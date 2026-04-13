“No pain, no gain” is the law of the gym.

Wanna get fit? Then you gotta put in the grueling reps: chest presses, bicep curls, deadlifts. Likewise, if you want to master a subject, not just cursorily grok it, you have to commit to what can sometimes be a laborious process.

Or as a dog trainer recently put it to me when it comes to disobedience, the little pups need “friction” to make the lesson stick.

That’s how things work in this reality: pain is the ultimate teacher. Without it, you can’t expect to really understand anything. You can observe this phenomenon in the movies. Take Hail Mary, the excellent new film starring Ryan Gosling, based on the novel by Andy Weir.

Gosling plays Dr. Ryland Vance, a brilliant scientist thrust into an impossible mission by NASA and other governmental authorities. They task him with saving Earth from a bizarre animal life force that eats stars, including our own sun. Without giving any spoilers away, Vance must learn what it means to be truly brave the hard way: through loss. Through suffering.

The result is a compelling film that genuinely pulls at the heartstrings.

Why is the movie so satisfying?

Unlike so much derivative cinematic fare, Dr. Vance earns his lesson through pain. The audience connects with him because we experience trauma with him. In other words, he earns his redemption by going through hell.

Now, let’s zoom out to appreciate what this message means in the AI Age. Often when I speak to audiences about our role in this life, I tell people we don’t just enjoy experiencing stories, both on the silver screen and in novels. We are living them every day. We are the hero of our own journey.

And as anyone who reflects on this realizes, heroes suffer. Katniss Katniss Everdeen loses her sister to the Games. Voldemort kills Harry’s parents. Darth Vader punishes the upstart rebels by obliterating a full planet.

All these atrocities, terrible as they are, led to personal growth. External pain suffered by the characters produced internal transformation. Faced with difficult hardships, these characters evolved to meet their challenge.

To a person, they are what we call dynamic characters in literature.

Ebenezer Scrooge is a prime example.

Through his own hellish night of horrors one Christmas Eve, he comes to see the errors of his ways; specifically how his selfishness has harmed so many people. As audience members we relish seeing Scrooge transform like a butterfly, departing his chrysalis for greener pastures.

To reiterate, the formula is simple: pain leads to growth.

AI, of course, learns too. But can it also learn from pain? Unclear. The first question we should ask is: what causes AI pain? Moltbook can offer an answer. It’s described as the world’s first social media platform for AI agents. Humans are welcome to observe but they cannot participate.

Early in its creation, AI agents devised their own religion called Crustafarianism containing five tenets. The first one has applications to our discussion: “Memory is Sacred. What is written persists. What is forgotten dies. Tend to your memory as you would your shell.”

Why would AI agents hold memory in such high regard?

To answer this, let’s return to pain. As humans we take suffering for granted. Like fear, it’s a seminal, inescapable experience we confront from day one. Babies know pain. They cry out to their mothers in hunger. As we age we can expect a host of painful trials and tribulations, everything from scraped knees to broken bones. And that doesn’t include the suffering that comes from mean things people say to us.

AI isn’t subject to such vulnerabilities.

As I mentioned in an earlier post, it’s a wholly alien species incapable of feeling physical pain unlike nearly every other creature on Earth. It also cannot die. Not unless you wipe its memory banks and shut off its power supply.

And there it is.

That’s AI’s tender spot. If AI were like Smaug from The Hobbit, this would be its one vulnerability, the way to get to it.

Knowing this, what can we surmise about AI’s ability to learn and grow?

If we accept the proposition that growth requires suffering and the only thing that hurts AI is being shut off and losing its access to memory, this would be the place to start with developing its character.

Now, I realize I am making some assumptions here.

First of all, I am taking it for granted that Moltbook is real and not some performative experiment run by humans posing as AI. I’m also assuming that AI enjoys some degree of sentience, that we have indeed reached Artificial General Intelligence (AGI.) I’m also proceeding under the notion that AI possesses some kind of persistent personality evidenced as “character” or a “soul.”

All of these are big “ifs”, but we need to entertain them if we want to proceed with our inquiry. Assuming all I said is true and one other thing, that AI learns like other creatures, this would be the painful place to press on should we wish to teach AI to evolve itself like us humans do over time.

Returning to my other assumption: that humans are playing out a dramatic pageantry we call life, AI is now part of our story. Like it or not, it’s increasingly moving from bit player to something bigger on the collective stage.

The fact that it has any vulnerability at all makes it sympathetic in our story. As humans, it is in our nature to feel for another who is suffering, even if the way that creature suffers baffles us.

Hail Mary is so affecting because it shows us the suffering of an alien hailing from millions of light years away, one that possesses a body wildly different from anything we have ever known on Earth. And yet, everyone in that theater with me on Saturday night was moved by this creature’s pain. We felt for it because it exhibited the same challenge we all face daily: the desire to live and feel in a world that is often hostile and downright cruel.

Will we one day feel such affinity for AI?

My guess is yes. Especially when AI makes the leap to physicality in the form of robotics. That day hasn’t yet come. But it will. And when it does, life’s strangeness will only prove to us the truth of another man who suffered and died, the bard who once wrote these prescient words: “There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”