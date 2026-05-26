What I saw at a bus stop last week genuinely saddened me. A group of 13-year-olds were glued to their phones as they waited to get picked up for middle school.

Watching them press buttons on their screens, oblivious to everything around them, brought back memories of a very different childhood. Growing up, I was one of eight kids who regularly waited for the bus together. Saint Louis, Missouri is my hometown so most of the year, we had to brave inclement conditions, shivering in the snow and ice as we waited for pickup.

Despite the cold, I cherish those memories. Deep friendships grew out of those moments together. Decades later, I can still tell you the names and personalities of each person who showed up day in and day out to wait with me. I can even recall specific conversations we had.

Phones wreck all that.

Digital pacifiers, they remove life’s boredom. But at a terrible cost: the small moments that make life worth living. The ones that grow our characters. Our souls too.

Silicon Valley teamed up with Madison Avenue years ago. This unholy alliance sold us a bogus bill of goods. They made us think that by interacting with screens we could cut out all the uninteresting parts of reality.

You don’t just see this dynamic play out in bus stops coast to coast. It occurs everywhere.

Case in point: I took my 11-year-old to Legoland this weekend. Waiting for every ride, I saw teens and preteens and even toddlers staring at screens.

And guess what? They all looked bored anyway.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m no fan of lines. Or theme parks, to be honest. I despise waiting. But I’m also aware that something deeper is happening. And strangely enough, it has something to do with the book Treasure Island.

Stick with me here. I promise I will connect this back to bus stops.

Looking around at the thousands of guests at Legoland this weekend it occurred to me that what screens (and the AI powering and enhancing them) are really doing is disconnecting us from life’s adventure. And its boredom.

We’ve discussed the latter a bit. But it deserves more attention.

Contrary to what Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman, and their ilk have sold us, boredom can be a good thing. Especially socially.

Without phones to stare into while waiting for the bus, the eight of us were forced to entertain ourselves. We didn’t know it back then, but we were practicing small talk, the kind of social fluency that would later help us navigate work, friendships and dating. (It’s little wonder that in the age of ubiquitous phones, 77% of Gen Zers now bring their parents to job interviews and fewer and fewer go on dates.)

Our boredom at the bus stop was such that one day when the bus never showed up to take us to school, we decided to do something adventurous. Okay, I’ll admit it now. I was the ringleader that day, but it doesn’t change the fact that a bunch of sixth, seventh, and eighth graders went back to my house to play hockey on my roof in the dead of January.

Looking back, it’s a blessing my dad happened to drive by and see us before somebody slipped and fell off taking a slap shot. For that I am truly grateful, even if I wasn’t at the time.

But that’s beside the point.

This episode shows us the lengths bored young kids used to go to seek out adventure. For centuries Treasure Island entertained young and old alike with the promise of a swashbuckling caper.

Back when it was first written, the world was still an exciting place. It was a dangerous place too.

But that was what gave adventuring such stakes: the idea that anything could happen to you.

Flash to 2026 and look around.

You’ll observe that bubble-wrapped places like Legoland, Disneyland, even Dave & Buster’s offer the merest facsimile of the genuine joy that comes from doing something scary or challenging—and getting away with it. Whether that’s playing hockey on a roof or sailing tempestuous seas filled with marauding pirates.

All those people glued to their own screens at theme parks are being sold a 21st-century version of fool’s gold: a brief dopamine hit masquerading as joy. Fleeting and vapid, it offers little more than a sugar high.

Feels good in the moment, yes. Gone seconds later.

This brings us back to so many junior high kids staring at screens as they await their bus. They don’t know what they’re missing out on: both the boredom of standing there and the promise of adventures to come. Especially once they put down their phones to strike up a conversation with someone.

Where do we go from here?

Turning this situation around requires parents to model different behavior. If you were once a kid like me who still looks back fondly at those pre-screen days, tell your kids about them.

It’s not their fault they don’t know. They grew up in a very different time than us. They need our knowledge. Our experience. Our wisdom.

More than that, what’s needed is a reimagining of our values. “Be safe, be entertained,” is the not-so-subtle message out of Silicon Valley and Madison Avenue.

Not because they care about our wellbeing. But because it earns them more profits. The more we stay home and engage with their products, even when it makes us unhealthy and unhappy, the more their stock goes up.

On the other hand, when we choose to put down our phones, when we choose to engage with life in all its boredom and adventure, the more we feel alive. And the less we need someone or something else to entertain us.

Because we have each other.