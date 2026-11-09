The AI Philosopher

The AI Philosopher

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Michael Ashley's avatar
Michael Ashley
1d

Yes, I think you are onto something with your concerns when it comes to stopping questioning. I will give you a more pedestrian, banal version most people never think of: traffic lights.

Most of us think nothing of stopping, going, and/or slowing our cars all because a machine changes it colors. Yes, this is needed for society to function but how many of us turn off our brains and simply obey what the machine tells us without thinking?

This is what we are up against writ large, especially as young people grow up viewing dependency on AI as normal.

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Michael Ashley's avatar
Michael Ashley
1d

Thank you so much, Rick! That's exactly my worry: when we stop using our own brains and become ever more dependent on such machines to do our thinking for us. I also worry what happens if and when those machines fail and we are unprepared to deal with life anymore.

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