The AI Philosopher

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Paul Moody's avatar
Paul Moody
Oct 12

1965 - Star Trek's first pilot, The Cage. The same concept is used. Watch it or how it was used in the first season's 2 part episode, The Menagerie. It's not a new concept except now what used to be science fiction is closer to reality. And it's not healthy......

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LiebermanSees's avatar
LiebermanSees
Oct 12

Thoughtful post, Michael, and it raises an intriguing psychological question. We’ve always used movies, music, and photographs to revisit the past. AI takes that impulse further. Memory isn’t a recording. We reconstruct it through emotion and nostalgia. What happens when AI fills in the details, making a memory more vivid but not more accurate?

It’s a Monkey’s Paw dilemma. We wish to relive our best moments, and AI grants it. What do we lose when technology removes the friction? Real life requires effort, compromise, and people who don’t always behave as we’d like.

Blake Crouch’s "Dark Matter, in both the novel and the Apple TV series, explores the lives we might have lived. Does the possibility of something better make us appreciate what we have, or make it harder to accept?

The risk isn’t immersion itself. It’s when immersion becomes a substitute for participation in life.

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