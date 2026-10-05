The AI Philosopher

The AI Philosopher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
the Firepit's avatar
the Firepit
Oct 6

The Pirsig move is the load-bearing one: quality is not in the thing, it is in the care you put into it, which is why the effortless chip would be worthless. Bostrom's utopia misnames the Last Man — he is not the man with nothing to do, he is the man who has done nothing.

Reply
Share
Paul Moody's avatar
Paul Moody
Oct 5

A christian evangelist once said "If you're depressed, go find somebody to help. If you're still depressed, go find somebody else" Jesus said to be a servant and that those who are last will be first. As you pointed out Michael, life has to have purpose to be fulfilling. It's one of the reasons I keep working.......

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The AI Philosopher · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture