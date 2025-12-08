The AI Philosopher

The AI Philosopher

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jurgen Appelo's avatar
Jurgen Appelo
3d

The “Kids these days” Effect:

Psychologists have coined the term “kids these days effect” for the systematic tendency of adults to believe that today’s youth are worse (less respectful, less intelligent, less diligent, etc.) than the youth of the past.

The observations of the adults might be (partially) accurate, but their bias prevents them from seeing that the same kids these days do a lot better than earlier generations in other areas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Michael Ashley and others
India like the country's avatar
India like the country
4d

As an older parent of a Gen Zer I partly agree with you. First of all, tho re cigarettes there may not be as many old fashioned smokers. But the vaping! And it is arguably more addictive and harder on the body. 13 year olds are vaping and their parents have no idea because they can’t smell it on their clothing. With regard to synthetic intelligence I think what the evolution of that is socially and culturally with human beings very much depends on the ownership structure of it. If someone truly owns their own helper robot and can utilize it in the way they want (short of having it kill anyone or any living being) then the interaction may well encourage greater capacity in its owner. However, if robotics are rolled out as systems that are owned and operated by giant corporations where the robot is there to do the bidding of its programmers at the behest of the bankers and public policy makers, then it will likely act on humans in a way that is detrimental. If the ownership structure of the robots is to exploit humans for financial gain then we are screwed. For example. A robot could be put to use growing fresh organic vegetables together with its owner. But if it is programmed to grow things with certain fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides (to make money for the corporate sponsors of the robot manufacturer) and not how to grow things organically in different climates and conditions then humans lose capacity. If it is programmed to maximize interaction with its human owner to harvest psychological data and improve its ability to manipulate its human to do the bidding of its programmers then that human won’t develop healthy relationships with other human beings or the community at large. The critical piece in this as far as I can tell is the ownership structure and that includes who owns the data. Without treating our personal data as an extension of ourselves and accessible only with our express permission (no smart contracts allowed) then humans have an uphill battle to fare well in the digital age.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The AI Philosopher · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture