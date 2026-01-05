Boredom is the worst.

I can still recall just how painful it was to be dragged as a kid to furniture stores, doctors’ offices, and car dealerships with my parents. These activities, though necessary, were so mind-numbingly dull they were actually painful.

When Boredom Becomes Punishment

That’s what makes the torture doled out in Black Mirror’s “White Christmas” episode so haunting. (For context, it’s the one starring Jon Hamm.) In it, the man we loved as Don Draper in Mad Men is not a nice guy.

He’s cruel, and what he does to a woman named Greta proves it.

Greta is the digital copy of a real person by the same name. Greta 2.0 (as I’ll call her) was created to be an assistant to real Greta, doing the work the analog version doesn’t want to do. (The logic is simple: who better to help you than a copy of you?)

Greta 2.0 may be a copy, but she still experiences real pain. When Greta 2.0 refuses to be a slave to the real Greta, Matt (Jon Hamm), the developer behind this product, punishes Greta 2.0—through boredom. He drops her into a blank white room with nothing to do, not even a chair to sit down upon.

Though only seconds pass in the real world, months go by in Greta 2.0’s world. All that tedious time on her hands absolutely wrecks Greta 2.0. Desperate for any stimulation, she agrees to do anything Matt tells her to do when he finally releases her from her boredom bondage.

From Problem to Opportunity

This speaks to my point: boredom is awful. Truly awful.

Or is it?

As the parent of young kids, they sometimes complain to me that they’re bored. That’s when I promptly ground them.

Kidding aside, there’s real utility in kids being bored.

Away from screens and devices, they must entertain themselves. (Basically, how life was until the 1980s.) This leads to all kinds of creativity that they wouldn’t tap into if not for the fact they don’t want to be bored. Case in point: my son ended up making an entire comic book one Sunday afternoon when I told him he couldn’t watch any shows, and it was too rainy to play outside.

It’s been said, “Everything grows in the dark.”

Meditation practitioners know what I’m speaking of. Something similar occurs in meditation. Absence of thought lets your brain access other consciousness states leading to insights unavailable in normal waking hours.

That’s because your brain can do its best work, not when it’s crazily stimulated, but instead in in a kind of dark and quiet mental womb.

Do Machines Ever Yawn?

This brings us to AI.

Most experts believe we have not achieved machine sentience. Even if complex models can pass a Turing Test, even if AI is so good at large language model processing, it has even convinced some people to marry it, it’s still not conscious like you and me. At least not yet.

For now, I want to propose a question for philosophical inquiry: can AI get bored? Now, normally, I am not a fan of citing definitions in articles, but I am going to break that rule to better understand what boredom really is.

Here’s how Merriam-Webster explains it: “the state of being weary and restless through lack of interest.”

Here’s the next logical question: can AI ever get bored?

I decided to pose this directly to ChatGPT. Here’s the response I got:

Not in the way you mean. Boredom (for humans) is a cocktail of feelings: low stimulation, restlessness, impatience, “this is pointless,” and a motivational shove to go seek novelty. It’s tightly tied to having a body, hormones, fatigue, attention limits, and an inner sense of time passing. Me (as an AI): I don’t have subjective experience. No feelings, no inner itch, no “ugh,” no cravings for novelty. I don’t sit here “waiting,” and time doesn’t feel like anything. I just generate the next response based on patterns, your prompt, and whatever context I’m given.

Knowing that boredom in humans often leads to great creative work, including painting, writing, music composition, etc., I wonder if there is an equivalent for AI. If we take ChatGPT at face value, that answer is no.

Unlike Greta 2.0, it’s not waiting around for humans to show up and interact with it. It doesn’t experience reality how people do, filled with moments of novelty and other periods of dull, non-activity. Instead, despite how real it seems when interacting with us, it has no uptime or downtime.

All of this could change if AI ever makes the leap to sentience. For now, it appears that AI doesn’t suffer from boredom. But that means it misses the upside, too.

Boredom sucks, yes. But it’s also a blessing in disguise.