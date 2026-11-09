Does it ever feel like all this “smart” technology is making us dumber?

Cars offer the clearest example. A generation ago, it was commonplace for dads and sons to work on their vehicles. Home garages served as instructional familial workshops to take apart an engine or rebuild a transmission together.

Nowadays? That happy dynamic is being engineered out of existence.

As Fortune reported in July, automakers “currently can block access to repair data in their manufactured vehicles,” leaving owners to rely on dealership repair shops. Bill Hanvey, CEO of the Auto Care Association, which represents independent repair shops, said: “The data that we need to be able to repair those vehicles is not being made available through conventional means.”

Troubling as it is that automakers do not want their customers working on their own cars, there’s something that bothers me even more, something you may have noticed: our cars have become nags.

Case in point: every time I start my car it won’t stop beeping at me until I buckle up. If there’s a car twenty feet away from me on our street, it screams at me like I am on the Western Front and need to take cover.

While I understand that safety belts save lives and it’s helpful to know if there’s someone behind you when pulling out, I cannot help but think these “conveniences” undermine our own protective abilities. Over time, we cannot help but grow ever more dependent on a machine to tell us whether we are safe or not, relying on them as authorities instead of our own brains.

Automatic meeting notes offer another disquieting example of the smart revolution gone wrong. You may have seen this in action in your own career whereby someone doesn’t bother following the conversation over Zoom or Teams, satisfied that the machine is keeping track of what gets said.

Just like relying on your car to tell you if it’s safe to merge onto the highway, it feels good knowing that you don’t have to follow along too closely because you can double-check the meeting notes. But ask yourself: how much of our normal brain function do we stand to lose when we shut our minds off?

Navigational support is another one of the categories that we have come to depend on, often to our own detriment. By now you may have heard the tragic story of Philip Paxson. As AP News reports, “Philip Paxson, a medical device salesman and father of two, drowned Sept. 30, 2022, after his Jeep Gladiator plunged into Snow Creek in Hickory, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Wake County Superior Court. Paxson was driving home from his daughter’s ninth birthday party through an unfamiliar neighborhood when Google Maps allegedly directed him to cross a bridge that had collapsed nine years prior and was never repaired.”

What happened to Paxson is beyond sad. My heart goes out to his family. If I were driving home from somewhere I had never been before, I, too, could easily defer to GPS, to my own detriment. Worse, I can imagine my own children, who are not yet old enough to drive, trusting their smart device when they finally get their licenses.

Bad as this situation is, there is a more insidious danger lurking behind the headlines. Just as Americans once trusted their own brains, not some computer somewhere, to fix their vehicle, we are outsourcing our navigational abilities to machines, and in the process, allowing our cognitive faculties to suffer.

To see how, consider London’s black cab drivers.

To earn a license, they must still pass a brutal test called the Knowledge. This requires memorizing the layout of all 25,000 streets within six miles of Charing Cross. As you can imagine, this is hard work. Most would-be drivers take three to four years to study for and successfully complete their exam.

But the work paid off, not just financially but biologically.

As the BBC reported in 2000, “Taxi drivers given brain scans by scientists at University College London had a larger hippocampus compared with other people. This part of the brain is associated with navigation in birds and animals. The scientists also found that part of the hippocampus grew larger as the taxi drivers spent more time in the job.”

Now for the flip side.

According to a 2020 McGill University study published in Scientific Reports, researchers compared the lifetime GPS habits and spatial memory of 50 regular drivers. What they found supports the old adage: if you do not use it, you lose it. “In a follow-up session, 13 participants were retested three years after initial testing. Although the longitudinal sample was small, we observed an important effect of GPS use over time, whereby greater GPS use since initial testing was associated with a steeper decline in hippocampal-dependent spatial memory.”

Then there’s cooking. As Columbia Gorge News explains, “Gen Z came of age during a period when convenience became the norm …. Home economics classes have faded from curricula, and delivery apps have been on the rise, so it’s no wonder many young adults haven’t learned to cook. ‘For Gen Z, the kitchen isn’t just a source of uncertainty but also a space where they feel out of their depth,’ explains dating expert Sylvia Linzalone.”

Reflecting on these developments, it is clear that while there are profound benefits to living in the Age of Intelligence, there is a real cost too: our own mental faculties. Going forward, the key to not letting all these conveniences become permanent mental crutches is to not abdicate our minds. While it can be helpful and quicker to turn to a machine, over time, we are the ones who lose out. The irony is that while all these smart devices keep getting smarter, we are going the opposite way, unless, of course, we course-correct, one seemingly unimportant decision at a time.