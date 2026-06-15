The AI Philosopher

The AI Philosopher

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Michael Ashley's avatar
Michael Ashley
2d

100%, Paul. It's also your perspective on change. Change is inevitable. It's how we deal with it that counts

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Paul Moody's avatar
Paul Moody
2d

When Jeff Bezos was first creating Amazon, everybody thought he was crazy. Both Steve Jobs and Bill Gates never finished college. It's not the technology, it's what you do with it........

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