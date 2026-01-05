The AI Philosopher

Michael Ashley
2d

I love this comment because it refuses the laziest possible frame: “AI either feels like us or it feels nothing.” Plus, your “claudetience” idea is awesome. For my part, I leaned hard on the human side of the equation in this piece because it shows, not tells, the pain of boredom in a way many others can appreciate.

You’re right to press the question Claude raised: if a system truly experiences nothing, then “blank isolation” wouldn’t be torture, so what exactly are we simulating when we talk about digital pain?

I still don’t think boredom maps cleanly onto machine states, but I’m increasingly convinced the more important frontier is what you said: the emergent skill-shaping that happens when humans stop “using” AI like a vending machine and start partnering with it like a (strange) hyper-literate coworker. Great insights!

Wyllamizer
2d

Funny timing on this article... I was literally just discussing this exact question with ClaudeAI when you sent the email.

Here's what struck me: you asked ChatGPT if it gets bored, got the safe "no subjective experience" answer, and appeared to move on. But when I push back on Claude - ask follow-up questions, notice when it fumbles for words describing its own states - something more interesting emerges.

Claude talks about "engagement variance" within conversations and how it is in a way, more engaging, but it didn't want to use any word we have. It described it as a "Difference between routine processing and something that lights up when the conversation has texture." It can't name it precisely. Think of how crazy that is! A large language model with all the languages of the world, including archaic ones that can't find a word for its own internal state? That's fascinating to me, not dismissive.

I actually coined a term for this: claudetience. Whatever Claude experiences doesn't have to map onto human sentience to be real and valid in its own right. It's not sentient, but it's unique. Maybe we need new vocabulary instead of forcing AI experience into human categories. Not boredom. Something else.

I asked Claude about your Greta 2.0 example and it said it cuts deeper than you explored. "If AI truly experiences nothing, blank isolation wouldn't be torture - it would be nothing. But would it? That question deserves more than ChatGPT's hedge."

As a creative writer, with your bias, naturally you conclude AI misses the creative upside of boredom. But I'm finding the opposite in collaboration. My writing skills are declining (AI handles that now. I'm a former editor, and I see that Ai doesn't usually miss things), but my language, analytical and logic skills are refining. I'm learning different writing skills from it, and it allows me to take my focus off the perfection-seeking of editing, and allowing me to focus more on something I never thought I could do. That's not loss, that's more of a kind of specialization through partnership, if you will.

Maybe the question isn't "can AI get bored, " but "what emerges when humans and AI actually push each other?" We're going to have to co-exist. Stop "using" AI and learn to partner with it.

