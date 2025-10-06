Imagine you lived 150 years ago and wanted to listen to music.

Your options were limited. Forget Spotify—you couldn’t even play songs on a compact disc or tape recorder.

Instead, you’d have to attend a performance. Live.

Typically, these cost a lot of money and were subject to the whims of the music hall’s schedule. You might have to save up for months or years just to hear that symphony you wished to enjoy. That is, assuming this venue was even performing your preferred musical piece.

Now picture how you’d feel as you sat down to finally enjoy such music. Beatific notes would wash over you, transporting you somewhere sublime. A magical, transcendent experience straight out of Victorian novels like Howard’s End, you might recall it all the days of your life.

Now contrast this majesty with the ease in which you now click on your YouTube App to play Azizam. It takes you all of five seconds to locate your track before Ed Sheeran’s hypnotic voice kicks in. Enjoyable as this latter experience is, it’s fleeting. And cheap.

Literally and figuratively.

Days from now you might forget all about it. It’s as disposably memorable as the cold brew you ordered from Starbucks on your lunch break.

Intellectual Bret Weinstein recently posed this scenario on his podcast to consider a profound question for our AI age: Do we appreciate art anymore?

To answer that, we can turn to the phenomenon of Tilly Norwood, the 100% AI-generated actress that’s sending shockwaves throughout Hollywood.

Unfamiliar with Tilly? Here’s a primer:

· Tilly can be placed in movies, TV shows, social media clips to perform in any role a human might normally play.

· Tilly’s voice can be tweaked so she can speak any language with any desired accent without ever having to memorize or practice lines.

· Tilly can be aged up or down. Forever.

If I put myself in the shoes of a studio, casting director, or producer I can see Tilly’s immense value for any number of reasons. Here’s an easy one. If you’ve been watching Stranger Things over the years, you’ll notice the fact the kids we started the series with are now adults. Father Time has no regard for staggered production schedules, a definite problem as beloved TV shows span years, if not decades.

Also, no matter how you feel about the recent spat between J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter books and Emma Watson who played Hermione, you will know that as of late many an actor has gotten involved in social, political, and cultural issues. Though such advocacy can be beneficial, for instance, to build awareness for a project, it can also spectacularly backfire, causing studios endless headaches.

See Rachel Ziegler for more evidence of this.

When it comes to Tilly—and the next batch of AIs that are coming—and make no mistake: they are coming—such potential landmines can be halted before they ever do any damage. All the AI programmers have to do is lock down their creation to stay mum on anything smacking of controversy.

These considerations aside, we still haven’t discussed the issue of art.

Before delivering my thoughts, may I draw your attention to the disingenuous words of Eline Van der Velden, head of AI production studio at Particle6, the outfit that created Tilly.

Here’s how Van der Velden defended his creation:

“I see AI not as a replacement for people, but as a new tool, a new paintbrush. Just as animation, puppetry, or CGI opened fresh possibilities without taking away from live acting, AI offers another way to imagine and build stories. I’m an actor myself, and nothing—certainly not an AI character— can take away the craft or joy of human performance.”

Whatever.

No one’s worried about the “joy of human performance.” Here’s what I mean: I never met Carrie Fisher in real life before she died. Even though I grew up watching her play Princess Leia in Star Wars if someone told me that through some kind of Philip K. Dick time slip technology Fisher had never existed on earth but was always a hologram or AI character, such knowledge wouldn’t affect the joy I had in watching her palpable sexual chemistry with Harrison Ford in Empire Strikes Back.

The fact is most of us enjoy a parasocial (one-way) relationship with movie stars. We are unlikely to meet Vince Vaughn at the Circle K. Or Michael Douglas at Subway. (Although it is quite possible we will all run into Bill Murray at some point in our lives.)

The point is, we’ve long been separated from the stars in movies and TV. AI doesn’t threaten that aspect of entertainment so much. What it is about to do is crush the livelihoods of nearly every actor on this planet.

Why?

See the above things Tilly can do and more. It’s a no-brainer that every studio will recognize the merits of this technology and jump in with both feet. It is, after all a business, and businesses exist to make money.

I have much more to say on this subject but to keep it succinct, let’s return to our opening query: Do we appreciate art anymore?

To answer this, we need to ask a different question—not to profit-guided studios or insincere AI developers—but to the human race: do you really want to live in a world in which every last bit of art must be commoditized?

If you do, go see Toy Story 17 starring Tilly Norwood. In Spanish with Polish subtitles.

As for me and my two little kids? I’m going to show them The Goonies next week and watch the looks of delight on their young, unspoiled faces.