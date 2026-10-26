The AI Philosopher

The AI Philosopher

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Karen Card's avatar
Karen Card
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I have five grandchildren ranging in age from 13 to 8. Three live in San Diego, and have access to phones. However, they also spend a great deal of time after school and during summer racing sailboats--which i think is a lifesaver. My other two live in Long Beach and are not allowed access to phones or social media. And their parents have quit all social media as well, as they don't want to raise Zombies. So, this is a real life experiment. We shall see how they all fare. P.s. jealous about Bahama, I've only been to Nassau once.

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