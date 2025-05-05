“Minecraft is great. There’s gonna be a sequel, though. There’s already like seven sequels to Despicable Me. They’re making a sequel to Super Marios Bros too. Just how many freakin’ sequels do we need?”

This isn’t me talking, by the way. This was from my 10-year-old.

He’s got a point. Drive by any movie theatre today and pretty much all you’ll see on that marquee is big budget sequels.

Why is this our reality in 2025?

We could blame it on the shocking price it costs to make a mainstream movie—$70-100 million. That’s a lot of dough. And naturally risk-averse studios are reluctant to produce movies that lose money.

Unless we’re talking about Disney.

But the fact is, it’s been pricey to make movies for a long time. The real culprit in my opinion is our decaying monoculture. Put simply, we used to watch the same movies and TV shows. Until the Internet. Nowadays, everyone is siloed on their little screens, an island to themselves, watching alone.

It’s hard to produce movies for such a fractured populace. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try.

Tell that Hollywood. Unfortunately, they won’t listen. No matter. We have AI.

Movies and AI Could Shake Things Up

We usually hear bad news about artificial intelligence. But what if it could be a positive game changer? I just told you it costs about $100 million for the average mainstream flick. But that’s using the old model: bloated budgets, overpriced actors, 1,000+ crews, pricey locations, garish special effects, etc.

We don’t need all that.

Already, studios like escape.ai enable tomorrow’s filmmakers to bypass gatekeepers. Forget about pleading with Sony or Universal to make your film.

You can use AI to do the following:

· Storyboard like you have a 6-figure budget behind you.

· Generate realistic actors who won’t break the bank.

· Create stunning visuals all by yourself.

· Produce virtual sets, sound effects, and music so good it’s indistinguishable from what Tinseltown puts out.

Movies and AI Could Go Together

I can already hear purists complaining that this isn’t authentic enough. But wait a tick.

Isn’t Hollywood all fake anyway?

What’s the difference between producing that ersatz-ness in an overpriced Burbank sound stage or making something of quality all on your own without stuffy Hollywood suits calling the shots?

But there’s more to this discussion than finances.

Movies are a uniquely American art form. And once upon a time, they were wielded by artists to say something meaningful, whether we’re talking about stoicism in Cool Hand Luke or meaningful resistance in the face of oppression like V for Vendetta.

The existentialist philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche once said, “Anyone can survive a what if they have a why.” What he meant is that people are purpose-driven creatures largely driven by the culture we consume in modern society.

That culture, for better or worse, has been informed by movies for more than a century. And once upon a time movies weren’t just vapid spectacles starring Jack Black and CGI-rendered visuals. They meant something. They inspired us to think bigger. To contemplate our existence. To push back against tyranny—especially the soul-crushing variety.

An endless buffet of mindless cinematic slop may have convinced the disaffected to no longer expect much from cinema.

Not me. And hopefully not my son who wants to be a filmmaker.

Movies and AI: A Failure to Communicate?

We have been taught to fear the coming juggernaut of AI—that it will steal Hollywood creative jobs. But maybe that’s spin. Maybe we’ve been misled into fearing a technology that could actually turn the tables in our favor.

This isn’t naively to say that if you “build it, they will come” to quote another Hollywood masterpiece. Making art that affects the masses still requires creating an audience and managing distribution among other things. But it is empowering to think that we could use innovation to wrest back the soul from what has been a largely soulless industry for way too long.

For all of you future creator out there, do not give up. We need your ideas. We need your art. We need your vision.

May I close by reminding you of the words from another classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory: “We are the music makers, and we are the dreamers of dreams."