of several Chinese cities, adding a whiff of sci‑fi novelty to basic traffic and safety duties…. These machines are among the latest example of China’s advances in humanoid robots—an industry President Xi Jinping touted during his New Year’s Eve address. China has also poured resources into artificial intelligence in recent years, applying it across transportation, logistics, manufacturing and public services.

The implications of these developments will be beyond profound, especially as AI-powered robots participate more in daily life. How will Americans feel about seeing robotic TSA agents in airports conducting security checks? That’s likely coming. How will we feel about robotic bussers that clean up our table the next time we go out to eat? That’s already a thing.

But as sci-fi novelist William Gibson once wrote, “The future is already here. It’s just not very evenly distributed.”

I hear constant concern about AI-driven job loss. You can’t escape that messaging, especially not with so many layoff news roiling the news cycle. What’s missing from the conversation is the scale of opportunity these developments will create. While we can 100% expect physical job disruption once robot plumbers, electricians, and cooks come online, these developments also portend productivity advancements we can scarcely comprehend.

To demonstrate this point, let us recall that now common jobs such as web designer, social media manager, and recently, AI prompters, did not exist a few years ago. Technological advances have created emergent professions—and profitability—no one could have predicted. Except maybe Gibson.

If history is any guide, we should expect the same, including an explosion of downstream business opportunities. Like it or not, we will soon see lawyers specializing in cases involving AI robotics. (We can already anticipate the legal chaos that will follow when that first AI gardener damages someone’s lawn, or God forbid, accidentally kills or maims someone.)

This is not to suggest I look forward to such externalities. It’s simply to observe an objective fact: technology opens new avenues, particularly for those willing to adopt to the times. Speaking of which, months ago, I recommended the smartest move parents can make to prepare their kids for an uncertain future is to shift their thinking. For more than a century, our educational model emphasized producing what George Carlin dubbed, “obedient workers.”

Guess what?

We have those already in the form of AI agents (virtually) and soon they will be physical when the technology goes embodied. We should be advising our kids now to be entrepreneurs when they grow up. What could an enterprising young person build with an AI-powered robot? Forget about mowing lawns for the neighbors or shoveling snow from driveways. They could be offering smart robots as a service (RaaS) to solve life’s many challenges.

While I am not naïve enough to believe there won’t be job displacement in the robot revolution, I am an eternal optimist. No one can stop the technological advancements that are coming. That’s like trying to bottle the ocean. Instead, the wise move is to recognize what’s coming and plan accordingly.

With that, I’ll get back to building a robot in my garage.