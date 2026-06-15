“You’re too optimistic about the future. AI will destroy our kids’ future.”

This is what an enraged audience member told me at a recent panel. I was leading a discussion about how college students are booing commencement speakers for bringing up artificial intelligence.

Before getting into why that audience member is wrong and why we should be very optimistic about the future, let me weigh in on the commencement controversy.

Last year, I interviewed a recent college graduate who confirmed what I have heard so often anecdotally: nearly every student in higher education is using AI for their assignments, whether it’s math homework or writing papers.

I’m against this practice for the obvious reason of cognitive dependency, the subject of my new book on parenting in the AI Age.

(This is the point where I’ll shamelessly promote my upcoming book.)

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Bill Maher recently ranted about the commencement controversy. He’s right to suggest our youth need to step up and fight for a human future.

I applaud him for saying that. But he wasn’t critical enough about the hypocrisy on display. Can we really take college grads seriously who boo speakers for extolling AI after so many of them relied on it heavily to get through school?

You can’t have your AI cake and eat it too.

It’s intellectually dishonest to deride the same technology you depended on throughout college when you should have been using your own brain. If you don’t want to be replaced by the machine, prove your own human worth by doing hard things, like earning an education, on your own.

Commencement protest hypocrisy aside, this is a very hopeful moment for our youth if they choose to seize it. The clearest way I can explain why is to ask this question: before now has there ever been a moment in history when an 18-year-old could become a millionaire, if not a billionaire, based on their own efforts?

To see what I mean, I will pick the year 1920. If you were an 18-year-old living at that time, was there any possible way you could make so much money on your own? Of course not.

Even if you were lucky enough to possess prized skills like engineering or manufacturing, there is no way you could start your own business and scale it to such a massive level. You would have been hindered by any number of factors:

· Lack of experience

· Lack of personnel

· Lack of capital

· Lack of production

· Lack of distribution

In 2026, thanks to Agentic AI, these barriers are gone. Let me show you.

Lack of Experience

Gone are the days when you had to be a whiz-kid computer engineer to use cutting-edge technology. Thanks to advances like Vibe Coding, anyone can learn to work with AI. And what you don’t know, you can ask AI to explain it to you like you’re a six-year-old. I know this because I am coding with AI too, something I once thought to be impossible as a Philosophy major.

Lack of Personnel

What’s the definition of Agentic AI? I tell people it’s like having an employee—or rather, employees—who work for you 24/7. They don’t get sick. They don’t complain. And they won’t sue you. At least for now. The point is, you don’t need a company the size of GE in the 20th century to make a killing. You just need the will to learn to use these democratized tools to scale yourself.

Lack of Capital

A hundred years ago, if you wanted to start a business from scratch you had to find money to fund your operations. This usually required getting a loan. Nowadays, an 18-year-old can get around such funding constraints in any number of ways: use AI to sell a service instead of a product, create and sell digital products, use no-code AI tools to create automations that benefit small businesses, preferably as recurring monthly fees after setup. True, you can’t launch a factory churning out luxury cars—at least not yet—but there are endless opportunities here for those with the will to succeed.

Lack of Production

Pretend you’re an 18-year-old who loves fly fishing. You want to mass produce fishing rods that blow away anything else on the market and get rich. Here’s one way to do it. Start by building an audience by creating helpful content that earns you a following. That audience is gold. Once you have earned their trust, turn to a drop-ship supplier, an existing company that stores inventory and ships products on your behalf. Build up your revenue using their outsourced model until you can afford to scale your own production.

Lack of Distribution

Using AI, our same industrious 18-year-old can source distributors and wholesalers to deliver their product. Again, drop-shipping can be a helpful midwife here. After building a customer base/audience, it can be helpful to rely on other distribution systems at the start of your business while you are building capital reserves. Then, once your company has enough funds you can turn on your own distribution channels, using AI tools to compare carriers, manage inventory and meet fulfillment requirements, improving as you go.

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I am not naïve enough to think that, even after describing ways in which an 18-year-old can get rich using AI, there still won’t be people who disagree.

No doubt you have people in your own life who will tell you all the reasons why your idea won’t work. They’ll let you know that you don’t understand how things work. That they’re being sensible and reasonable.

Let them.

It’s no use trying to change these people’s minds. And now thanks to AI, you don’t have to. You can just prove them wrong.

This brings to mind a saying attributed to Henry Ford, a captain of industry who made his own fortune as an entrepreneur years ago, “Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t—you’re right.”

In other words, the future is ours—and our children’s—to make. It just depends on how you view the world and your place in it.