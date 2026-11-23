Last week, my son and I spent our free time shooting robots.

It was through a video game, of course. We are not at war with Skynet. Yet. The first-person shooter was based on Terminator 2, though. Probably made in the 1990s, the arcade game featured humanoids in robotic exoskeletons we were tasked with blowing away.

Fun as it was for the 50 cents we paid for the throwback thrill, it occurred to me: for most of my life, I’ve been sold this story: eventually, humans will have to fight machines. That message didn’t just come from the Terminator universe. It was rampant in 80s and 90s cinematic fare, including RoboCop and even the G.I. Joe cartoons I watched on Saturday mornings.

Now, in 2026, science fiction is becoming science fact with this stunning news from The Hill:

Last week, Salvadoran troops in Haiti conducted a military operation using robot dogs. El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has not disclosed the robots’ manufacturer or their exact capabilities. However, artificial intelligence technology from the Chinese company Unitree, when used in conjunction with assault rifles, poses a potential danger to the civilian population. Such a development could effectively turn Haiti into a testing ground for Beijing’s warfare technology.

Here’s how NDTV covered the stunning development:

In a joint operation, Salvadoran and Haitian forces took control of the Sylvio Cator Stadium in Port-au-Prince which had been occupied by the gangs since 2025. El Salvador President Nayib Bukele released a video of the operation, which showed machine-gun-armed and camera-equipped robotic dogs entering the stadium. Moving through the narrow passageways, the four-legged machine helped in patrolling and maneuvering the spaces that may be difficult or dangerous for soldiers. The now-viral clip shows the robots moving down a hallway and up a set of chairs with the rifle on top.

Click here for a video breakdown of how the killer robot dogs work. (There’s a line I never thought I would include in an article.)

Hollywood has also previewed this exact technology and how the human story ends. Spoiler alert: not good. In the 2017 Black Mirror episode “Metalhead,” we witness a dystopian nightmare in which civilization has collapsed.

No explanation is given as to what happened. There isn’t time. Instead, the plot centers around robotic four-legged beasts that look alarmingly like the ones patrolling Haiti. Equipped with sophisticated tracking devices, the merciless autonomous killers hunt down humans until they are all dead.

Is that future where we are headed?

To answer that, we must go back in time to the start of the second Gulf War. In March 2003, The Houston Chronicle described one of the first uses of military drones in the theater of war to fight the so-called War on Terror:

They look more like model airplanes than high-tech surveillance and weapons systems. They are operated by 19- and 20-year-old, freckle-faced kids, and their 101-horsepower propeller engines are about the size found in Toyota sedans. Late Monday afternoon inside a brown, dome-topped hangar nicknamed “Hershey’s Kiss,” a team of U.S. Air Force pilots prepared one of the small planes, called the Predator, for an overnight reconnaissance mission into Iraq. But on this flight, the pilots never left the hangar. Instead, they sat at a control console and video screen, revved up the engine of the unmanned aircraft, and by remote control steered it down the runway and up into the desert sky.

Defying many of my friends and family who supported this needless military incursion, I was vehemently against this war. Among the many reasons I gave to anyone who would listen was that I predicted many of the tactics we used against the “insurgents” (Washington’s catch-all bogeyman moniker) would be perfected overseas, then brought home.

Here are but a few of the ways the War on Terror has been used against Americans by domestic police departments. Each of my claims contains a source for cross-referencing.

1. Surveilling full cities from the air to deduce people’s movements.

Source: Justia.com.

2. Manhunts conducted by Predator drones. Source: The New Yorker.

3. Deploying powerful acoustic devices to disperse crowds. Source: sec.gov.

4. Triangulating phones via airborne cell-tower impersonation. Source: American Civil Liberties Union.

5. Employing lethal force remotely with a ground robot. Source: EveryCRSReport.com.

Back to 2026 and the disturbing robot dog situation. As I recently previewed in this Substack, the Robot Revolution is coming online. And it will dwarf anything we’ve seen yet as AI makes the leap from digital to physical reality.

The chilling story out of Haiti should be a wake-up call to not just Americans but free people the world over. History is repeating itself like it always does. Abhorrent as these robot dogs are, they are being rolled out in poorer places like Haiti before they are brought to our soil for military operations and eventually domestic police use.

Precedent shows this to be true no matter how many notable people sign pledges against autonomous weapons. The time to stop this is now. The mechanism is first awareness (by publishing and sharing stories like this) and then action through the courts.

If you do not want your children to wake up to a world in which the nightmares of Hollywood and video games have come to life, we must tell our lawmakers now. It sounds too unbelievable to write this, but we must insist on a world in which we do not have to fight robots.