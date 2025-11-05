Some doting grandparents bring toys when they visit from out of town.

Not my grandfather. A former teacher, he brought scantrons.

“Schools are dumbing down kids,” he’d tell my brother and me. “Let’s see just how bad they’re screwing up your education.”

A Grandfather’s Lesson in Mental Resilience

Clearly, Grandpa HB, as we called him, didn’t mince words. He wasn’t playing around in the learning department. He didn’t believe in frivolities like Disneyland or Star Wars action figures. To him, life was hard work.

And for him, it all began with building the mind.

That’s why he drilled us on state capitals—right after we practiced cursive in composition books. All before noon on a Saturday.

Sadly, this man of virtue passed away in the early 2000s.

I often think he would hate what has happened to American education. An early proponent of the computer as an instructive tool, even in the 1970s, he would still have gone ballistic to witness widespread cheating, thanks to AI.

And although I don’t recall him ever saying the term “mental resilience” to me in any of our intense chats, I know now that is what we wished for my brother and me.

Our Crisis of Complacent Learning

Unfortunately, our young people have little to no mental resilience. Many refuse to think, using AI as the ultimate brain crutch to write their essays and do their math homework, not realizing they’re only hurting themselves. Even their teachers are shirking intellectual integrity, using ChatGPT to not just plan their lessons but to even grade their students’ work.

But it doesn’t have to be this way.

AI doesn’t have to wreck the minds of our youth. To understand how, let me state a point I often make in speeches about AI. “Artificial intelligence is an amplifier: know nothing, and it will magnify your ignorance; know much, and it will supercharge your abilities.”

In the spirit of offering a roadmap for success using AI to improve one’s mental resilience, and therefore, oneself, here are two positive use cases.

#1 The Personalized Polymath

In the film Good Will Hunting, William Hunting confesses his closest “friends” are dead intellectuals, including Shakespeare, Chaucer, Frost, O’Connor, Kant, Nietzsche, Frost, Locke. Thanks to the ability of Large Language Models to now assemble so-called Digital Mind Clones, replicas of deceased thinkers through their writings and recorded speech. It’s now possible to engage with great minds in ways even books can’t provide.

A self-motivated learner could use such LLMs to build their own personalized “AI Socratic university.” You’ve heard of YouTube tutorials on everything from learning to cut hair to building a car engine. Now picture a new form of educational self-improvement. In this version, our learner could access

specialized AI tutors. Imagine the brain boost of tapping into a round table of the greatest minds in literature, philosophy, math, science, and more.

In this scenario, our learner could host intellectual chats with

Aristotle on ethics, Feynman on physics, Norman Mailer on writing style. Right now, people go to the gym to strain their muscles to build them up, developing strength and tone. Something similar happens when we challenge our brains with hard intellectual concepts. Just imagine what such a brain boost could give our learner should they interact with the AI Socratic university day after day for weeks. Then months. Even years.

#2 The Creative Cognition Studio

Back when I was in graduate film school, I used to sometimes watch four or five movies in a day to make up for all the films I hadn’t yet seen. (Most of my classmates had already seen Criterion Classics like Knife in the Water, back in undergraduate. Because I studied Philosophy and Journalism in college, I was at a disadvantage, and I wanted to catch up.)

Now, what might happen if tomorrow’s aspiring filmmaker did something similar? Investing in themselves, they could binge-watch every movie or TV show they could get their hands on, building up their film education while establishing their own cinematic taste and style. Armed with such a rich cinematic background, they could then leverage cutting edge tools like Veo 3, Sora 2, and others to accomplish their own movie ambitions.

Today, major backlash ripples through Hollywood, with many creatives insisting AI will destroy Tinseltown. The truth is more nuanced. For years, the industry has held back the dreams of many aspiring filmmakers. Gatekeepers have long had the power, unilaterally deciding what films get greenlit or distributed. And with the average price for a commercial studio pegged at $150 million, it can seem hopeless to ever break in.

But AI is not just an amplifier, it’s a wrecking ball of a disruptor, knocking down walls and conventional wisdom. Tomorrow’s creative needn’t wait for some overpaid studio executive to bet on them. Instead? They can use their formative years training their mind in the vast repository of film and TV lore, then use that education with the help of AI, to accomplish their cinematic vision. Without traditional Hollywood barriers holding them back.

The Choice Ahead

Entrepreneur Henry Ford once said, “Whether you think you can or you think you can’t—either way you’re right.” My grandfather would agree with that assessment of personal agency. Tomorrow’s young people can either succumb to the AI wave and get washed away. Or ride it to unparalleled success.

The question is: what path will they choose?