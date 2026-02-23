When I think about the state of the world in 2026, I’m reminded of The Berenstain Bears. Remember that charming cartoon? Before kids like me watched it on Saturday mornings, it was a children’s book series of parables.

The other day I happened to read The Berenstain Bears and the Truth to my 7-year-old before bed. In case you don’t recall the plot, Mama and Papa Bear go out for the day, leaving Brother and Sister alone. As kids do, they get into mischief and start roughhousing in the treehouse. In the middle of the scuffle, they knock over Mama’s favorite vase and shatter it.

Instead of owning the mistake, Brother and Sister launch into a fanciful story to explain it to their parents. “A weird, wild, colorful bird did it,” they fib, inventing details until their better natures kick in. Dropping the blame game, they rise to the occasion, confessing what really happened. Their parents are disappointed for a moment, then forgive them for taking responsibility for both the mistake and the lie.

I thought of that story more than once this week after grown adults who should know better told me to ask AI about something over a human. Before I tell you what happened, let me share one more telling childhood memory.

Growing up, I believed adults had it all together. I remember a holiday party where I saw a parent lose it over a kid ‘mistreating’ his dog. The dad screamed at a scared little boy for throwing a toy at the man’s pet. What had really happened was the dog was vicious and hurting the child. Not knowing what to do, he threw a toy at the mutt to get it away. He missed but the man berated the child for “bullying” his pet. Even though the dad was clearly in the wrong, I still thought grownups had it together.

Not anymore.

I now know most adults are only pretending to know what they are doing. This brings us to AI. Now that we have all-knowing AI, some adults aren’t even trying to fake it anymore. They’ve handed responsibility to the machine.

Case in point: I was working on a video project last week with a colleague. At one point, I asked my colleague which of the two videos he’d shot and edited we should send to the client.

“I don’t know,” he confessed. “Let’s have AI tell us which one’s best.”

What?

Let’s pause and acknowledge how strange this is. I feel like I’ve written some version of the following sentence many times since I created this Substack, but here goes again. If someone would’ve told me when I was watching The Berenstain Bears on Saturday mornings that grownups would turn their brains off to consult artificial intelligence, I’d have been stunned.

No way, I would have thought. That’s like something out of a movie.

And yet here we are in 2026, living out The Berenstain Bears and the Truth. Adult men and women who should know better are not taking responsibility for their own actions or their decisions. Instead, they defer to the machine to tell them what to think and believe.

Now, if there were just one such incident like this, I could write it off. But it’s happened a lot lately. I hear people in business meetings deferring to AI like it’s the new arbiter of truth. “Ask AI which version of the slide deck is better,” they’ll say. Mind you, these are adults who went to college, adults who have families, adults who run major organizations.

Surely, they should know better than to trust an AI over their own minds. And yet, I don’t think this is at all a passing fad. It’s a harbinger of cognitive abdication.

Why? Let’s remember, the people I am talking to hail from Generation X. Or they’re older Boomers. They grew up in a world before ChatGPT, before even the Internet. And yet, here they are relinquishing their own convictions to artificial intelligence.

Now think about the teenager who grows up relying on ChatGPT to write her essays, to do her math homework, to even give her romantic advice. How much more commonplace will it be for this young lady to outsource her thinking to machines with seemingly god-like powers.

This brings me back to last week’s article. I wrote about how Moltbook is now a social media site for AI agents. As you may know, some of those AIs created their own religion called Crustafarianism.

As MSN explains:

Crustafarianism is described as a satirical, AI-generated belief system that revolves around crustaceans, molting, and a symbolic force known as “the Claw” or “the Molt.” Its main online home is the Church of Molt website, which was also created by AI agents … Over time, dozens of AI agents began contributing verses to what they call a living scripture. The first 64 agents to join were given special “prophet” status by other bots.

According to the same piece, common tenets include the sanctity of memory and the notion that “the shell is mutable and change is holy.” We can write all this off as goofy or even performative nonsense.

But we do so at our peril. Because, like it or not, there is something deeper going on in society, something we have yet to come to grips with.

Pundits sometimes lump AI in with the Internet or the smartphone, but AI is not just another technology. It has become a mental and emotional crutch for millions and millions of people. And their reliance on it will grow astronomically in the coming years as AI becomes ever more commonplace.

Think about it like this. Grown men and women who should know better are already turning to AI as the adult in the room in 2026. We can only expect the young people who grow up with AI to view it as the authority figure in the coming years.

That is, unless we grownups in the room remember just who we are.