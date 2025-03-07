I started my Substack to stand up against what I viewed as threats to humanity from technology. As the co-author of several books on AI and a Forbes columnist covering this subject, I felt the need to raise societal alarms. All along, I have advocated for team humanity, raising concerns against encroachments to liberty. Some of the specific topics I covered included the threats posed by central bank digital currencies, facial recognition technology, online censorship, neural implants, self-driving vehicles, and transhumanism.

Throughout it all, my mission has been to serve as a beacon, illuminating the threats of technocracy and authoritarianism. Though these issues tend to split along party lines, I have always suggested they transcend politics. Now, as we stand on the cusp of a new era of societal change, it's time to evolve. Actually, it's time for me to evolve. For a long time I have immersed myself in the darker parts of technology, exposing truths the mainstream press avoided. Honestly, staying in this space is exhausting. Constantly critiquing current events in search of threats saps enthusiasm for the future.

I didn’t just get into writing to report the news. My real goal has always been to be an agent of change. The best way I know to do so is via storytelling. Narratives are among the most powerful tools that shape society.

If the tale we tell about our destiny is dark, it will lead us to a dark place. Conversely, if our story is uplifting—offering hope and promise for the future—our tomorrows will be brighter. As a husband, a father, a business owner, and an American, I want to be part of the solution, not the problem.

Starting today, my focus shifts from fear to opportunity. You can expect the same level of integrity and creativity from my work. The key difference is that each week, I will offer content designed to uplift the human spirit.

Each week, I will host insightful, human-centric conversations with influential voices in technology, entertainment, politics, and the arts. With this shift, I am renaming my Substack to The AI Philosopher: Where Technology Meets Wisdom. Dedicated to examining the bigger picture dimensions of innovation, I will continue to provide thoughtful content, one that both informs and inspires.

My guiding purpose is to make sense of this pivotal moment in history—shedding light on monumental societal and technological shifts to help us better understand our complex reality. All along I will seek to integrate technological advancements with enduring human values. Instead of fear, I will offer insight; instead of control, I will seek human flourishing.

As technology advances inexorably, wisdom must guide its course. At The Great Wakeup, my role was to act as a beacon, exposing the authoritarian threats enabled by innovation. Now, to pave the way for a better future through storytelling, I will host enlightening conversations to elevate consciousness—deepening our understanding of what it truly means to be human.

As always, I am deeply grateful for your kindness and support.