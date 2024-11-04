How to Understand—and Resist Evil—with Mark Gober
By Michael Ashley
Mark Gober is the award-winning author of An End to Upside Down Thinking and six follow-up books. In his writings and talks, he examines consciousness, the nature of reality, and the hidden forces influencing society. Mark is also the host of Where Is My Mind? and a board member of the Institute of Noetic Sciences. He blends his experience in finance wi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The AI Philosopher to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.