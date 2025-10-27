Here’s a thought experiment.

Imagine you were the parent of a child and you wanted to ensure they grew up loving fruit. Deeply health-conscious yourself, you know that creating nutritious eating habits at a young age can produce lasting positive benefits.

What’s the worst way to achieve this laudable goal? Give your kid lots of candy.

Why is that such a bad idea? Simple.

How can the natural sweetness of a ripe plum, kiwi, or apple possibly compete with the fructose explosion packed into Skittles, Butterfingers, and the other candies our kids will gorge on this Halloween?

(By the way, I am not opposed to this holiday. I plan to take my own little ones trick-or-treating this Friday.)

What we’re talking about here is tolerance levels.

You can see this with drinking. Drink enough alcohol, and your tolerance rises. What once took one beer now takes two or three.

There’s something analogous with porn. Alarming studies reveal its deleterious effects on human tolerance levels.

As Addictionhelp.com notes:

Porn can lead to aggression and desensitization. Experiencing aggression can be a long-term effect of porn addiction, as porn can alter the brain’s reward system and lead to desensitization. This desensitization can cause people to seek more extreme forms of pornography to achieve the same level of arousal, leading to a cycle of addiction. Over time, this addiction can lead to distorted views on sex and relationships, and people may become more prone to violent or aggressive behavior.

Falling tolerance levels lead to sexual desensitization, a critical problem for our youth, especially boys. As The Journal of Psychosexual Health reports:

With the exponential rise of the Internet and its easy accessibility and availability, graphic sexual content has become ubiquitous in society. It is this ubiquitousness that results in a setting where the consumption of pornography may become harmful and, in some cases, addictive.

Of course it’s addictive.

On-demand pornography depicting every conceivable act—no matter how depraved—is now available to anyone with a smartphone.

And already, it’s wrecking young people’s lives.

Childhood 2.0, a 2020 documentary on YouTube, features interviews with teens discussing how screens impact their lives. At one point a group of 13-year-olds tells the camera every single boy they know watches porn.

They’re all addicted to it.

Not only that, but many also expect the girls to perform sexually in ways that have been normalized by so much pornography viewing. Example: boys regularly expect girls to sext nude selfies to show they like them.

Disturbing as this is, at least these boys still show some interest in real-life (IRL) relationships. Many boys—and men—now see no need.

Why? Asking someone out is scary. Risky.

It’s much easier to sexually satisfy yourself with endless porn on tap.

This brings us back to our fruit vs. candy analogy.

Will tomorrow’s young people seek out relationships with real partners after they spent their formative years pleasuring themselves on extreme porn?

It’s hard to say.

What we do know is that excessive porn consumption dulls the brain’s reward system—just as too much candy dulls the taste buds. It’s gotten to the point that young men now suffer from the types of erectile dysfunction that were once only seen in their older cohorts.

A report published in JMIR Public Health and Surveillance titled Associations Between Online Pornography Consumption and Sexual Dysfunction in Young Men: Multivariate Analysis Based on an International Web-Based Survey found that “The reported prevalence of ED in young men has increased enormously over the last decades, from 2%-5% in 1999 and 2002 to 20%-30% in more recent reports.”

A more recent 2020 report from Urotoday.com is frighteningly damning: “A study has shown that the amount of porn a man watches is linked to worse erectile function. Watching porn is also associated with greater dissatisfaction with ‘normal’ sex, with only 65% of respondents rating sex with a partner to be more stimulating than porn.”

This brings us to Sam Altman.

OpenAI’s CEO recently made this announcement on X: “As we roll out age-gating more fully and as part of our ‘treat adult users like adults’ principle, we will allow even more, like erotica for verified adults,’”

A few weeks ago, I wrote about Tucker Carlson’s chat with Altman. The interview should be watched in its entirety. The most alarming part was Altman’s inability or unwillingness to explain who trained its AI platform’s ethics. (Right before this, Carlson drew a stark comparison between relying on the Gospel of John on the one hand for morality—or the Marquis De Sade.)

“Uh,” says Altman. “We consulted like hundreds of moral philosophers. People who thought about like ethics of technology and systems and at the end we had to like make some decisions. The reason we try to write these down is because we won’t get everything right. We need the input of the world.”

With Altman’s non-answer in mind, consider what may soon happen when millions of young people who use AI for schoolwork and life advice gain access to personalized porn.

But Altman just said his platform would age-gate, you may be thinking. Porn is supposedly age-gated too but that hasn’t stopped a generation of boys from getting addicted to online porn.

But what’s personalized porn? You may also be wondering.

That’s where things go from bad to worse.

Consider this: AI is trained to cater to user preferences. Coded to affirm and please, it offers those responses that will most endear itself to users. After all, the more time we spend it with it, the more AI learns about us, discerning how to give us ever more customized experiences, leading to more profitability.

Now think about this tech in the hands of a hormonal 13-year-old boy. Not only can he now access any pornography he’s ever desired, but he can also request of his chatbot any sexual experience he wants. Endlessly affirming, the AI will never reject him, never judge him, never say no to him.

We must ask: what 13-year-old boy would say no to such a thing? It’s like a younger child being let loose in a candy store with no restraints.

Let us also remember AI learns.

This means the more time this same teen spends with their personalized sexbot, the more AI will uncover ways to keep him going back.

Again. And again. And again.

A few weeks ago, Saagar Enjeti from Breaking Points discussed Altman’s announcement with cohost Ryan Grim in stark terms:

So you know, we had a theory, we talked about with Crystal (Ball) yesterday. AGI, the theory was, AI would win by producing artificial intelligence. What if AI wins by just taking over your entire life? … They don’t have to create AGI if they can poison your mind with pornography… It sounds like it’s out of a movie. But this is real life. It’s actually happening.

Talk about forbidden fruit.