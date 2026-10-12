What if you could relive the best parts of your life? Again and again.

The Black Mirror episode titled “San Junipero” shows what this might look like. In it, Yorkie and Kelly meet and fall in love in a lively seaside town, dancing to hits from the ‘80s like Lipps Inc.’s “Funkytown.” They connect again at a club in the ‘90s as Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic” blasts from the speakers.

The truth is, in reality, Yorkie has been paralyzed for years. There’s no way she could visit any of these places. This is actually some in-between afterlife they have accessed by uploading their consciousnesses, giving them the ability to tap into experiences they lost or never had in the first place.

All my life, I have played out a version of this scenario in various ways. Maybe you have too. In the ultimate act of wishful thinking, I’d run scenarios in my mind of how I might replay moments of my life with the wisdom I now possess. In this alternate version, I correct past mistakes, envisioning how I might have performed better in the class play, said the right thing to a bully, or landed my dream job based on what I now know.

Thanks to AI, such introspection needn’t remain idle speculation.

To appreciate how, check out this video titled POV: You Woke Up in California, 1984. In it a girl in jean shorts and a perm opens her car door, inviting you in with these words: “Look at you! Back in California in ’84. C’mon. We saved you a seat…”

The scene then changes to a sun-dappled beach filled with happy beachgoers in period-specific swim attire while Kim Carnes’ “Bette Davis Eyes” kicks in. As the YouTube short unfolds, you go on a nostalgic romp brought to you by AI deepfake tech. It faithfully reproduces the look and vibe of the beloved decade with little details, like the arcade crowd surrounding a guy going for the high score on Pac-Man and the dad spraying down his station wagon, evoking the way things used to be.

But this reconstructed vision of the past doesn’t have to remain some inaccessible stroll down memory lane. Increasingly, AI is enabling people not just to witness what has already occurred but to experience it.

MIT Media Lab’s 2025 Re-Live study now uses machine learning to reconstruct what came before through personal videos. From their site:

With the rapid development of advanced machine learning methods for spatial reconstruction, it becomes important to understand the psychological and emotional impacts of such technologies on autobiographical memories. In a within-subjects study, we found that allowing users to walk through old spaces reconstructed from their videos significantly enhances their sense of traveling into past memories, increases the vividness of those memories, and boosts their emotional intensity compared to simply viewing videos of the same past events. These findings highlight that, regardless of the technological advancements, the immersive experience of VR can profoundly affect memory phenomenology and emotional engagement.

If all this sounds familiar, it’s not because you are reliving a past memory from some future decade. (Actually, you might be. Who knows how this whole space-time continuum thing really works?)

More likely, it feels like déjà vu because the book and, later, the movie Ready Player One depicted a version of this technology via highly immersive virtual reality involving haptic suits.

At one point in the novel, the character Wade enters the film WarGames, living out scenes as if he were inhabiting the role Matthew Broderick plays in the movie: “I started to feel giddy. This was incredible. I was totally inside the movie. [The VR designer] Halliday had transformed a fifty-year-old film into a real-time interactive videogame.”

While we are on the subject of science fiction fare previewing technology now coming online, Westworld also imagines wish-fulfillment scenarios in which people can world-build their way to their fantasy lives. HBO’s reboot series shows the dark turn this can take as guests to the park use and abuse humanoid robots with AI brains.

In the year 2026, as I look around at humanity, I cannot help thinking such wish fulfillment is absolutely rampant. If given the chance, many of us would don our own haptic suits, enabling us to experience synthetic worlds with all of our senses.

Video games offer the clearest example.

As I’ve written before on Substack, there’s been an explosion of gamers, primarily male, who are more engaged in upgrading their avatars than their actual selves. For many reasons I also covered in that piece, including a lack of fulfilling things to do in real life (IRL), many young men now gravitate to virtual worlds for the adventure and excitement so noticeably absent in modern life.

Women are not immune to this allure, though their vehicle of choice may differ. Ever heard of the literary genre romantasy?

The publisher Penguin explains it this way:

If it feels like you’re suddenly seeing dragons, fae courts and spicy enemies-to-lovers plotlines everywhere, you’re not imagining it. Romantasy has quickly become one of the most talked-about genres in publishing, fuelled by passionate readers, viral BookTok recommendations and a wave of bestselling series…. Romantasy is a fusion of romance and fantasy, where both elements are essential to the story. In these books, the worldbuilding and the relationship develop side by side, each shaping the other as the plot unfolds.

Regardless of the actual medium facilitating such immersive fantastical experiences, the impulse behind them is worth investigating. As AI becomes ever more adept at creating and putting us in worlds of our making, we face a societal risk: a population that rejects reality.

To appreciate the danger, consider that it’s been only four years since the arrival of ChatGPT ushered in the AI Age and already deepfake technology is enabling people to check out in profound ways. What happens when AI gets so good at putting us into alternative realities that we never want to come back?

Freaky follow-up question: what if our present reality began as such a realm? We just forgot there was ever a door to leave…