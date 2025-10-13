Whenever I think about Artificial Superintelligence (ASI), I’m reminded of this charming exchange from the film classic Ghostbusters:

Egon Spengler: “Don’t cross the streams.”

Peter Venkman: “Why?”

Egon Spengler: “It would be bad.”

Peter Venkman: “I’m fuzzy on the whole good/bad thing. What do you mean, ‘bad’?”

Egon Spengler: “Try to imagine all life as you know it stopping instantaneously, and every molecule in your body exploding at the speed of light.”

Talk about total protonic reversal—ASI promises to reshape reality itself.

To truly grasp those implications, we first need to consult philosopher Nick Bostrom, the intellectual who literally wrote the book Superintelligence.

Here’s how Bostrom defines such monumental smarts: “An intellect that is much smarter than the best human brains in practically every field, including scientific creativity, general wisdom and social skills.”

Pretty smart, right?

But it still doesn’t capture just how smart we’re talking about. To really capture what ASI will be like, we need to consult the blog WaitButWhy.com.

Here’s how it explains the leap we will make if/when we go from Artificial Narrow Intelligence (ANI) to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) to ASI:

It takes decades for the first AI system to reach low-level general intelligence, but it finally happens. A computer is able to understand the world around it as well as a human four-year-old. Suddenly, within an hour of hitting that milestone, the system pumps out the grand theory of physics that unifies general relativity and quantum mechanics, something no human has been able to definitively do. 90 minutes after that, the AI has become an ASI, 170,000 times more intelligent than a human. Superintelligence of that magnitude is not something we can remotely grasp, any more than a bumblebee can wrap its head around Keynesian Economics. In our world, smart means a 130 IQ and stupid means an 85 IQ—we don’t have a word for an IQ of 12,952.

Even this evocative explanation still falls short of conveying how unimaginably intelligent ASI will be compared to humans. Hopefully this graph, also courtesy of WaitButWhy, does it better justice:

As you can see, this graph plots relative intelligence. But ASI is so monumentally smart; it lies beyond this staircase. Think about it like this: imagine the cognitive gulf between a single cell amoeba and genius Albert Einstein and you’re only beginning to scratch the surface.

Yes. We’re talking about that frickin’ smart.

Okay, so what? You may be thinking. Why does this matter anyway?

It matters for a lot of reasons.

Here’s one reason: the biggest and most profitable organizations on Earth are racing to achieve ASI. And they’re pouring huge gobs of money into winning this race. “The world’s largest technology companies are sharply increasing capital spending as they race to lead in artificial intelligence. Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta are forecast to spend more than $344 billion together in 2025, mostly on building data centers to power AI models, the Japan Times reports,” according to MezhaMedia.com.

The Motley Fool thinks even that leviathan-sized figure is an underestimate. “Per McKinsey’s analysis, spending on AI infrastructure could reach $6.7 trillion by 2030.”

Whatever the actual investment figure, Meta is taking this especially seriously.

Its CEO, Mark “Please believe me, I’m not a cyborg, that’s why I grew my hair out recently” Zuckerberg, isn’t just throwing vast sums at achieving technical intelligence dominance. He’s on a mission to hire—okay—poach A-list smarties to beat his competitors to the brainpower punch.

You saw “The Social Network.” I totally invented Facebook in my Harvard dorm.

Here’s how The Verge contextualizes Zuck’s Machiavellian recruitment play: “Most of the headlines so far have focused on the eye-popping compensation packages Zuckerberg is offering, some of which are well into the eight-figure range. As I’ve covered before, hiring the best AI researcher is like hiring a star basketball player: there are very few of them, and you have to pay up. Case in point: Zuckerberg basically just paid 14 Instagrams to hire away Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang.”

But these incredible sums tell only part of the story.

To better appreciate ASI’s significance, recall that many believe achieving it will trigger what’s known as the Singularity. Here’s how Ray Kurzweil describes that in his 2005 book, The Singularity Is Near: “The Singularity is a future period during which the pace of technological change will be so rapid, its impact so deep, that human life will be irreversibly transformed.”

Vernor Vinge put it in even more stunning terms in his 1993 book, The Coming Technological Singularity: “Within thirty years, we will have the technological means to create superhuman intelligence. Shortly after, the human era will be ended.”

Vinge may be off on his timing but his understanding of ASI’s significance should not be discounted. Here are but a few things ASI could do:

1. Find a cure for every disease.

2. Eliminate death.

3. Create infinite abundance.

4. Resurrect the past.

5. Unify all knowledge.

Here’s one more way to appreciate ASI’s potential. For years, the nations of the world have avoided nuclear Armageddon through Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD.) Basically, the threat of calamitous reprisal has kept every country on Earth safe from blasting off missiles at each other.

ASI is more dangerous than any nuclear arsenal. Why?

Whoever gets ASI first can design and produce any weapon—nuclear or otherwise—and then design intelligent systems to ensure they’re forever safe from reprisal.

No wonder the biggest companies on earth and their governments are chasing AI. To put our situation in cinematic terms, just imagine the destruction that would been wrought if the ghostbusters couldn’t stop the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. That’s the kind of power ASI may one day wield.

If and when that happens, who’re you gonna call?