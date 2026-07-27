Imagine you receive a knock on your door one day. It’s the police.

“Open up,” they order. “We have a warrant for your arrest.”

The moment you let the man with the badge in he proceeds to tell you your crime. “We got you on camera stealing packages.”

Stunned, you ask to see the video footage.

“If you go to court, you can,” the officer replies. “If you’re going to deny it, I’m not going to extend you any courtesy.”

This isn’t hypothetical.

It happened to Chrisanna Elser of Columbine Valley, Colorado, who was wrongly accused of stealing packages after police relied on Flock camera technology, per CBS News reports.

And that line of dialogue was literally what the cop told her.

This is but one example of Flock Camera technology being used against citizens for crimes they did not commit. Unfamiliar with the technology?

Here’s how Engadget explains it:

Thanks to the rise of AI, a new kind of surveillance camera has rapidly proliferated across the United States. Typically referred to as automated license plate readers, or ALPRs, they’re most often mounted along roadways, where they log the movements of cars which pass through their field of vision. Though various companies offer them, the most well-known come from Flock Security, and the company has consequently been a lightning rod for public opinion. Shocking exactly nobody, there has been widespread public backlash to cameras that track everyone, whether or not they’ve been suspected of a crime.

Flock cameras are coming to a city or town near you. In fact, they may already be there, surveilling you and your family.

As CNET explains:

Flock made headlines late last year during widespread crackdowns by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement …. One study from the Center for Human Rights at the University of Washington found that at least eight Washington law enforcement agencies shared their Flock data networks directly with ICE in 2025, and 10 more departments allowed ICE backdoor access without explicitly granting the agency permission. Many other reports outline similar activity.

As usual, we are being told this technology is meant to “keep us safe.” But whenever I hear that, I cannot help but think back to the way things were. Growing up, there were no video cameras recording my family while we dined out. Patrons were free to enjoy their meals without their every movement captured by camera.

Just yesterday, I noticed cameras mounted throughout the community pool where I live. Likewise, at the gym where I belong, cameras cover every square inch except for the bathrooms.

Years ago, I noticed this phenomenon with disgust.

How can we, as a society, accept that we are not just being watched but recorded? It sounds dystopian, like something out of 1984, and yet we just shrug and accept it.

AI only compounds the problem.

You see, Flock cameras aren’t just capturing video. They are recording sound. AI is now being used to recognize patterns in the sounds it detects.

As The Record reports:

The system, dubbed Raven, is being advertised on Flock’s website with the slogan “Safety you can see and now hear.” The image of the product shown on the webpage displays a police alert for “screaming.” “Detect sounds of human distress and cover the blind spots that cameras miss with Distress Detection,” it says.

Screaming isn’t the only sound the tech is meant to pick up. Gunshots are another. But what else sounds like gunshots Fireworks. Flock’s own company page describes how the technology can now detect such sounds.

Next year’s Independence Day, you will need to think twice about celebrating America’s birthday with any pyrotechnics. A lawyer more versed in constitutional law than me should look into how all these safety precautions are allowable under our 4th Amendment rights.

For now, I want to discuss what may be the most chilling aspect of all: the human component. My new book on parenting, Don’t Let Your Kid Become an AI Zombie, will publish next month.

In it, I discuss the concept I coined, The Shortcut Society.

One of the biggest challenges I warn about in my book is a culture that prioritizes convenience over hardship and ease over work. Nowhere is that more apparent than in the way the police treated Chrisanna Elser, the Colorado woman wrongly accused of being a porch pirate.

The Flock technology inadvertently identified her as the culprit and the police went along with it. So much for “innocent until proven guilty.” Elser had to do her own research to prove the AI identified the wrong person.

As CBS News further reports:

Elser says she was lucky she had the technology to prove her case, but with Flock technology being used across the metro area, she worries for those who don’t. “It’s kind of changing the narrative,” she said. “Now it’s about proving where you are and what you’re doing, instead of fighting crime.”

She is not alone.

There are many instances of innocent citizens being accused of crimes they didn’t commit, all because the machine told the police so.

With that in mind, consider this.

We now live in a time in which many young people outsource their thinking to AI. There’s a term for it: cognitive offloading. Instead of using their God-given intellect, they assume AI must be right and simply defer to it.

Presumably, the officer who showed up at Elser’s doorstep was old enough to live in a world before ChatGPT. But what about the next generation who become police officers, the cohort who grew up cheating with AI and relying on it as a mental crutch?

Will they be so willing to question what the AI concluded?

Likely not.

It’s bad enough that today’s adults defer to AI, leading to miscarriages of justice. If we do not put our foot down and outlaw Flock technology, we’ll soon be staring down a judicial system that is more machine than human.