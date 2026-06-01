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Frank Cress's avatar
Frank Cress
2d

Great perspective, Michael. Definitely an under-appreciated by-product of AI. I can't even say it is all bad, but who knows where it leads us. Technological innovation has often been in pursuit of externalizing information once held in our brains (writing, printing press, dictionary, search engines, etc.) AI is another following that thread, but certainly to a degree not seen previously. AI has quickly proven to me capable of providing better answers than most experts on every topic I've cared to ask about so far. Marc Andressen on the recent Rogan episode said that AI has surpassed even his DEEP network of experts. I recently had a virtual doctor visit for which I prepared by consulting AI. The doctor on the video appointment said to me at one point "I agree with your diagnosis." He quickly softened his position as he played that sentence back in his mind. I'm sure he isn't encouraged to agree with patient self-diagnosis in a 4 minute virtual visit call, but it turns out that AI guided me (us) correctly.

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Shelly Thorn's avatar
Shelly Thorn
12h

Yes. I've spent decades working closely with information, and the evolution has been crazy. We went from pulling microfiche at the public library, to "dumb terminals" accessing a room of mainframes... from sorting through the chaotic nonsense of the early internet days, to responding to opaque algorithms that are always changing without warning.

I’ve never liked information being used to separate and wield power. In our current state, even with persistent narrative control and tech-giant interference, we’re closer to a democratization of information that is inherently right to me. But this is an incredibly difficult transition when so many professional fields are built entirely on specializing in knowledge management.

It seems to me that we're being asked to reconsider the purpose of knowledge itself. In my opinion, it should never have been used as a status symbol, but as a tool for empowerment. I know it's vital for clear decision-making but I'm just coming to realize how perhaps the only purpose is as a support for our personal journeys and human stories. I know for sure it's a call to place a higher value on our level of consciousness and our humanity than the data we accumulate.

We'll see how it all shakes out, eh?

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