In the film Dirty Dancing, 17-year-old Frances “Baby” Houseman (Jennifer Grey) goes on a family vacation to an upscale Catskills resort. It’s 1963, and love is in the air. Like so many young people, Baby is eager to meet someone and see what adventures await.

This leads her to dance instructor Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze).

They hook up at a secret staff party where working-class young people suggestively gyrate to the latest rock n’ roll hits long into the night. Here Johnny pulls a reluctant Baby onto the dance floor, the first of many encounters in which he helps her break free of her inhibitions.

At first, Baby is an awkward dancer, but when Johnny’s usual partner cannot perform, he asks Baby to take her place. They rehearse in steamy one-on-one sessions and then before enthusiastic crowds.

Along the way, they fall for each other. At the closing show, Johnny brings Baby onstage for an epic rendition of “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” before her family and guests, bringing down the house.

Not a bad family vacation.

Here’s how that trip would go in 2026: A 17-year-old goes on vacation with her family. Instead of meeting anyone, she spends the trip on her phone.

End of story.

I feel safe making this prediction because I just witnessed more than a dozen examples of this phenomenon. You see, my own family and I just returned from a cruise to the Bahamas.

Before I get into what I saw that depressed me, let me describe our ship.

It had everything, or at least everything I could have wanted as a 17-year-old and still want now:

· Multiple pools and whirlpools

· Three Perfect Storm Waterslides

· A 10-story dry slide

· A FlowRider Surf Simulator

· Free food on demand, including endless ice cream cones and pizza slices

· Mini Golf

· A zipline

· Twin rock walls

· Laser tag

· An escape room

· Karaoke

· Vitality Spa

· Carousel

· Trivia

· A full sports court, running track, and fitness center

If that wasn’t enough, the ship came with a dedicated teen hangout complete with video arcade, games, and activities.

Despite all of that, I saw tweens and teens on stairwells glued to their phones. At the pool, they were on their phones. At the cabana, they were on their phones. At dinner, they were on their phones. Even in the teen room, where they could have played ping pong or, better yet, struck up a conversation with someone else, romantic or not, they were on their phones.

Of course, before they boarded the ship, they were on their phones too. At the airport, they stared at screens. On the planes, the phones came out. Even on airplane mode.

Let us recall that the iPhone came out in 2007.

It took less than 20 years for most people on this planet to get one. Lurie Children’s 2026 survey reports “84% of surveyed parents with children age 10 or older said their child had a cell phone.”

Now let’s consider another statistic. As of today, the CDC states the average life expectancy at birth in the United States is 79 years. That amounts to 41,549,987 minutes in a lifetime.

That’s all you get. Unless you live past 79.

When it comes to teens, Common Sense Media’s study, Constant Companion: A Week in the Life of a Young Person’s Smartphone Use observed young people ages 11–17 for a week.

It found the median phone use was 270 minutes per day or 4.5 hours.

If someone spent 270 minutes on screens each day throughout a 79-year life, that would add up to 7,790,623 minutes. That’s about 19% of a person’s life, or 14.8 years, spent looking at a screen.

That is bad enough, but remember, this is the median.

Some young people far exceed 270 minutes, spending up to 10 to 12 hours a day on their phones.

Time for a reckoning.

Now that we have a better sense of how much time young people spend on screens, we must ask: What is the purpose of our lives? Socrates, the father of Western Philosophy, tells us “the unexamined life is not worth living.”

Do we really believe that a 17-year-old staring at a phone on a cruise ship, in class, on a bus, or at a restaurant is examining their life? Do we even believe they are living it?

I mentioned my cruise not to brag about how awesome the trip was, but because it’s an extreme example. Our ancestors who struggled just to keep warm in winter or avoid dying of smallpox on the Oregon Trail couldn’t imagine a time when nearly every human desire was fulfilled. And then some. (I didn’t even mention that this ship had world-class entertainment in the form of ice capades and live comedy shows.)

And yet here we are in the AI Age in which we can do so much and instead do so very little. Unlike Baby, we are not engaging in life. We are passively observing it. This isn’t just true of older people, who have had their fun in the sun. The saddest part is that our young people are the ones who have checked out.

They have put themselves in the corner, content to let those minutes pass by. Minutes they will never get back.

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