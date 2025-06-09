The AI Philosopher

The AI Philosopher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jurgen Appelo's avatar
Jurgen Appelo
1d

I believe the available happiness research suggests that hardships for people now *feel* no different than the hardships of people years ago. During COVID times, I rolled my eyes at the young people who were literally depressed because they couldn't go to dance parties anymore. I said, "Seriously? Any idea what I had to suffer when I was your age? You're all utterly spoiled these days. You don't even know real suffering." But I was probably wrong. Happiness science says the suffering is real, no matter how relative it all looks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Ashley's avatar
Michael Ashley
21h

Sure, I am not disputing that part of it. I do think suffering is very real to the sufferer, whether we're talking about humans or animals. My point is that we have been viewing suffering all wrong. Instead of running from it we should embrace it as a tool for personal growth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The AI Philosopher
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture