The AI Philosopher

The AI Philosopher

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Felipe Martínez Cutillas's avatar
Felipe Martínez Cutillas
2d

Loved this, especially the part about the wrongful package-theft accusation from a false Flock match. That is exactly the risk people underrate.

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