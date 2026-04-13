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Philip Topham CRAFT Thinking™'s avatar
Philip Topham CRAFT Thinking™
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No pain, no gain is a very human way to explain growth. And I agree, most of us only really learn when it costs us, when it’s painful, when it sticks.

Where I struggle is when we extend that framing to AI.

These systems are probabilistic models built on human-generated content (text, images, video). They don’t feel pain. They don’t have sensory input. They don’t experience consequence. You can start a new chat and everything resets. There’s no memory of cost, no accumulation of experience in the way we mean it.

What makes us feel like they experience pain, is that they are designed to do. They can generate outputs that sound like they’ve experienced those things, because that’s what a human would say in that situation (and the books and text have training the AI to say those things). And that makes it very tempting to treat them as if they share our inner world.

Interesting we’ve always treated things with human emotion. Children do it with imaginary friends, teddy bears, tea parties. It’s a natural way we make sense of the world and something we eventually outgrow.

AI is new. It’s understandable that we’re still in that tea party phase. But I don’t think it’s a particularly useful place to stay.

The more interesting question to me is: what would actually be required for an AI system to truly understand “no pain, no gain”? Not simulate it—but experience something analogous to cost, consequence, or loss. Something closer to having an amygdala than a model.

Until then, we’re not really talking about the same thing.

As for AI, I'm not convinced we should be anthropomorphizing AI, but who am I to tell the child their make believe friend isn't real.

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