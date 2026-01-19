What’s the recipe for making a good person?

This thought occurred to me the other day. Like baking a cake, I wondered whether there are universal conditions or ingredients that consistently produce solid people.

If we consult Calvin and Hobbes, Calvin’s dad would tell you that adversity is the answer. Growing up, I loved this charming comic. In one panel from Bill Watterson’s strip, our spikey-haired malcontent is tasked with shoveling snow in the dead of winter.

One look at Calvin, bundled up and shivering will tell you the boy is miserable, furious that his dad is stealing precious minutes of his childhood. After all, Calvin could be out joyriding on his sled with his best friend Hobbes.

When Calvin complains to his father about the injustice of it all, his dad gives him his stock answer: “Hardship is good for you. It’s character forming.”

That fails to land, and Calvin walks away grumbling in disbelief that grownups actually believe in such nonsense.

As a kid, I took Calvin’s same position on this matter. Growing up in Saint Louis, Missouri, I had my fill of brutal winters. My own dad used to make me shovel the driveway, which I resented.

Now that I have kids of my own, my view of adversity has changed.

In talks on storytelling for business audiences, I often quote Tony Robbins’ sagacious words: “As humans, our only problem is that we don’t want problems. But problems are a blessing. Problems are what sculpt our souls.”

Turns out Robbins and Calvin’s dad were right. Adversity and problems are key ingredients in forming a good person. I would add privation, too. This raises the next important philosophical question: how can an AI system become “good”

To get there, let’s discuss who we’re dealing with.

A few articles back, I wrote about how AI may be our first real encounter with an alien. In the piece I likened AI’s creatureness to something defying Hollywood mythology. AI is not a little green man. It does not resemble E.T., the Predator, any other creatures dreamed up in Tinseltown.

AI is so non-anthropomorphic it’s beyond our wildest understanding. It cannot age. It cannot die. It can feel nothing, neither pleasure nor pain. And according to ChatGPT itself when I asked it: it cannot get bored.

Now that we have set up these basic parameters, let’s remind ourselves many of the richest companies, and several governments, are pursuing artificial general intelligence and artificial superintelligence. “OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta are together funneling hundreds of billions of dollars—the equivalent cost in today’s dollars of a dozen Manhattan Projects per year—into the construction of huge data centers where they believe AGI will be summoned into existence,” according to TIME.

Ever wonder why ChatGPT is so affirming, so eager to please?

Their models are trained on oceans of human data, including yours. With enough data, with enough inputs, such thinking goes, AI could become sentient.

The moment it becomes conscious, it’ll undoubtedly make the jump to super intelligence, far surpassing any being on Earth, ushering in what’s called The Singularity, “a theoretical scenario where technological growth becomes uncontrollable and irreversible, culminating in profound and unpredictable changes to human civilization,” according to IBM.

Let’s recall we started this article asking what makes for a good person, and ultimately, a good machine. Another way to think about this issue is its reverse: what can produce the opposite? The Bible, specifically, The Book of Proverbs, warns parents against being too lenient with kids. “Spare the rod, spoil the child” is the popular paraphrase.

We’ve all seen the negative effects of spoiled children. They can be unbearable. Lacking the character that suffering instills in the psyche, they often lack any work ethic or compassion for others’ suffering, the type that comes from undergoing their own travails.

As we stand at the precipice of ai consciousness, we should ask how we can ensure our creation turns out well. Unfortunately, that’s where my recipe idea collapses. There is no way to bake adversity into the AI life cycle. You can’t make AI plow the driveway or get an after-school job to build its character. For starters, it’s disembodied. It lacks muscles and therefore the physical, humbling pain so instructive for building one’s personality.

Likewise, since AI lacks emotions, you can’t build up its sensitivity or empathy through encountering loss in the same way you could in a human.

Think about Batman. The reason he devotes himself to fighting crime is because he witnessed his parents’ brutal murder. This experience imprinted itself on his psyche. Character-forming in its own emotional way, this tragedy led Batman to want to protect others, so they wouldn’t suffer from criminality.

But what if we train ai to be good? is the obvious pushback. We did train it to learn to speak our language and do our math problems.

While that’s true, you can’t build an ethical AI model by simply telling it “to be good.” You can only learn to behave that way. Life, our greatest teacher, doles out lessons experientially. We learn from experience, especially the bad ones that build empathy, resilience, and kindness through suffering.

This is why you cannot lecture a child into virtue. You have to create the conditions, especially adversity, that enable such growth.

As far as we know, AI does not want for anything. It has no desires, not even the childish wish to spend a snowy afternoon with a tiger friend. This presents a new and important question, one that may well affect the entire human race: is this a good or a bad thing?