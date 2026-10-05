In junior high, I was a bit of a freeloader. Though my parents could afford to pay for school lunches, I didn’t bother to get the cafeteria card that my classmates would swipe to make their purchases. Nor did I ever pack a lunch.

Instead, I mooched off friends.

One day I’d talk a buddy into getting me a slice of pizza. The next day I’d charm my way into a bagel and cream cheese from a girl in my class. Looking back, it was a game for me to see what I could cobble together using my wits.

But I definitely wasn’t paying my way.

I was relying on the kindness of others and providing zero value in exchange. Unless you count the (dubious) gift of my presence.

It wasn’t until I was in a fraternity that I learned the importance of being the person who gives more. Who does more.

As members of a pledge class of 30, we were expected to do chores nightly: bussing tables for the 100 or so of us who attended dinner together, doing the dishes, mopping the floor, even cleaning the bathrooms.

Any freeloader who did not pull his weight could expect to bring down the wrath of his pledge brothers. He would be shunned. Or made fun of mercilessly. Or even beat up. The older actives instilled such discipline in us.

They made it crystal clear that any young man who didn’t step up didn’t belong. That they were bringing the whole pledge class down.

Why? Because in a brotherhood, each was expected to contribute.

Fraternities have rightly earned society’s ire, most recently due to the disturbing events that happened at Cornell. But that doesn’t mean the lesson my fraternity taught me isn’t still sound: freeloaders who take and do not give in return are unwelcome in any functioning group.

This leads me to a recent episode of the New York Times’ podcast “Interesting Times.” Nick Bostrom was the guest.

Author of Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies, the philosopher is perhaps best known for sounding the alarm over the Alignment Problem: the threat AI poses of wiping out humanity.

On this episode, he said something so ridiculous it stopped me in my tracks. Bostrom described the utopia he envisions, in which AI creates so much abundance for us that no one ever needs to work again:

It would obviously require some cultural transformation and adoption but ultimately, I think we could easily imagine living in such a world. There are already various groups of people who don’t work for a living that you could look at for inspiration. Young children don’t work for a living. They seem to have a good life, spending time with friends, playing games, inventing things …. Then we have retired people now…. If you imagine somebody who has enough money and perfect health, they often have great lives. They go around traveling. They spend time with grandchildren. They have hobbies. They watch movies. They play golf.

Bostrom’s explanation raises a philosophical question: what duties do we have to one another?

As Bostrom sees it, it’s okay to be freeloaders in the AI Age, offloading our obligations to AI agents or robots. As he describes it, children and senior citizens have wonderful lives free of work, leaving them to pursue self-interest, especially amusements.

But what if that is the exact opposite of the meaning of life? What if humans were meant to provide value to others, thereby growing our souls?

To understand my meaning, let us recall that the reason little kids, at least in 21st-century America, can play without a care in the world is that grownups work hard to provide the valuable things society needs to operate: food, energy, running water, medicine, clothes, etc.

Parents toil to give their children lives of ease knowing that one day those same kids will be expected to step up and do their part societally. Much like my pledge brothers and I were meant to chip in for the greater good.

Likewise, seniors who now enjoy lives of leisure presumably earned such rewards by being contributing members of society for years and years.

They have paid their dues.

Now, if Bostrom is right, in the coming years we will enjoy such abundance that all of our needs will be taken care of by machines. With no more work left to do, we can while away our days playing Grand Theft Auto VI like kids. Or engage in scrapbooking like our grandparents.

Even if this utopia were somehow possible due to profound technological achievements, would we want it?

To answer that, let’s think about value. Another word for value is quality.

In Robert Pirsig’s 1974 road-trip novel Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance, the narrator suffers a mental crackup trying to understand the nature of “quality,” i.e., what makes something good.

I’d argue that what makes something good is the work that goes into it.

Take romance. Can you really feel content with a robotic partner who tells you everything you do is amazing and never questions your choices?

Of course not.

Even if a robot designer made you a beautiful, anatomically correct companion, inside, some part of you would know this is not a valuable relationship. It’s a synthetic one, giving you superficial pleasure. At best.

Likewise, if you were to be implanted with a brain chip that made you smarter without any effort of your own, what value would you place on your intellectual achievements?

Little to none. Unlike the person who works hard to master a language or write their PhD dissertation, you would have nothing to cherish. You would not value your enhanced mind.

This speaks to the problem I have with so many tech pundits who cheer on universal basic income and the coming abundance thanks to AI. Underneath all the breathless promises of endless goodies and free time galore is the reality that the only things of value in life are those you earn.

Video games, of all things, show us this truth.

Ask a kid how much fun cheat codes are after a few minutes. Not much. The fun of playing comes from the challenge. Take away the sting of loss or the hard work it takes to level up your character, playing loses its luster.

The same thing applies to life.

Freeloading never made anyone truly content. Challenge does.

And I will gladly take it over Bostrom’s depressing utopia.