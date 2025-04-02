“Learn to code.”

Remember that phrase? It was all the rage back when I co-wrote Own the A.I. Revolution: Unlock Your Artificial Intelligence Strategy to Disrupt Your Competition in 2019. At the time, conventional thinking held that truck driving jobs would be one of the first to be automated. Experts suggested that current truck drivers acquire this skill set to stay relevant in the changing marketplace.

Now here we are in the year 2025 and it appears that advice is moot. AI can already code better than most humans—and it’s only getting better. This means pursuing a coding career—once a viable vocational route—is out. So what can today’s youth do to prepare for a career in such an unpredictable future?

Major in philosophy.

Seriously. Hear me out on this. Philosophy was actually my college major. Friends and family used to scoff at my academic focus—many of them had studied Business or Computer Science. While I understand their skepticism about my choice, I would also like to point out that both of their preferred fields have changed so dramatically since I graduated that anyone who studied these subjects had to augment their education in their respective fields anyway.

The real reason I suggest philosophy as a major—if you are going to attend college at all—is because it teaches you how to think. Let me explain. It often surprises people to know that before starting my own business in 2015, I had over 70 jobs in fields spanning insurance, home lending, hospitality, sales, and more. (Some of these jobs lasted for a day, BTW, like the time I quit being a Jimmy John’s driver after one terrible delivery.)

Getting all that work experiences was invaluable. It informs what I do now for a living—being a writer who explores an endless array of subjects. But there’s no way I would be as successful as I am now—pivoting endlessly as the economy changed before my eyes—if not for the benefit of learning to think.

This is the real value I received in college through my liberal arts degree.

That brings us back to a question I receive all the time from worried parents: What should my child study to enjoy a successful life? The best advice I can give is to learn to think well. The coming years will undoubtedly feature more upheaval and more chaos as technology upends what was once normal.

There’s little question that technologies such as AI, VR, AR, quantum computing, blockchain—not to mention, developments in the private space race—will transform every aspect of life as we know it. This level of whipsawing inevitably challenges our old assumptions. We just saw this with the whole “learn to code” issue. Though snarky, that suggestion was widely perceived as wise advice only a few years ago.

Now? It’s moot.

Looking forward, the main reason for developing one’s thinking abilities is simple yet profound. We cannot control external forces, including technology’s remarkable ascent. The only thing we can control is ourselves.

Instead of trying to guess what trends the market will favor next year or five years from now, we should be telling our kids to develop their most valuable asset: their minds. This means parents shouldn’t let their kids outsource their thinking to AI crutches like ChatGPT or Grok.

To all the concerned parents out there: encourage your children to invest in themselves. It’s the smartest, safest investment they’ll ever make.