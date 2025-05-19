Imagine this situation: You’re 21, paying hundreds of thousands for college.

To afford tuition, you juggle two side hustles: delivering pizzas and tutoring high schoolers. On top of that, you’re not even sure your degree will translate into a good job like it did only a few years ago.

Then one day while poring through your class syllabus you notice something curious. It appears your professor forgot to delete the prompt he gave ChatGPT to create this document in the first place.

Wait a sec! you think. Aren’t we students not supposed to use AI? Won’t we get penalized for it? But our professors can?!

This Isn’t Fiction

The New York Times broke the news last week, reporting on a senior named Ella Stapleton at Northeastern University:

She was not happy. Given the school’s cost and reputation, she expected a top-tier education. This course was required for her business minor; its syllabus forbade “academically dishonest activities,” including the unauthorized use of artificial intelligence or chatbots. “He’s telling us not to use it, and then he’s using it himself,” she said.

The same piece goes on to describe more instances of professors using AI to do their jobs. There’s even an example of one instructor who asked ChatGPT to grade their student’s essay—and then explain the rationale with “really nice feedback.”

On one hand, this is pathetic. College students like Ella must fork out vast sums for a college education that may or may not help them long-term. (Personally, my own liberal arts degree in Philosophy did little to assist with vocational prospects. Thankfully, it did open my mind, teaching me to think. What I do now for a living is connected to what I learned at school.)

I happen to think that’s the exception—not the rule.

Many, many graduates find themselves no better off in the labor market after shelling out big bucks to universities. Worse, AI is upending how business is conducted so fast that skills in demand today are not guaranteed tomorrow.

The Situation is Not So Simple

On the other hand, as a former adjunct professor, I understand the financial pressures such glorified wage slaves endure. Though flush with cash—including federal dollars—even private universities fail to pay their teachers anything approaching a living wage. The place I taught was so stingy, they didn’t give us parking passes. We were on our own to pay the meters.

As a result, professors like the one who teaches Ms. Stapledon have little choice but to also take on side jobs, including other poorly paying professorships, just to make ends meet. Is it any wonder these strapped for cash and time academics turn to tools like AI to be more productive?

Problematic economics aside, the real issue for me is cheating. This episode serves to reveal a disturbing truth. In 2025, we have become a nation of cheaters. Or perhaps more accurately, a world of cheaters.

Cheating Gone Wild

It’s starts with how we raise our kids. Forget about the competitiveness of getting into college—it’s hard enough to get our little ones accepted into strong preschools. We therefore embellish applications to make our children more appealing. The duplicity employed to get ahead only grows from there…

In Elementary School

· Parents do their kids' homework; especially elaborate projects like for science fairs and book reports.

· Parents exaggerate symptoms to get children ADHD diagnoses for extra time or testing accommodations.

· Parents forge reading logs to make it seem like their kids did their assignments.

In Middle School

· Parents allow kids to use AI to fake reports of books they never read.

· Teachers teach to the test, giving students answers rather than teaching them so the students and schools receive higher rankings.

· Parents lobby teachers for better grades whenever they think it’s justified.

In High School

· Students are given broad leeway to use ChatGPT for papers and other assignments.

· Schools inflate grades to boost their state and national standings.

· Parents pay expensive tutors to write their kids’ essays to get into college.

It would be too facile to suggest that all this cheating can be pinpointed to one source. Life is far too complicated for that. Instead, a host of factors are involved. Even so, if I could suggest any one overarching cause it would be our permissive culture—supercharged with technological convenience.

The Way We Were

Once upon a time before AI, smartphones, or the Internet, Americans valued hard work and sacrifice. Instant gratification was non-existent. Ask a 19th century homesteader their thoughts about participation trophies and they’d look at you like you just sprouted another head.

Back when we were a nation of mostly farmers we lived or died based on our own hard work. On our own merit. We didn’t outsource our thinking to calculators or Waze. We carved our own path with self-reliance and self-respect. Life wasn’t an endless search for hacks and workarounds.

It was a test—morally, physically, and spiritually. And the payoff was what you put into it. Not what you got away with.

The Real Issue

A world in which professors and students alike cheat with AI is not the real problem. It’s just a symptom of something bigger—something deeper and more insidious we’ve avoided confronting for years.

With any luck, AI will give us one more invaluable tool—a mirror to honestly look at ourselves and fix what’s been wrong for way too long.