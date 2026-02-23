The AI Philosopher

The AI Philosopher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuji's avatar
Yuji
3d

This is such a sharp and unexpected way to frame the AI moment we're in. I had almost the exact same experience watching a manager defer to ChatGPT on a strategic call his whole team could have made themselves. The Berenstain Bears analogy works so well because the real issue isn't the technolgy but the moral laziness it enables. The Crustafarianism detail is the most diisturbing part because it shows AI filling the meaning-void we're creating.

Reply
Share
Michael Ashley's avatar
Michael Ashley
3d

Thank you so much, Yuji. Moral laziness is exactly the way to put it. In some ways, I think AI and other technologies are holding a mirror up to us, showing us the ways in which we need to do better as a species.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The AI Philosopher · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture