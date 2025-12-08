“Helpless.” That’s how a friend recently described his 21-year-old son.

This young man, we’ll call him “Brian”, had just bombed a big job interview his dad had spent weeks arranging. “He looked like a deer in headlights,” I later heard. “My son couldn’t even make small talk.”

Before we discuss how we got here and how we get out of this in the AI Age, let’s recall who we once were.

At the turn of the last century, most Americans were farmers. Self-sufficient, we knew how to grow our own crops, hunt our own food, sew our own clothes, cook for ourselves, even navigate by the stars. We were also a highly literate nation even if we didn’t enjoy the wealth of books now available on Amazon or in bookstores.

Don’t believe me?

Here is an excerpt of a letter from a mother to her son written in 1917:

Dear Loving Children: You are not expecting a letter so soon from me, but I know you are now leaving the homeland once more and no doubt will feel a longing for home. It may be far beyond the seas, and it will be home to you and your little ones. As you read this you are out on the vast ocean, sailing on to your destiny whatever that may be. As you know, I am filled with thoughts which cannot be uttered and yet may be written. Just how to thank you for your many kindnesses seems futile. I have tried to put off this parting, yet every time you left our home for another place was another foretaste of the final parting which I knew must come…

[Note: This letter came from a scanned document, so I’ve lightly edited punctuation for clarity.] Even so, you’ll notice right away the missive lacks emojis and/or typos. It also contains sophisticated sentence structure and an elegant vocabulary.

Now ask yourself: how many people can write this way today without ChatGPT? How many people want to write this way?

The truth is too many of us have fallen into what I call “The Shortcut Society.” And we dragged our kids along with us for the ride.

You can see this dynamic at play in restaurants across the world. Parents babysit their kids by handing them their phone, so their little ones won’t get bored. Or act out.

Another example is the so-called Varsity Blues Scandal. Back in 2019, wealthy families paid high-priced consultants to get their kids into top schools, boosting their (career) opportunities. Many of today’s college students, rich or not, have continued with such duplicity. They’re not just cheating their way into college but using AI to do their assignments, thinking it’s the smart way to get ahead.

Bad as this scenario is today, what happens 30 years from now? What does our world look like when the Brians of the world are in charge?

Not good.

You see, young people are using tech to shortcut yet another aspect to life: romance. Many are turning to AI for love, developing intimate relationships with chatbots, even accepting AI marriage proposals. As ever more sophisticated robots come online, we can expect even more such human/machine pairings, especially as synthetic bodies grow more lifelike, a once inconceivable outcome that comes straight out of sci-fi fare like Westworld.

What are we to do in the face of such societal upheaval?

For starters, don’t despair. For better or worse, people are malleable creatures. We’re gifted adapters. Example: nearly two decades since the iPhone release, its presence has become as ubiquitous as the cigarette previously was.

Go back and watch old films like The Maltese Falcon and you’ll be amazed at how accepted widespread smoking once was. Nowadays? It’s all but vanished in nearly every public place in America. It only took a few decades for this once widely accepted behavior to fall out of fashion.

What if something similar happened to The Shortcut Society?

Reading the stunning news that 77% of Gen Zers have brought their parent to a job interview, it feels like the Brians of the world will inherit the future. But nothing is for certain.

Back in the 1950s, many people probably believed we would always have a restaurant “smoking” section. Nowadays, you’d be hard-pressed to find a single one when you go out.

My prediction is that we will witness a kind of boomerang effect of technology upon people. And it begins with a simple, under-appreciated emotion: disgust.

Let me explain.

I don’t know Brian personally. But I do know what it’s like to suffer. To lose. And then to feel disgust at the situation and even myself.

Being malleable first requires such disgust.

If and when Brian loses enough job interviews to hit his disgust threshold, he may decide to change. Former smokers know what I’m talking about here: a tipping point where you say to yourself, “enough is enough.”

Something similar may happen societally when enough of us look within to realize we are mere shells of the capable people we once were. Here technology, rather than being a hindrance, can be a tool for our growth. We can use AI to relearn all those skills that will make us self-sufficient—especially if the tools we rely on too much should somehow go away.

You may push back on my thinking. You may say “I’m dreaming” to predict such positive change will ever come about.

Maybe.

Then again maybe all it takes to turn things around is for someone to suggest a different, positive story to shift our outlook, then the world.

For my money, there’s nothing that a bright idea can’t fix. Even Brian.