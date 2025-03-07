I started my Substack to stand up against what I viewed as threats to humanity from technology. As the co-author of several books on AI and a Forbes columnist covering this subject, I felt the need to raise societal alarms. All along, I have advocated for team humanity, raising concerns against encroachments to liberty. Some of the specific topics I covered included the threats posed by central bank digital currencies, facial recognition technology, online censorship, neural implants, self-driving vehicles, and transhumanism.
Throughout it all, my mission has been to serve as a beacon, illuminating the threats of technocracy and authoritarianism. Though these issues tend to split along party lines, I have always suggested they transcend politics. Now, as we stand on the cusp of a new era of societal change, it's time to evolve. Actually, it's time for me to evolve. For a long time I have immersed myself in the darker parts of technology, exposing truths the mainstream press avoided. Honestly, staying in this space is exhausting. Constantly critiquing current events in search of threats saps enthusiasm for the future.
The Great Wakeup is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I didn’t just get into writing to report the news. My real goal has always been to be an agent of change. The best way I know to do so is via storytelling. Narratives are among the most powerful tools that shape society.
If the tale we tell about our destiny is dark, it will lead us to a dark place. Conversely, if our story is uplifting—offering hope and promise for the future—our tomorrows will be brighter. As a husband, a father, a business owner, and an American, I want to be part of the solution, not the problem.
Starting today, my focus shifts from fear to opportunity. You can expect the same level of integrity and creativity from my work. The key difference is that each week, I will offer content designed to uplift the human spirit.
Each week, I will host insightful, human-centric conversations with influential voices in technology, entertainment, politics, and the arts. With this shift, I am renaming my Substack to The AI Philosopher: Where Technology Meets Wisdom. Dedicated to examining the bigger picture dimensions of innovation, I will continue to provide thoughtful content, one that both informs and inspires.
My guiding purpose is to make sense of this pivotal moment in history—shedding light on monumental societal and technological shifts to help us better understand our complex reality. All along I will seek to integrate technological advancements with enduring human values. Instead of fear, I will offer insight; instead of control, I will seek human flourishing.
As technology advances inexorably, wisdom must guide its course. At The Great Wakeup, my role was to act as a beacon, exposing the authoritarian threats enabled by innovation. Now, to pave the way for a better future through storytelling, I will host enlightening conversations to elevate consciousness—deepening our understanding of what it truly means to be human.
As always, I am deeply grateful for your kindness and support.
The Great Wakeup is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hey Michael. I'm glad to see this shift. I'm in Cd'A same as you. Saw you speak there once. I have an uplifting story about AI saving my MIL's life and our court case we voluntarily joined to fight massive civil rights violations in Idaho. The courts in Idaho do NOT notify the vulnerable they are in a guardianship or conservatorship case. It's about 98% do not get served/notified and also never are served when a temp/emergency ex parte guardianship is petitioned. It's all done in secret and some never find out they're in a court case, and do not get due process. Every attorney knows the subject of the case MUST be told they're in a court case. It's day 1 of law school 101. There is no jurisdiction of the courts and they steal the money of wealthy elderly and the lawyers and guardians charge over $450/hr and spendl down their estates they worked their lives to grow for them or their family members. We couldn't get any attorney to understand that the courts had no jurisdiction on my MIL and they did not want to fight the courts and other attorneys on this, so we did it all pro se. The use of AI changed the landscape and our success. We didn't start winning until we got rid of our attorneys. We have become whistleblowers in Idaho and these civil rights violations have been going on for decades across all counties. But if it wasn't for AI, not only couldn't we not have gotten the case dismissed, we would have lost her, and her large estate, forever. It's a very long story, but AI also helped us when the judges and attorneys tried to gaslight us, used law enforcement and other agencies to retaliate against ua and try to get us for some felony so we couldn't fight them anymore, and it spotted when there was suborning perjury, in my MIL's case, and also fraud committed by an officer of the court, a guardian ad litem, who, in our case considered service a technicality, and said that this is how it's done in Idaho. Apparently, they don't give a crap about the US or Idaho constitutions. My MIL also was denied her attorney of choice for a year before the judge finally relented, an obvious constitutional right to which all parties objected, which is why we had to fight for it. All this would have never gotten fixed had it not been for how fast and easy AI is in helping with the lae. It encouraged us when we were losing, and it showed us when we were being gaslighted, and helped us get more data and extract it, see patterns, and write our briefs, and filings and objections. It allowed us to write filings to which they could not even, and did not, object to. Now have the opportunity to do a Monell doctrine case against the state and overturn hundreds, perhaps thousands of cases done illegally in violation of the constitution. All thanks to AI. We already owe it a debt we cannot repay.